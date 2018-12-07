25 best beaches of 2018, according to TripAdvisor

news

TripAdvisor rounded up the top 25 beaches, according to its users.

Agonda Beach in India, Elafonissi Beach in Greece, and Kleopatra Beach in Turkey were just a few of the top picks.

Grace Bay in Turks and Caicos is the number one beach, according to TripAdvisor.

There's nothing like the arrival of the cold winter months to make us dream about the best vacations we’ve had this year. Warming up by the fire is the perfect place to plan your next getaway — preferably, to somewhere with white sand, blue water, and a lot of relaxation.

Need help picking out your top destination for the new year? According to TripAdvisor user ratings, here are the world’s best beaches of 2018, with the best beach finishing the list.

White Beach has incredible water.

The most popular beach in Boracay, an island in the Philippines, White Beach is beloved for its sunset views and incredible water. During a brief shut down period, the beaches were restored and have since reopened to worldwide acclaim.

Punta Uva Beach offers secluded spots.

Though some reviews claim the beach occasionally becomes too crowded, many visitors to Punta Uva in Costa Rica say that the calm waves, secluded spots, and opportunities for snorkeling make it one of the best beaches in the world.

Nungwi Beach has great seafood.

Located in Tanzania, a country in East Africa, tourists can reach Nungwi Beach with just a quick, cheap ride from the airport. Soft sands, gorgeous water, and friendly locals aside, the seafood restaurants alone make Nungwi a great spot for visitors.

Sharm El Luli has crystal clear waters.

Sharm El Luli in Marsa Alam, Egypt has been called "heaven on earth" by a number of reviewers. Travelers love the beach for its crystal clear waters, snorkeling, and marine life.

Spiaggia dei Conigli is worth the trek to get there.

On Lampedusa in the islands of Sicily in Italy, visitors claim that the lengthy walk to the Spiaggia dei Conigli is worth the experience. Those who make the trek will find calm, turquoise water, and soft white sand.

Galápagos Beach at Tortuga Bay boasts wildlife.

Though only a select few have the opportunity to visit beaches of the Galápagos Islands, reviewers claim Galápagos Beach at Tortuga Bay is the best. Just south of the town of Puerto Ayora, wildlife like flamingo, sea lions, and giant sea turtles amaze tourists every day.

Kleopatra Beach has deep water and plenty of lounge chairs.

According to reviews, Kleopatra Beach in Alanya, Turkey boasts warm waters all year long. Tourists love the abundance of water sports as well as the waterfront beach bars.

Agonda Beach offers peace and quiet.

Reviewers of Agonda Beach consistently claim it is one of the best beaches in Goa, celebrating its peace, quiet, and seemingly untouched, natural environment.

You might see a sea turtle at Santa Monica Beach.

Eighty percent of reviewers gave Santa Monica Beach in Cape Verde a five-star rating. Though some visitors mention occasional rough waters, they also raved about the great opportunities to see wildlife like sea turtles, butterflies, bird, and crabs.

Manly Beach offers a variety of experiences.

Manly Beach in Sydney, Australia offers everything from water sports and restaurants to an incredible view of the Sydney Harbor. Just off the beach, visitors can explore over 200 different shops, boutiques, and even a weekend market.

Anse Lazio is known for its snorkeling.

Located in the Seychelles, a tiny archipelago off East Africa, travelers to Praslin Island love the opportunities for snorkeling at Anse Lazio.

Bournemouth Beach attracts visitors to the UK.

One rarely thinks of fabulous beaches when they imagine the United Kingdom, but British beaches often resemble paradise. One such example is Bournemouth Beach in the south of England where visitors love to stroll by the water in rain, wind, cold, or shine.

Fig Tree Bay offers warm waters.

Visitors to Cyprus, an island nation south of Turkey in the Mediterranean Sea, celebrated Fig Tree Bay for its water, which stays warm and relaxing year-round.

Falesia Beach has stunning red cliffs.

Falesia Beach, or "Cliff Beach" in English, sits on Portugal’s southern coast. It gets its name from the red cliffs that border the beach, which reviewers claimed made for great hikes and great views.

Elafonissi Beach has unique pink sands.

The Grecian island Elafonissi sits just off the coast of Crete, several hours from the European mainland. Technically a lagoon, visitors love Elafonissi Beach for its colorful pink sand and shallow water.

Playa Norte offers the ultimate vacation experience.

Just off the coast of Cancun, Mexico, Playa Norte sits on the island of Isla Mujeres. Accessible by boat, reviewers laud the beach for its serenity and clear blue waters.

Bavaro Beach has its fair share of amenities.

Located in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, many hotels offer easy access to Bavaro Beach. Although the beach is beautiful, reviews warn visitors to take caution: The water apparently contains an abundance of seaweed.

Seven Mile Beach has calm waters.

One of two beaches of this name to make the list, Seven Mile Beach in Negril, Jamaica, was once a locale for pirates. Today, visitors love it for its calm waters, water sports, bars, and hotels.

Clearwater Beach is great for families.

The only US location to make the list, Clearwater Beach in Florida charms visitors year round. Living up to its name, the ocean at Clearwater is beautiful, and the shallow water makes it an excellent destination for families.

La Concha Beach is walking distance to a beautiful old city.

Located in the north of Spain along the Bay of Biscay, visitors to crescent-shaped La Concha rated the beach for its proximity to the old city, Donostia, and the beachfront promenade.

Seven Mile Beach has paddle boarding and snorkeling.

While some reviewers claim too many tourists crowd Seven Mile Beach, others love it for its endless fun. Along with paddle boarding and snorkeling, the Royal Palms Beach Club is a hit with tourists.

Eagle Beach makes for a great vacation spot.

According to reviewers, the lack of crowds on Aruba’s Eagle Beach makes it a great vacation spot. Despite the nearby hotels and docked cruise ships, the beach is both beautiful and generally quiet.

Varadero Beach offers an abundance of activities.

Aside from the warm water and clean, uncrowded beaches, visitors to Varadero Beach in Cuba love the spot for its abundance of activities. Nearby, guests can enjoy water sports, dance lessons, kayaking, and bars.

Baia do Sancho is great for all types of travelers.

Located on the island of Fernando de Noronha off the coast of Brazil, a trip to Baia do Sancho satisfies both laid-back and adventurous travelers. In addition to flawless beaches, visitors will also find giant iguanas, rock canyons, and steep climbs.

TripAdvisor users voted that Turks and Caicos' Grace Bay was the best beach of the year. The #1 attraction on the island of Providenciales, 89% of users gave Grace Bay a five-star rating for its miles of soft white sands and clear water.

