33 wild looks models have worn on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway

Victoria's Secret models don't always get the chance to wear lavish outfits and Fantasy Bras.

Models like Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and Adriana Lima have all rocked some pretty wild looks.

Past runway styles have included light-up Angel wings, balloon trains, and even popcorn-inspired lingerie.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is known for its cast of world-famous Angels and sparkly runway looks. But since the show started in 1995, not every model has been dressed in luxurious lingerie.

Instead, some models have graced the stage wearing everything from football-inspired capes to bustiers that resemble popcorn. Of the multiple Angels who have worn these bold looks, Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge, and Heidi Klum all made the list.

Until the 2018 fashion show airs on December 2, here's a look back at some of the wildest looks ever worn the Victoria's Secret runway.

2002 saw some of the most straps ever worn during a Victoria's Secret show, when model Ujjwala Raut walked the runway in this ensemble.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show first began in 1995, but it wasn't until 2002 that the brand began to experiment with looks this bold.

Victoria's Secret experimented with plastic lingerie when Dewi Driegen wore this ensemble in 2003.

Rather than wearing a traditional bra, this model appears to have worn a white strap with a plastic overlay.

There were also a lot of mismatched prints on the 2003 runway.

Model Frankie Rayder wore a mix of multiple styles, including a shiny pink bra, detachable fur sleeves, and an unhooked bustier.

After a year-long hiatus, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returned in 2005 with light-up lingerie.

The two-piece set, matched with a giant pair of Angel wings, brightened the stage and created one of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show's most memorable moments.

In the 2005 fashion show, Selita Ebanks walked the runway in an ensemble that resembled a satin tie.

This barely-there look was a complete contrast to Klum's light-up lingerie.

Models walking in the 2005 show also wore candy-inspired lingerie.

Model Morgane Dubled's outfit included netted sleeves, tall striped socks, and heart-decorated heels.

Model Élise Crombez wore half a blazer on the runway in 2006.

This unique twist on the off-the-shoulder trend paired a single denim sleeve with a pinstripe vest.

That same year, Heather Marks showed off a food-inspired getup during the fashion show.

Not only did popcorn appear to be spilling out of her bustier, but Marks also carried a diamond-encrusted soda bottle.

During the "Come Fly With Me" portion of the 2006 show, model Andi Muise wore a top that resembled curtains.

She also carried a tea cup down the runway.

In 2007, Selita Ebanks walked the Victoria's Secret runway in lingerie with gloves resembling hands sewn on top.

Victoria's Secret designers turned this look into an optical illusion.

Miranda Kerr represented New York City during the 2007 show.

Kerr's ensemble included a taxi-inspired sweater, Statue of Liberty crown, and a license plate on her garter band.

The 2008 show's "Pink Planet" segment showcased baggy shorts alongside form-fitting lingerie.

The look of billowing shorts and socks worn by model Abbey Lee Kershaw have not been replicated on the runway since.

Some outfits caused models to struggle while posing in 2008.

Though glamorous from the front, this golden accessory completely blocked Izabel Goulart's face from the side. But because the show is pre-taped, Victoria's Secret was able to edit the mishap on TV.

The 2009 fashion show also included a "Pink Planet" segment, during which model Lyndsey Scott wore a balloon train.

Scott wore a corset-style top made from balloons over lingerie from Victoria's Secret's sister store, Pink.

During that same segment, Elyse Taylor wore a confusing pair of shorts.

Though they initially appear to have been held up by suspenders, Taylor's shorts actually only had a single strap.

Adriana Lima modeled an athletic look in 2010.

Not only was her lingerie inspired by a football, but Lima also wore a matching cape that resembled a football field. Read more: Adriana Lima just walked in her last Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Here's a look back at her most memorable runway looks.

Wearing 10 flags attached to her waist, Liu Wen also walked the 2010 runway.

This was one of multiple wild outfits worn during the show's "Game On" portion.

Karlie Kloss' disco-ball dress in 2011 was one of her boldest looks from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

While her dress was arguably the most eye catching aspect of her look, Kloss' wings, which resembled a neon sign, also stood out.

There was no rain on the 2011 runway, but Izabel Goulart was prepared for a storm.

Goulart had two umbrellas strapped to her back, and carried a third one down the runway.

Victoria's Secret incorporated clown-inspired getups in its 2012 show.

Barbara Fialho made a pointed hat and frilled collar look glamorous on the runway.

During the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Jessica Hart carried a bike handle, without the rest of the bike, down the runway.

Her heels resembled sneakers, creating an athletic aesthetic.

Jasmine Tookes wore a colorful ensemble in 2013.

Tookes was one of many models who carried balloons down the 2013 runway, unlike past Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows during which models wore them.

That same year, Jac Jagaciak helped bring social media to the runway with her "OMG" accessory.

The "Pink Network" segment was full of emoji props and social-media inspired accessories.

Lily Aldridge's runway outfit in 2014 resembled a giant makeup applicator.

Aldridge wore prop powder puffs of varying sizes on her back, while also carrying a real powder puff down the runway.

Megan Puleri was dressed as a Victoria's Secret astronaut in 2015.

This was the only Victoria's Secret Fashion Show that Puleri walked in.

2015 saw the return of more light-up ensembles to the Victoria's Secret stage.

Martha Hunt rocked a neon pair of Angel wings.

Models like Zuri Tibby wore giant hair bows in 2016.

The bow appeared to be attached to her hat, and reached all the way down to her shoes.

Maggie Laine wore an even bigger bow during the same show.

Probably too big to wear as a headpiece, Laine walked wearing her giant bow in place of wings.

Those who didn't wear bows during the 2016 show carried Pink mascot dogs instead.

Model Dilone looked like she was walking dogs down the runway, using one hand to carry a dog-shaped purse and the other to hold a mini Pink mascot.

Lily Aldridge walked the runway in another unconventional look in 2017.

Aldridge wore knee-high denim boots before Jennifer Lopez made headlines for wearing a similar style in 2018.

Also in 2017, Karlie Kloss wore some of the most plaid that has ever hit the Victoria's Secret runway.

She wore a pair of knee-high laced denim boots with the ensemble.

In 2018, Gigi Hadid was one of two models to wear a parachute on the runway.

Because the show has not aired yet, it will be interesting to see how Hadid carried this accessory down the runway.

During the same show, Georgia Fowler wore an extremely small puffer coat above her lingerie.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Sunday, December 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Find out more about how to watch the show here.

