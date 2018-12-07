22 of the most baffling outfits celebrities wore in 2018

Celebrities took some major fashion risks in 2018. Stars like Bella Hadid and Rita Ora confused some fans with their unconventional street style.
In 2018, Hollywood embraced some particularly daring fashion trends.
Celebrities didn't just ditch their pants this year; they also wore underwear as outerwear during the day and rocked one "naked" look after another.
These fashion risks often paid off, but sometimes even the most stylish stars made some pretty baffling choices.
Below, see 22 of the most eyebrow-raising looks celebrities wore in 2018.
She wore the eyebrow-raising mesh pieces under an oversized, belted gray blazer by Heron Preston.
The floor-length jacket was actually designed as an evening gown by Ralph Lauren. It retailed for $10,000 before selling out.
The singer accessorized an orange and purple cape jacket with thigh-high black boots covered in a floral orange and purple print.
A piece from Études' Spring 2018 collection, Ora's denim jacket featured a layer made of the bottom half of another jean jacket, folded at the top and cinched together at the waist.
The singer also tucked her jeans into the ankle straps of her white Aquazzura heels.
She completed the look with a shiny, camel-colored trench coat and black pants with red, white, brown, and purple stripes on the side.
Cinched at the waist with a hot pink bow, Stone's wine-colored blazer and navy pants were an unexpected combination.
The already sparkly gown, custom-made by Gucci, was heavily embellished with strands of crystals that hung across the dress' neckline and cascaded down from both shoulders.
The singer accessorized the memorable ensemble with sheer black tights, black pointy-toe heels, and a pop of bright red lipstick.
The Alexandre Vauthier design layered a dramatic emerald green wrap gown over a black patent-leather minidress.
Designed by Off-White founder Virgil Abloh, Jenner's corseted top and wide-leg pants were simple choices for this year's gala — especially on a night when many showed up dripping in diamonds, sequins, and elaborate headpieces.
Online, some thought the model's outfit snubbed the event's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme.
The model donned a black vest with no shirt underneath, a floor-length tulle skirt, oversized sunglasses, and a black beret with a delicate mesh veil that covered half her face.
Hadid accessorized with a $1,495 clutch by Judith Leiber Couture.
Hathaway accessorized the busy Jean Paul Gaultier design with gold statement earrings and a simple black clutch.
The monochromatic ensemble consisted of an oversized jacket, crew-neck top, and high-waisted baggy cargo pants, which the reality TV star tucked into a pair of pointy-toe ankle boots.
The KKW Beauty founder appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" wearing a one-shoulder, navy blue crop top with a long strip of fabric that hung down past her knees.
Kardashian West paired the top with a pair of high-waisted velvet leggings — a daring choice given the day's 85-degree heat.
A piece from Versace's "Resort 2019" collection, the slouchy boots featured mini black leather belts around the cuff of each shoe.
Channeling the "no pants" trend, Lopez completed the memorable look with an oversized white button-down shirt and a black leather handbag.
The actress opted to wear no shirt under the blazers, which she paired with blue velvet slacks.
One of the biggest fans of 2018's suits trend, Likely would go on to wear five different pantsuits in one day in September.
The rapper showed up to 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward's wedding wearing a pale green suit, light-gray socks, and a pair of beige slides with Velcro straps.
Online, fans thought the Yeezy slippers looked a size too small for Kanye's feet.
Many zoomed in on the rapper's shoes, pointing out that his heels were hanging precariously over the back of his slippers.
The actress accessorized the Naeem Khan number with a matching headpiece.
The model turned heads in the costume-like ensemble, which consisted of a mask with cat ears, a bodysuit with conical bra cups, thigh-high boots, fishnet tights, fingerless gloves, and a flogging whip.
A fan of bold shoe designs, the model wore green knee-high stilettos, topped with what looked like the sleeves of a puffy black winter coat.
Jenner paired the boots with an oversized black blazer, cinched at the waist with a wide pink belt, and black biker shorts.
The entire ensemble was first seen on the runway at Alexandre Vauthier's Fall 2018 Couture show in July earlier this year.
Jenner's Vera Wang top featured a structured peplum design and extra-long sleeves. Her pants, also by Vera Wang, billowed out from her knees in exaggerated flares.
The model paired a sheer black T-shirt with a black bralette and high-waisted, color-block pants by Freya Dalsjø.
The ensemble ended up creating an optical illusion effect thanks to its contrasting light and dark colors and sheer and opaque fabrics.
