23 everyday objects that cost way more than you might think

When it comes to shopping for everyday household items, people tend to stick to department stores and online sites in order to find the lowest prices.

Target, for example, recently launched a private-label toiletries brand with items under $2, and Walmart is now offering free two-day shipping on millions of necessities.

But for those looking to splurge, many of these same everyday items can be purchased from some of fashion's biggest names. Brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Tiffany & Co. sell a variety of household goods in addition to clothes and accessories.

Below, we've rounded up 23 expensive everyday items sold by high-end designers.

This Alexander McQueen umbrella features a unique skull handle.

Considering the price tag on this umbrella, it'd be smart not to use it on windy days.

Cost: $495

Find out more about Alexander McQueen's Black Skull Umbrella here >

You'll need to store your own supplies in this Tiffany & Co. first aid box.

This box may not contain any Band-Aids, but it is made out of sterling silver.

Cost: $600

Find out more about Tiffany & Co.'s Sterling Silver First Aid Box here >

This nylon pouch from Prada is available in both blue and red.

Drawstring backpacks are often given away as promotional freebies. Prada's take on the simple style, however, is made from a high-quality nylon and will set you back over $300.

Cost: $310

Find out more about Prada's Nylon Pouch here >

This paper clip from Tiffany & Co. is designed to be used as a bookmark.

Not only is this paper clip made of 18-karat gold, but it's also oversized and measures 2.5 inches long.

Cost: $1,500

Find out more about Tiffany & Co.'s 18K Gold Paper Clip Bookmark here >

Tiffany & Co. also sells a sterling silver clothespin.

You won't have to worry about confusing this clothespin with others you already own, as a Tiffany-Blue stripe is painted at the very top.

Cost: $500

Find out more about Tiffany & Co.'s Sterling Silver Clothespin here >

You'll be the most stylish person at the gym with this Louis Vuitton jump rope.

Unlike generic jump ropes, this one features Louis Vuitton-monogrammed handles and a leather strand.

Cost: $545

Find out more about Louis Vuitton's Christopher Jump Rope here >

Vivienne Westwood currently sells cushions in three different styles.

The design pictured above was inspired by Westwood's "love for nature with delicate, oversized blooms."

Cost: $995

Find out more about Vivienne Westwood's Rose Dust Cushion here >

Few candles are as luxurious as this one from Versace.

This candle is amber-scented, packaged in a transparent glass container, and features Versace's signature Medusa symbol on the lid.

Cost: $590

Find out more about Versace's Large Medusa Amber Scented Candle here >

You won't find a yoga mat in this Vivienne Westwood yoga bag.

Each bag is produced in Kenya as part of Vivienne Westwood's Ethical Fashion Initiative.

Cost: $215

Find out more about Vivienne Westwood's Yoga Carrier Bag here >

Pet owners can also walk their dogs in style with this leash from Prada.

Available in three colors, there's an option for everyone.

Cost: $390

Find out more about Prada's Saffiano Leather Leash here >

Versace sells luxurious beds for pets.

Technically this bed is made for dogs, but cat lovers can rest assured knowing that it works perfectly for felines, too.

Cost: $1,425

Find out more about Versace's Barocco Print Dog Bed here >

A side table from Gucci will embellish any home.

Printed on the table is the French phrase "Maison De L'Amour," which translates to "House of Love."

Cost: $3,500

Find out more about Gucci's Maison De L'Amour Print Metal Folding Table here >

This Burberry notebook case doesn't come with a notebook.

Each notebook cover is made in Italy out of grainy leather.

Cost: $490

Find out more about Burberry's Embossed Grainy Leather Ziparound A4 Notebook Case here >

Athletes passionate about ping-pong might want to invest in this Louis Vuitton paddle set.

Even the ping-pong balls in this set are marked with Louis Vuitton's monogram.

Cost: $2,210

Find out more about Louis Vuitton's Ping-Pong Set here >

This lantern from Hermes actually features four lamps in one device.

The Hermes website describes each lantern as a "lighting tool that exudes poetry and fantasy" meant for indoor or outdoor use.

Cost: $19,100

Find out more about Hermes' Lanterne d'Hermes Lantern here >

Cat lovers will love this metal tray from Gucci.

The tray features metal handles on both sides, making it ideal for both serving and displaying.

Cost: $1,150

Find out more about Gucci's Cat Oval Metal Tray here >

These Victoria Beckham key rings are made from blonde gold and green agate stones.

These key rings were designed to honor Victoria Beckham's first store in London.

Cost: $325

Find out more about Victoria Beckham's Key Keyring here >

You can buy sterling silver, LEGO-style blocks from Tiffany & Co.

The set comes with 10 blocks, each of which can be engraved with up to three letters for an additional $25 each.

Cost: $1,650

Find out more about Tiffany & Co.'s Sterling Silver Building Blocks here >

This pack of playing cards from Hermes is not like your average deck.

This set from Hermes comes with two 54-card decks and a camel-colored carrying case.

Cost: $120

Find out more about Hermes' Couvertures Nouvelles Bridge Playing Cards here >

Leather boxes from Loewe will cost you a minimum of $450.

Loewe crafts each box without stitches or inserts and hand-paints every inch.

Cost: $490

Find out more about Loewe's Box Mouse Small here >

Louis Vuitton designed expensive candles that look like handbags.

Each candle is said to smell like a scent from a different aspect of nature.

Cost: $185

Find out more about Louis Vuitton's Candle Set here >

You'd have to be extra careful not to lose this Burberry bookmark.

This high-end bookmark is made of leather.

Cost: $125

Find out more about Burberry's Embossed Leather Bookmark here >

Dolce & Gabbana's blender is dishwasher-safe.

You can also buy toasters, refrigerators, and tea kettles from the brand.

Cost: $850

Find out more about Dolce & Gabbana's X Smeg Blender here >

