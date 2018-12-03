Pulse.ng logo
37 photos that show how Victoria's Secret Angels have changed over the years

There have been 37 Angels since the start of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show — here's how they've changed over the last two decades.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

While it's certainly an honor for a model to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, it's an even bigger honor to become an official Angel.

The designs on the Victoria's Secret runway have evolved from classic lingerie styles to more elaborate high-fashion concepts — and the Angels have changed quite a bit, too.

Huge stars like Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks have been a part of the Angel lineup in the past. This year also marked an end of an era as Adriana Lima ended her reign as the longest-running Angel in the show's history.

While there are currently 12 Angels in the lineup, there has been a total of 37 Angels throughout the years. Here's a look at the earliest Angels to the most recent.

Karen Mulder

Karen Mulder play

Karen Mulder

(Adam Nadel/AP Images)

Karen Mulder became an Angel in 1996 before leaving in 2000.



Helena Christensen

Helena Christensen play

Helena Christensen

(Jeff Christensen/Reuters)

Helena Christensen had a rather short two-year run as an Angel starting in 1997.



Stephanie Seymour

Stephanie Seymour play

Stephanie Seymour

(Jeff Christensen/Reuters)

Stephanie Seymour first hit the Victoria's Secret runway in 1995, but didn't become an Angel until two years later.



Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks play

Tyra Banks

(Jeff Christensen/Reuters)

Tyra Banks has become one of the most famous Victoria's Secret Angels, walking in the shows from 1996 until 2005.



Daniela Peštová

Daniela Peštová play

Daniela Peštová

(Stephen Trupp/AP Images)

Daniela Peštová was an Angel from 1997 until her last walk in 2001.



Chandra North

Chandra North play

Chandra North

(Videofashion/YouTube)

Chandra North joined Victoria's Secret in 1997, with her Angel status coming the following year.



Inés Rivero

Inés Rivero play

Inés Rivero

(Jeff Christensen/Reuters)

Inés Rivero joined the Angel ranks in 1998 and participated in her last show in 2001.



Laetitia Casta

Laetitia Casta play

Laetitia Casta

(Mark Lennihan/AP Images)

Laetitia Casta achieved her Angel status in 1998 and left the show two years later.



Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum play

Heidi Klum

(Jeff Christensen/Reuters)

Another super famous Angel, Klum got her start in 1999 before taking her last walk in 2009.



Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen play

Gisele Bündchen

(Getty Images)

She's now one of the highest-paid models in the world, but in 2000 Gisele Bündchen was just starting out as an Angel.



Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima play

Adriana Lima

(Tom Lau/AP Images)

Adriana Lima got her Angel start in 2000 and walked her last show in 2018.

Read more: Adriana Lima just walked in her last Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Here's a look back at her most memorable runway looks.



Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio play

Alessandra Ambrosio

(Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Alessandra Ambrosio started as an Angel in 2004 and walked her last show in 2017.



Selita Ebanks

Selita Ebanks play

Selita Ebanks

(Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Selita Ebanks joined the ranks in 2005 and walked in the shows for five years.



Izabel Goulart

Izabel Goulart play

Izabel Goulart

(Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Izabel Goulart was an Angel from 2005 to 2008, but continued to walk in shows until 2016.



Karolína Kurková

Karolína Kurková play

Karolína Kurková

(Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Karolína Kurková first walked for Victoria's Secret in 2000, but didn't make her official Angel debut until 2005.



Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr play

Miranda Kerr

(Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Miranda Kerr got her Angel title in 2007 and walked in a total of six shows before leaving in 2013.



Marisa Miller

Marisa Miller play

Marisa Miller

(Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Marisa Miller walked in three shows after becoming an Angel in 2007.



Doutzen Kroes

Doutzen Kroes play

Doutzen Kroes

(Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Doutzen Kroes first walked the runway for Victoria's Secret in 2005, but didn't become an Angel until three years later.



Behati Prinsloo

Behati Prinsloo play

Behati Prinsloo

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Behati Prinsloo joined the Angels in 2009 and is still with them in 2017. She had to miss this year's show since she's expecting her second child with singer Adam Levine.



Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley play

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley had a brief run as an Angel from 2010 to 2011, though she had walked in the shows since 2006.



Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman play

Chanel Iman

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Chanel Iman first walked for Victoria's Secret in 2009 and became an Angel the following year.



Erin Heatherton

Erin Heatherton play

Erin Heatherton

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Erin Heatherton was an Angel from 2010 to 2013.



Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge play

Lily Aldridge

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Lily Aldridge remains an Angel after joining in 2010.



Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel play

Candice Swanepoel

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Candice Swanepoel got her Angel wings in 2010 and is still a part of the lineup.



Lindsay Ellingson

Lindsay Ellingson play

Lindsay Ellingson

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lindsay Ellingson had Angel status from 2011 until 2014.



Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss play

Karlie Kloss

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Karlie Kloss started her run as an Angel in 2013, then left in 2015.



Kate Grigorieva

Kate Grigorieva play

Kate Grigorieva

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Kate Grigorieva had a brief run from 2015 to 2016.



Jac Jagaciak

Jac Jagaciak play

Jac Jagaciak

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Jac Jagaciak got her Angel start in 2015 before shortly leaving the following year.



Taylor Hill

Taylor Hill play

Taylor Hill

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Taylor Hill first hit the runway as an Angel in 2015 and still holds the title in 2017.



Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk play

Elsa Hosk

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Elsa Hosk is another present-day Angel that got her start back in 2015. She modeled the Fantasy Bra in 2018.



Martha Hunt

Martha Hunt play

Martha Hunt

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Martha Hunt has walked in five shows for Victoria's Secret and became an Angel in 2015.



Stella Maxwell

Stella Maxwell play

Stella Maxwell

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Stella Maxwell got her start with Victoria's Secret in 2014 before becoming an Angel the following year.



Lais Ribeiro

Lais Ribeiro play

Lais Ribeiro

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Lais Ribeiro is still an Angel since debuting in 2015 — and this year she was selected to wear the coveted Fantasy Bra.



Sara Sampaio

Sara Sampaio play

Sara Sampaio

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Sara Sampaio has walked in five shows since joining the Victoria's Secret family in 2013, though she earned her Angel status in 2015.



Romee Strijd

Romee Strijd play

Romee Strijd

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Romee Strijd is another current-day Angel who got her title back in 2015.



Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes play

Jasmine Tookes

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Jasmine Tookes has become one of the highest-paid models in the world since becoming an Angel in 2015.



Josephine Skriver

Josephine Skriver play

Josephine Skriver

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Josephine Skriver is the latest addition to the Angel family, joining the lineup in 2016.

You can find all of INSIDER's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show coverage here.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



