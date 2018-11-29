31 times celebrities wore suits this year, making it one of the biggest fashion trends of 2018

news

According to global fashion search platform Lyst, suits were one of the five biggest trends influenced by celebrities in 2018.

From Blake Lively to Bella Hadid, some of Hollywood's biggest stars wore pantsuits this year.

While some stars opted for crisp, tailored looks, others donned oversized, business-casual designs.

Athleisure dominated celebrity fashion in 2018, reviving '90s trends like bike shorts and dad sneakers. But over the past 12 months, Hollywood was also swept by a more tailored look: suits.

One of the biggest fans of the trend, Blake Lively famously wore five different pantsuits in one day in September. Lady Gaga's oversized suit at Elle's annual Women in Hollywood celebration went viral overnight. And Meghan Markle has pushed the envelope of royal fashion in several designer suits since she became a duchess in May.

According to global fashion search platform Lyst, which recently released its annual Year in Fashion report, suits were also one of the five biggest trends influenced by celebrities in 2018, with searches for women's suits up 87% year on year.

Below, take a look at some of the most memorable ways celebrities wore the trend this year.

Rihanna wore a double-breasted gray Ralph Lauren suit at an international conference on February 2.

An ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education, Rihanna delivered a speech at the organization's financing conference in Senegal, which helped raise $2.3 billion to support education in developing countries around the world.

On February 10, Cardi B was photographed in a mint green pantsuit at Christian Siriano's show during New York Fashion Week.

The rapper accessorized the Christian Siriano suit with black platform sandals, black and white sunglasses, and a white fur stole from Duckie Confetti.

One day later, Laverne Cox attended Prabal Gurung's show in a red pantsuit featuring a fitted blazer with bell sleeves and a plunging neckline.

Designed by Prabal Gurung, the red blazer and pants retailed for a total of $2,790 before selling out online.

Kim Kardashian West opted for a loose-fitting pantsuit at a conference on February 24.

The KKW Beauty founder wore an oversized black blazer with a plunging neckline, paired with baggy slacks and white, pointy-toe heeled mules.

On March 1, Lena Waithe attended Essence's Black Women In Hollywood pre-Oscars luncheon in a patterned gold suit.

Waithe, who was an honoree at the event, completed the bold look with a black button-up shirt and black slip-on shoes.

Later that week, Laura Dern donned a white pantsuit by Gabriela Hearst at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

The "Big Little Lies" star chose to keep her blazer open, revealing a lacy white bustier by La Perla. Dern accessorized with white pointy-toe heels and a red clutch.

At the same party, Angela Bassett rocked a colorful sequined pantsuit by Teresa Helbig.

The actress accessorized with statement earrings, metallic red heels, and a black clutch.

During CinemaCon in late April, Melissa McCarthy walked the red carpet in a white suit with a playful bird print.

The actress paired the suit with a pink blouse and magenta velvet mules.

That same month, Gigi and Bella Hadid both wore pantsuits to the premiere of HBO's documentary series, "Being Serena."

While Gigi dressed up her pale yellow Derek Lam suit with Christian Louboutin heels and burgundy lipstick, Bella opted for a sporty take on the suits trend.

The younger Hadid sister paired her black Tom Ford suit with hoop earrings, a white top, and chunky Chanel sneakers.

On May 8, Kendall Jenner rocked the "no shirt" trend in an off-white pantsuit featuring a blazer with a plunging neckline.

The model accessorized with a tiny white handbag by Jacquemus, orange pointy-toe heels, and blood orange lipstick.

A longtime fan of suits, Cate Blanchett sported a purple suede blazer and matching pants by Salvatore Ferragamo in May.

The actress wore a sheer white button-up blouse under her blazer and completed the look with maroon heels.

The following month, Amandla Stenberg also donned a memorable suede pantsuit at the CFDA Fashion Awards.

Designed by Rosie Assouli, the bright blue suit features a double-breasted blazer with a fitted waist and flared pants.

Stenberg added another pop of color to the look with a printed orange, blue, and white top and powder blue heels.

At the same event, Busy Philipps wore a metallic turquoise pantsuit by Christian Siriano.

The actress accessorized with a matching turquoise bag, metallic pointy-toe heels, and gold chain necklace and earrings.

Issa Rae rocked a neon green Sergio Hudson suit while speaking onstage at the CFDA Fashion Awards.

The "Insecure" star completed the monochromatic look with green platform heels.

In late June, Bella Hadid looked comfortable in a neon yellow pantsuit during Paris Fashion Week.

The model dressed down the suit with a simple pair of sneakers.

On July 11, Meghan Markle was spotted wearing a black Givenchy pantsuit, a deviation from her usual royal style.

Markle wore the sleek tailored design during her first official visit outside the UK with Prince Harry after the two wed in May.

Awkwafina rocked a bright orange suit at a screening of "Crazy Rich Asians" on August 2.

The actress and rapper paired her suit with a striped, dark orange blouse that features billowy bishop sleeves.

Later that month, fellow "Crazy Rich Asians" star Michelle Yeoh attended an event in New York City wearing a metallic silver suit.

The actress kept the look business casual, accessorizing with brown platform loafers that feature thick beige and white soles.

Blake Lively rocked a multicolored checkered pantsuit by Roland Mouret on August 18.

The actress also donned a light blue button-up shirt, blue tie, magenta earrings, and a strawberry pin.

Lively, who stars in "A Simple Favor" alongside Anna Kendrick, made headlines again and again this summer for wearing many different pantsuits during the press tour for the movie.

In early September, Meghan Markle wore another sleek black pantsuit.

The Duchess of Sussex paired the Altuzarra design with a glossy black top and black heels.

On September 5, Slick Woods showed off her baby bump in a black pantsuit at a New York Fashion Week kickoff party.

The model walked the red carpet in a black blazer by streetwear brand Seen, which she wore unbuttoned with no shirt underneath, and matching pants.

Woods accessorized the memorable look with gold necklaces and mismatched slippers in purple and blue.

The following day, Cardi B rocked a leopard-print pantsuit at Jeremy Scott's NYFW show.

The rapper wore a sheer black bustier under the Moschino blazer.

On September 7, Gemma Chan sat front row at Tory Burch's NYFW show in a crisp pink pantsuit.

The "Crazy Rich Asians" star paired the tailored suit with pointy-toe heels and a pale pink mini bag.

On September 12, Blake Lively wore five different suits before the day was over, starting with a $4,200 floral design by Gucci.

Under her blazer, Lively sported a white collared shirt and light purple scarf. She accessorized with a purple suede jacket with plaid lining and powder blue ankle boots.

A few outfit changes later, Lively attended the world premiere of "A Simple Favor" in her fifth, and final, pantsuit of the day.

The actress wore a sheer, sparkly top under the Givenchy men's blazer.

On September 17, Leslie Jones walked the red carpet at the 2018 Emmys in an iridescent pink pantsuit.

Designed by Christian Siriano, the suit features a plunging neckline, fitted waist, and flare pants.

Tracee Ellis Ross donned a dusty rose-colored suit at the American Music Awards on October 9.

Ross' Pyer Moss suit was one of 10 outfits, all made by black designers, that the actress wore at the awards show.

Three days later, Cara Delevingne made a splash at Princess Eugenie's wedding when she showed up wearing a black top hat and tailcoat.

After the wedding, some wondered whether the model broke the dress code Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had reportedly issued to their guests, which asked women to wear a "day dress with a hat."

Delevingne later told Grazia magazine in November that she had texted the princess to ask permission to wear the suit, and Eugenie said, "Of course, I expected nothing else from you!"

On October 15, Lady Gaga wore an oversized Marc Jacobs suit to Elle's annual Women in Hollywood celebration.

During the event, the singer and actress gave an emotional speech about power dynamics in Hollywood. She also spoke about her experiences as a survivor of sexual assault and as someone who lives with chronic pain.

In her speech, Lady Gaga said she chose to wear the Marc Jacobs suit after trying on "dress after dress," none of which felt right. It wasn't until she saw the pantsuit and tried it on, the singer continued, that she "felt the truth of who [she is] well up in [her] gut."

"I decided today I wanted to take the power back," she said. "Today, I wear the pants."

On November 1, Dascha Polanco attended the 2018 Women's Media Awards in a glossy pinstripe black suit.

The actress opted to wear a lacy black bustier under her blazer.

During the 2018 Vulture Festival, Lana Condor was spotted wearing a brown pantsuit.

The actress, who stars in SYFY's upcoming series, "Deadly Class," wore a black strapless top under her blazer.

