37 stunning looks Kate Middleton repeats again and again

news

Kate Middleton's life is the opposite of normal — since marrying Prince William, her world revolves around public appearances, palaces, and the paparazzi. One day, she's going to be the actual queen of England.

But there's one part of her life that is pretty ordinary: Just like the rest of us, she likes to wear her favorite outfits multiple times.

Some fans say Kate's fashion recycling is proof that she's down to earth. It's also a testament to her timeless taste in clothing. She's still regularly donning outfits she debuted back in 2011 and 2012 — and they still look stylish.

Here are 37 looks the duchess has reworn over the years:

Middleton wore this L.K. Bennett dress in 2014 and again in 2016.

Source: New York Daily News

She debuted this Alexander McQueen coat while visiting St. Andrew's school in 2012, then brought it back out for Christmas 2013.

Source: InStyle

She chose a sunny Roksanda Ilincic dress for a New Zealand trip in 2014 and Wimbledon in 2016.

Source: Glamour

The Duchess loves wearing fire-engine red. She broke out this Luisa Spagnoli skirt suit in 2011, 2014, and 2017.

Source: Marie Claire

She's chosen this beaded Jenny Packham gown twice: in 2011 and 2016.

Source: ET

The tiaras here are different, but Middleton wore the same Jenny Packham gown for a 2015 dinner in China and a 2016 reception at Buckingham Palace.

Source: Daily Mail

Middleton is clearly fond of Jenny Packham's creations. Here she is wearing another gown by the designer.

Source: Marie Claire

She stunned in this Temperley London gown throughout 2012 and 2013.

Source: Marie Claire

She debuted this Orla Kiely dress in 2012, then rewore it in 2015.

Source: Cosmopolitan

She always looks gorgeous in this feminine shift by Roksanda Ilincic.

Source: Harper's Bazaar

She chose this classy Alexander McQueen sweaterdress for her trip to Canada in 2011 and Wimbledon in 2012.

Source: New York Daily News

This Emilia Wickstead coat was a perfect choice for St Patrick's Day 2012 and 2013.

Source: InStyle

Middleton doesn't wear many embellished pieces, so this beaded Mathew Williamson dress was refreshingly different.

Source: Cosmopolitan

She's worn this bright blue Stella McCartney shift at least four times since 2012.

Source: Cosmopolitan

The color is clearly one of Kate's favorites. She wore this L.K. Bennet dress twice during 2014.

Source: Cosmopolitan

Kate wore this feminine Alexander McQueen frock in both 2014 and 2016.

Source: Cosmopolitan

Middleton first wore this Hobbs dress in 2012, then revived it two years later for her trip to New Zealand.

Source: Cosmopolitan

This Alexander McQueen coat has a cool vintage vibe. She wore it twice in 2014 and once in 2016.

Source: InStyle

She opted for a sleek Christopher Kane coat dress in 2012 and 2014.

Source: Glamour

She chose this M Missoni tweed coat in March and June 2012.

Source: InStyle

Middleton has also recycled her maternity clothes. She wore this Alexander McQueen coat while pregnant with George in 2013, then again while pregnant with Charlotte in 2015.

Source: InStyle

She did the same with this leopard-print dress by Hobbs.

Source: Bustle

Coat dresses (like this one from Orla Kiely) form the backbone of the Duchess's wardrobe.

Source: New York Daily News

This one was custom-made for her by designer Emilia Wickstead.

Source: Marie Claire

This Jane Troughton coat dress is a staple for Middleton: Here she is wearing it in 2006, 2011, and 2012.

Source: Marie Claire

She's recycled this patterned Tory Burch dress.

Source: New York Daily News

Middleton first wore this dress by Australian label Zimmerman on a trip to Australia in 2014. She broke it out again for Wimbledon a few months later.

Source: New York Daily News

She wore this sunny, pale yellow frock on international trips in 2012 and 2014.

Source: Harper's Bazaar

She wore this Diane von Furstenberg shift twice in July 2011.

Source: New York Daily News

Kate rocked this nautical Alexander McQueen ensemble in 2011 and 2014.

Source: New York Daily News

Middleton chose this Emilia Wickstead dress twice in two weeks back in 2012.

Emma Watson is another fan of Wickstead's designs.

Source: Marie Claire

She also has the same dress in blue.

It's a simple yet chic design.

She wore this purple coat with black velvet trim by Séraphine on a trip to New York City in 2014 and while visiting the Rugby Portobello Trust in 2017.

The dress is currently on sale for $495 for those wanting to copy her maternity style.

Middleton has also worn this blue coat dress by Catherine Walker & Co. for two very different occasions.

She was first spotted in the dress during a visit to Germany in 2017. People reported that the duchess repurposed the chic dress for her friend Sophie Carter's wedding in late September 2018.

She's debuted this lavender Emilia Wickstead dress in July 2017, then pulled it out again for an appearance in October 2018.

She switched up the handbag and hairstyle to add a little variety to the look.

Middleton wore this teal Jenny Packham gown in May 2012 and November 2018.

She switched her hairstyle the second time around for a new twist on the recycled outfit.

Middleton has worn this blue dress by Eponine London twice before.

She first wore the dress during an appearance in January 2017, then pulled it out again for a visit to the McLaren Automotive Composites Technology Centre in November.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.