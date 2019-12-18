The popular streaming service has acquired three new Nigerian films.

They will be available for streaming this Friday, December 20, 2019.

These films feature famous actors like Rita Dominic, Joseph Benjamin, Majid Michel and Omoni Oboli.

Netflix has added three new Nigerian movies to its growing library of Nollywood content.

Here is what comes to the streaming service on December 20, 2019:

Iyore (The Return)

Written and directed by Frank Rajah Arase, the 2014 drama explores reincarnation in a story about two star crossed lovers who can not be together. The history and the culture of the people of Benin, Nigeria is a major theme of the movie.

The First Lady

"A prostitute who is tired of the kind of work she does doing everything in her power to stop and also looking unto a man to save her from her predicament," the plot reads.

Being Mrs Elliot

Omoni Oboli makes her directorial debut with "Being Mrs Elliot."

According to the synopsis, "Two women, in a simple twist of fate, find their worlds colliding with each other. Their lives are turned upside down as they meet two men, who are on a different path in life until unusual circumstances bring the women into their lives.”