22 of the most baffling outfits celebrities wore in 2018

Celebrities took some major fashion risks in 2018. Stars like Bella Hadid and Rita Ora confused some fans with their unconventional street style.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bella Hadid kicked off the year with an interesting sheer outfit. play

Bella Hadid kicked off the year with an interesting sheer outfit.

(Splash News)

In 2018, Hollywood embraced some particularly daring fashion trends.

Celebrities didn't just ditch their pants this year; they also wore underwear as outerwear during the day and rocked one "naked" look after another.

These fashion risks often paid off, but sometimes even the most stylish stars made some pretty baffling choices.

Below, see 22 of the most eyebrow-raising looks celebrities wore in 2018.

During Paris Fashion Week in January, Bella Hadid was photographed in a sheer black top, tights, and dad sneakers.

She wore the eyebrow-raising mesh pieces under an oversized, belted gray blazer by Heron Preston.



That same week, she stepped out in what looked like a glossy black trench coat and tiny sunglasses.

The floor-length jacket was actually designed as an evening gown by Ralph Lauren. It retailed for $10,000 before selling out.



On January 22, Rita Ora was also spotted in Paris wearing the tiny sunglasses trend.

The singer accessorized an orange and purple cape jacket with thigh-high black boots covered in a floral orange and purple print.



Three days later, she showed up to a Grammys event in an unconventional denim look.

A piece from Études' Spring 2018 collection, Ora's denim jacket featured a layer made of the bottom half of another jean jacket, folded at the top and cinched together at the waist.

The singer also tucked her jeans into the ankle straps of her white Aquazzura heels.



Ora kept warm in an oversized faux-fur bucket hat by Emma Brewin in late January.

She completed the look with a shiny, camel-colored trench coat and black pants with red, white, brown, and purple stripes on the side.



On March 4, Emma Stone attended the Oscars in a multicolored silk Louis Vuitton suit.

Cinched at the waist with a hot pink bow, Stone's wine-colored blazer and navy pants were an unexpected combination.



Salma Hayek walked the Oscars red carpet in a sequined lavender dress with a ruffled multi-tier skirt.

The already sparkly gown, custom-made by Gucci, was heavily embellished with strands of crystals that hung across the dress' neckline and cascaded down from both shoulders.



St. Vincent's Oscars outfit consisted of a leotard attached to one voluminous, oversized sleeve.

The singer accessorized the memorable ensemble with sheer black tights, black pointy-toe heels, and a pop of bright red lipstick.



Ciara showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a voluminous ensemble.

The Alexandre Vauthier design layered a dramatic emerald green wrap gown over a black patent-leather minidress.



At the Met Gala in May, Kendall Jenner's gauzy ensemble left some people confused.

Designed by Off-White founder Virgil Abloh, Jenner's corseted top and wide-leg pants were simple choices for this year's gala — especially on a night when many showed up dripping in diamonds, sequins, and elaborate headpieces.

Online, some thought the model's outfit snubbed the event's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme.



In late May, Bella Hadid attended the launch party for Dior Backstage in an eclectic all-black ensemble.

The model donned a black vest with no shirt underneath, a floor-length tulle skirt, oversized sunglasses, and a black beret with a delicate mesh veil that covered half her face.

Hadid accessorized with a $1,495 clutch by Judith Leiber Couture.



At the world premiere of "Ocean's 8" on June 5, Anne Hathaway wore a gown covered in no fewer than eight different patterns and textures.

Hathaway accessorized the busy Jean Paul Gaultier design with gold statement earrings and a simple black clutch.



On June 15, Kim Kardashian West donned four different shades of gray in one outfit.

The monochromatic ensemble consisted of an oversized jacket, crew-neck top, and high-waisted baggy cargo pants, which the reality TV star tucked into a pair of pointy-toe ankle boots.



One month later, Kardashian West was spotted wearing a surprisingly thick fabric on a hot summer day.

The KKW Beauty founder appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" wearing a one-shoulder, navy blue crop top with a long strip of fabric that hung down past her knees.

Kardashian West paired the top with a pair of high-waisted velvet leggings — a daring choice given the day's 85-degree heat.



On July 31, Jennifer Lopez wore a unique pair of boots that looked like a tiny pair of jeans.

A piece from Versace's "Resort 2019" collection, the slouchy boots featured mini black leather belts around the cuff of each shoe.

Channeling the "no pants" trend, Lopez completed the memorable look with an oversized white button-down shirt and a black leather handbag.



In mid-August, Blake Lively threw on two velvet blazers in nearly 90-degree weather.

The actress opted to wear no shirt under the blazers, which she paired with blue velvet slacks.

One of the biggest fans of 2018's suits trend, Likely would go on to wear five different pantsuits in one day in September.



Kanye West confused the internet when he wore slippers that looked far too small for him to a wedding on August 19.

The rapper showed up to 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward's wedding wearing a pale green suit, light-gray socks, and a pair of beige slides with Velcro straps.

Online, fans thought the Yeezy slippers looked a size too small for Kanye's feet.

Many zoomed in on the rapper's shoes, pointing out that his heels were hanging precariously over the back of his slippers.



On August 20, Tiffany Haddish attended MTV's Video Music Awards in a sheer long-sleeve dress covered in swirling black and white lines.

The actress accessorized the Naeem Khan number with a matching headpiece.



Amber Rose made a splash at the VMAs in a bright red latex outfit.

The model turned heads in the costume-like ensemble, which consisted of a mask with cat ears, a bodysuit with conical bra cups, thigh-high boots, fishnet tights, fingerless gloves, and a flogging whip.



Kendall Jenner embraced the "no pants" trend at Russell James' book launch and exhibit on September 6.

A fan of bold shoe designs, the model wore green knee-high stilettos, topped with what looked like the sleeves of a puffy black winter coat.

Jenner paired the boots with an oversized black blazer, cinched at the waist with a wide pink belt, and black biker shorts.

The entire ensemble was first seen on the runway at Alexandre Vauthier's Fall 2018 Couture show in July earlier this year.



The following day, Jenner showed up to the Harper's Bazaar Icons party wearing a geometric ensemble.

Jenner's Vera Wang top featured a structured peplum design and extra-long sleeves. Her pants, also by Vera Wang, billowed out from her knees in exaggerated flares.



On October 9, Gigi Hadid combined several trends into one eyebrow-raising outfit.

The model paired a sheer black T-shirt with a black bralette and high-waisted, color-block pants by Freya Dalsjø.

The ensemble ended up creating an optical illusion effect thanks to its contrasting light and dark colors and sheer and opaque fabrics.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



