3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week

This week, we recommend Netflix's original series "Bojack Horseman" as well as new holiday themed episodes of "The Great British Baking Show."

Since December is all about the holidays, there's not as much new television as usual, so now is the best time to catch up on things you may have missed. And we're here to make it easier to pick what shows you watch on Netflix this week.

From new holiday episodes of "The Great British Baking Show" to "Bojack Horseman," here are three great TV shows you can binge-watch on Netflix this week:

"The Great British Baking Show: Holiday"

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 2

Netflix description:

It feels like all I do these days is recommend this show. But the holidays are here, and there's a few brand new holiday-themed episodes of the most soothing show ever made, featuring former contestants. You'll burn through this season quickly, and it will inspire you to take on some incredibly complex holiday bakes.

"The Office"

Seasons: 9

Episodes: 201

"The Office" is a great escape from your own office life ... hopefully. The first few seasons contain some of the most well-written comedy in history and, of course, feature Steve Carell's outstanding performance as Michael Scott. A rewatch of "The Office" is easy to burn through, contains some of the best holiday episodes in television history, and it will have you screaming about how Carell never won an Emmy.

"Bojack Horseman"

Seasons: 5

Episodes: 61

"Bojack" is without a doubt one of the best TV shows right now, and one of the best Netflix originals. If you haven't watched season five, take some time out of your week to binge it. And if you haven't watched it at all, it's a great time to start, since there's not much new TV during the holiday season.

