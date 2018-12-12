Pulse.ng logo
35 photos that show how Taylor Swift's style has evolved through the years

Over the past 11 years, Taylor Swift has become a fashion icon. Here's a look at her evolution.

  • Published:
Taylor Swift is back with new music. play

Taylor Swift is back with new music.

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

Taylor Swift's music has evolved over the years and so have her fashion choices.

From shimmery cowboy boots to sleek and sexy gowns, Swift has become a fashion icon.

She co-chaired the Met Gala in 2016. And in her 2016 May cover story for Vogue, she even said a fashion line could be in her future.

"I would want it to be something that was relatable and accessible and everyday," she said. "I don't see it being couture. I would want it to be reflective of my style. And a lot of things I wear are not highly expensive."

And just like her sound has changed, so has her style.

See how Taylor's fashion has evolved over the past 11 years:

Taylor Swift wore shiny cowboy boots to her first Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony in May 2006, about five months before her album debut.

Taylor Swift arrives at the 41st Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards in 2006.

(Michael Buckner/Getty Images)


She donned a black fishtail gown and black gloves for her first ever CMA Awards..

She donned a black fishtail gown and black gloves for her first ever CMA Awards..

(Peter Kramer/Getty Images)


Taylor won her first CMT award for video of the year with "Tim McGraw." She changed three different times that night. This gown was her third and final outfit.

Taylor won her first CMT award for video of the year with "Tim McGraw." She changed three different times that night. This gown was her third and final outfit.

(Evan Agostini/Getty Images)


The girl really liked her cowboy boots. She wore these detailed boots that featured her name on them in 2007.

The girl really liked her cowboy boots. She wore these detailed boots that featured her name on them in 2007.

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)


Taylor has always been a fan of long, princess-esque gowns. She wore this purple dress to her first Grammy Awards in 2008. She was nominated for best new artist.

Taylor Swift arrives at the 50th annual Grammy awards in 2008.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)


She went to her first Met Gala in 2008 and wore this golden outfit for the Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy theme.

She went to her first Met Gala in 2008 and wore this golden outfit for the Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy theme.

(Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)


Taylor goes all out for her concert costumes, and she she wore this marching band outfit during the "Fearless Tour."

Taylor goes all out for her concert costumes, and she she wore this marching band outfit during the "Fearless Tour."

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images)


Taylor was wearing this dress when Kanye West interrupted her awards speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Taylor was wearing this dress when Kanye West interrupted her awards speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

(Christopher Polk/Getty Images)


Always a fan of sparkles — she wears a lot of them — Taylor was wearing this blue gown when she dropped one of her Grammy Awards in 2010.

Always a fan of sparkles — she wears a lot of them — Taylor was wearing this blue gown when she dropped one of her Grammy Awards in 2010.

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)


Taylor straightened her normally curly hair and rocked blunt bangs at the 2010 American Music Awards.

Taylor straightened her normally curly hair and rocked blunt bangs at the 2010 American Music Awards.

(Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP)


Taylor wore this gorgeous gold gown to the 2012 Grammy Awards.

Taylor wore this gorgeous gold gown to the 2012 Grammy Awards.

(Jason Merritt/Getty Images)


The straight hair became even more common, and she traded in gowns for a blazer and slacks to the 2012 VMA's.

The straight hair became even more common, and she traded in gowns for a blazer and slacks to the 2012 VMA's.

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)


High-waisted shorts quickly made their way into her repertoire, but one of the earliest times she wore them was at the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

High-waisted shorts quickly made their way into her repertoire, but one of the earliest times she wore them was at the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

(Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel)


Her circus outfit from the 2012 MTV Europe Music Awards is iconic.

Her circus outfit from the 2012 MTV Europe Music Awards is iconic.

(Ian Gavan/Getty Images for MTV)


She soon transitioned to a new favorite dress style, the A-line dress.

She soon transitioned to a new favorite dress style, the A-line dress.

(Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)


Slightly more revealing, Swift wore this black dress to the 2013 Brit Awards.

Slightly more revealing, Swift wore this black dress to the 2013 Brit Awards.

(Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images)


She performed at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and wore this British-inspired costume during one of her performances.

She performed at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and wore this British-inspired costume during one of her performances.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)


Taylor showed off her chopped hair at the 2014 Academy of Country Music Awards. She has stuck with the shorter hair ever since. The years also sparked the rise of her crop top phase, which is still going on.

Taylor showed off her chopped hair at the 2014 Academy of Country Music Awards. She has stuck with the shorter hair ever since. The years also sparked the rise of her crop top phase, which is still going on.

(ason Merritt/Getty Images)


She donned a bodysuit for the 2014 VMA's.

She donned a bodysuit for the 2014 VMA's.

(Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV)


Swift wore a sparkly skater shirt and crop top for the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival, and it became her signature tour outfit in 2015.

Swift wore a sparkly skater shirt and crop top for the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival, and it became her signature tour outfit in 2015.

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)


Swift sang some of her "1989" hits wearing these high-waisted military-inspired shorts.

Swift sang some of her "1989" hits wearing these high-waisted military-inspired shorts.

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)


She embraced lingerie more at the the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

She embraced lingerie more at the the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)


Taylor proved herself even more of a fashion queen in this glorious ombre-esque gown at the 2015 Grammys.

Taylor proved herself even more of a fashion queen in this glorious ombre-esque gown at the 2015 Grammys.

(Jason Merritt/Getty Images)


Taylor's "1989" tour staple was multiple different colored skater skirts, crop tops, and sports jackets.

Taylor's "1989" tour staple was multiple different colored skater skirts, crop tops, and sports jackets.

(Jun Sato/Getty Images for TS)


Instead of a skirt, she paired her crop top with pants at the 2015 Video Music Awards.

Instead of a skirt, she paired her crop top with pants at the 2015 Video Music Awards.

(Larry Busacca/Getty Images)


She went with a shorter bob, crop top, and a bright pink skirt with a high slit for the 2016 Grammy Awards.

She went with a shorter bob, crop top, and a bright pink skirt with a high slit for the 2016 Grammy Awards.

(Getty)


Taylor swift was stunning in this revealing black gown she wore to the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Taylor swift was stunning in this revealing black gown she wore to the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)


Taylor went gothic with her platinum blonde hair and outfit for the Met Gala in 2016. She has since changed her hair back to its normal color.

Taylor went gothic with her platinum blonde hair and outfit for the Met Gala in 2016. She has since changed her hair back to its normal color.

(Larry Busacca/Getty Images)


She wore this spaghetti strap velvet patterned dress at the 2016 BMI Pop Awards.

She wore this spaghetti strap velvet patterned dress at the 2016 BMI Pop Awards.

(Mark Davis/Getty Images)


Swift's high-waisted nautical-inspired shorts and shirt at New York Fashion Week in 2016 fit Swift's signature style.

Swift's high-waisted nautical-inspired shorts and shirt at New York Fashion Week in 2016 fit Swift's signature style.

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)


She rocked longer hair and an all-black ensemble during a February 2017 performance.

She rocked longer hair and an all-black ensemble during a February 2017 performance.

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DIRECTV)


Taylor Swift wore a sparkly snakeskin-inspired shirt when she performed at Jingle Ball 2017.

Taylor Swift wore a sparkly snakeskin-inspired shirt when she performed at Jingle Ball 2017.

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The snake theme fit with her "Reputation" tour.



Swift threw it back to her classic fairytale style with a stunning, pale pink gown at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Swift threw it back to her classic fairytale style with a stunning, pale pink gown at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

She won best female artist and top-selling album at the awards show.



She stunned in a high-necked shiny, silver dress reminiscent of a disco ball at the 2018 American Music Awards.

She stunned in a high-necked shiny, silver dress reminiscent of a disco ball at the 2018 American Music Awards.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

She made history at the awards show with her four wins that put her at a record-breaking 22 American Music Awards.



She hasn't given up on body suits, though, and wore a black, sparkly one for her "Reputation" tour.

She hasn't given up on body suits, though, and wore a black, sparkly one for her "Reputation" tour.

(Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

She performed in Sydney, Australia on November 02, 2018.



And an additional deck would also be constructed that looks over the bow, a feature the original Titanic did not have that could have helped conductors spot the iceberg it was speeding toward.
