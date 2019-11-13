Except for a few exceptions like Living in Bondage: Breaking Free earning N25.8 million and The Bling Lagosian’s ₦23.4 Million, Nollywood films have not been doing well at the box office.

This is about to change with the release of some end-of-year blockbusters.

Below are a couple of movies with female directors, producers and writers guaranteed to do well in theatres.

In 2018, December releases like Kemi Adetiba’s “King of Boys,” EbonyLife Films’ “Chief Daddy,” and AY Makun’s “Merry Men” killed it at the box office.

This year, we already have a couple of big movies by female directors, producers and writers lined up for release this holiday season.

Here are the three Nigerian female filmmakers guaranteed to rule the box office next month:

Funke Akindele-Bello

After making a name for herself with her hit series, “Jenifa’s Diary,” Funke makes her directorial debut with “Your Excellency.”

The movie tells the story of a billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate, who becomes the forerunner for the presidential elections as a result of his fame on social media.

The cast includes Funke, Akin Lewis, Deyemi Okanlawon, Osas Ighodaro, Falz, Seyilaw, and Kemi Lala Akindoju.

Funke collaborated with EbonyLife Films, makers of box office hits like “The Wedding Party,” on this project.

According to Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife, “Every Christmas, we aim to deliver a feel-good, family movie for our viewers, and ‘Your Excellency’ is no exception. This time, we have Nigeria’s funniest woman as both lead actor and first-time director, and she delivers on both counts. The audience is in for a treat.”

Release Date: December 13, 2019

Unoma Nwakwor

Images of Adesua Etomi as Muna, a character martial skills, first surfaced on her Instagram page back in July 2017. Two years later, the movie is finally ready to hit Nigerian theatres.

Written by Unoma and directed by Kevin Nkem Nwankwor, “Muna” is a movie about a spirited girl raised by the last surviving member of her family who happens to be her grandmother.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington as Muna in new film, 'Muna' [Instagram/Munathemovie]

Her desire to provide a better life for herself and grandmother lands her in the hands of traffickers. This bad experience turns her into a cold person set on getting revenge on the people responsible for stealing her innocence.

With Adesua as the main character, the movie also features Falz, Onyeka Onwenu, Ebele Okaro and martial artist/actress Mayling Ng, who played the character Orana in “Wonder Woman.”

Release Date: December 6th.

Jade Osiberu

This Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) winner has a new movie titled “Sugar Rush.”

Produced by Jade and directed by Kayode Kasum, this movie follows three young ladies who stumble across $800,000 (N288.8 million) and decided to spend it all.

They later have to deal with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and criminals after the money is found to be the loot of some internet fraudsters.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bisola Aiyeola, Omoni Oboli, Tobi Bakre, Mawuli Gavour, Banky W, Adedimeji Lateef and Uzor Arukwe make up the cast.

Famous Nigerian musician D’Banj makes an appearance. He is also a co-producer on the project.

“Sugar Rush is a co-production amongst Greoh Media, FilmOne, DKM Media and Jungle Filmworks. Thanks to my co-Executive Producers D’Banj, Moses Babatope, Kene Okwuosa, and Seyi Siwoku for making it happen,” Osiberu said.

Release Date: December 25th.