26 malls with the most over-the-top holiday decorations

When the last of the Thanksgiving turkey disappears and the dishes return to the shelves, people around the world will head to the mall to kick off the holiday shopping season.

For some malls, simple decorations like string lights and ornaments suffice. But for others, going over-the-top is the only way to get properly excited for the holidays.

If you're looking for a bit of holiday cheer, these 20 malls around the world are sure to do the trick.

The Galeries Lafayette Haussmann is in Paris, France.

Located in the 9th arrondissement of Paris, the Galeries Lafayette Haussmann carries both French and international goods as well as VIP services like personal shoppers and limo reservations.

CentralWorld is in Bangkok, Thailand.

CentralWorld is a shopping plaza and complex located in Bangkok, Thailand. The mall is the 11th largest in the world and includes a hotel and office tower.

Centro Andino Mall is in Bogota, Colombia.

The Centro Andino Mall is located in Bogotá, Colombia and boasts high-end luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Dolce & Gabbana.

The Curve is in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Located in Kuala Lumpur, The Curve features dozens of shops as well as activities like laser tag and an escape room.

Bangsar Shopping Center is in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Often simply called Bangsar, this shopping center in Kuala Lumpur offers everything from a gourmet supermarket to an indoor skating rink. Bangsar is well-known for their love for decorations, decking their halls for all Malaysian holidays and celebrations.

WAFI Shopping Mall is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

WAFI is known in Dubai for being a home to luxury retailers. Egyptian pharaohs served as the main inspiration for the mall's architecture, which utilizes stained glass, mosaics, and sculptures throughout.

The Yorkdale Mall is in Toronto, Canada.

At Yorkdale Mall in Toronto, holiday shoppers can get in the spirit with gingerbread-decorating workshops and pet-friendly visits to Santa.

The Paragon mall is in Singapore.

Tourists receive a warm welcome at the Paragon shopping center. Along with foreign currency exchange and complimentary valet, the mall offers a special deal in which luxury travelers can get a free limousine ride to anywhere in Singapore.

South Coast Plaza Mall is in Costa Mesa, California.

South Coast Plaza Mall in California prides themselves on their love for the arts. The shopping center regularly hosts award-winning music, dance, theatre, and art events.

Glattzentrum Shopping Center is in Wallisellen, Switzerland.

Located a 20-minute bus ride from the Swiss capital, the Glattzentrum offers tourists plenty of guides and advice on what to see, do, and eat during their stay in nearby Zurich.

Mall of America is in Bloomington, Minnesota.

The Mall of America is the largest shopping mall by size located in Bloomington, Minnesota. From concerts to speakers, the mall often hosts entertainment events.

The IFC Mall is in Hong Kong.

At 4.5 million square feet, the IFC Mall at Central Waterfront features one of the largest shopping centers in Hong Kong. It is also home to both Hong Kong's Four Seasons Hotel and Four Seasons Place.

Brasília Shopping is in Brasília, Brazil.

Also known as Brasília's Mall Monument, Brasília Shopping complex hosts retailers along with conferences, workshops, and music events.

The Walnut Room is insider Macy's in Chicago, Illinois.

Although not technically a shopping center on its own, The Walnut Room in Macy's was the first restaurant ever opened in a department store.

Potsdamer Platz Arkaden Shopping Mall is in Berlin, Germany.

The Potsdamer Platz is located in the center of Berlin near Potsdamer Tor, one of the city's fourteen famous gates. The shopping center first rose to prominence in the mid-1880s as an important cargo and transportation hub.

The Saint Louis Galleria Mall is in Richmond Heights, Missouri.

The Saint Louis Galleria Mall is located in Richmond Heights, Missouri, a short trip from St. Louis. The mall is currently hosting a "Meet Santa" event.

Utama Shopping Center is in Bandar Utama Damansara, Malaysia.

At six levels and over 5 million square feet of retail space, the Utama Shopping Center in is the world's sixth largest shopping mall and the largest mall in Malaysia.

Elements Mall is in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

The one million-square foot Elements Mall in Hong Kong divides itself into five distinct zones: metal, wood, water, fire, and earth.

Pavilion Mall is in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

With over 550 outlets to enjoy, the Pavilion Mall is also home to the iconic Pavilion Crystal Fountain. The fountain is decorated with the bloom of hibiscus hibiscus, the national flower of Malaysia, as well as a number of other important national symbols.

Express Avenue Mall is in Chennai, India.

Express Avenue Mall is located in Chennai, India and has four floors of retail space, a building for corporate offices and a hotel. It is also home to the largest gaming arcade in South India.

The Grove is in Los Angeles, California.

The Grove is a shopping and entertainment center in Los Angeles with regular stores, temporary pop-up shops, and a movie theater. A fountain playing songs by Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Harry Connick Jr., Lionel Richie and more is located in front of the theater, and the Grove double-decker trolley, built on an undercarriage from a 1950s Boston street car, travels along First Street between the center and the Farmers' Market.

Harrods is in London, England.

en's and women's designer fashion, luxury gifts, food, and accessories. World-famous department store Harrods was first a grocery store founded by Charles Harrod in 1849. Today it's a seven-story shopping wonder selling m

The Americana at Brand is in Glendale, California.

The Americana at Brand is a shopping, dining, entertainment, and residential complex with a two-acre park, a dancing fountain playing songs by Louis Armstrong, Judy Garland, Andrea Bocelli and more, and a cross-property trolley.

The Galleria is in Houston, Texas.

The Galleria is Texas's largest shopping center spanning 2.4 million square feet of space and housing 400 stores and restaurants and two high-rise Westin hotels. There's also a full-size ice rink for recreational and figure skating, a children's play area, and two swimming pools.

The Queensbay Mall is in Penang, Malaysia.

The Queensbay Mall is located in the heart of Bayan Lepas, a town in the state of Penang. The mall features five levels of retail with local and international brands in fashion, lifestyle, dining, entertainment, sports, electronics, and home furnishing.

The Venus Fort shopping center is in Tokyo, Japan.

The three-story Venus Fort shopping center is part of the Palette Town complex in Tokyo's Odaiba district right by the water, Palette Town featuring not just shopping but a theme park with a Ferris wheel and various restaurants.

