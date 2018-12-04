21 new TV shows people believe are going to be canceled

news

INSIDER conducted a survey to find out what new TV shows viewers think will get canceled.

Using the data, we collected a list of 21 shows that people believe will be canceled.

A lot of people agreed that "The Conners," "The Alec Baldwin Show," and "Dancing With the Stars: Juniors" will get the axe.

We're nearing the end of the fall TV season, and we can’t help but wonder what shows are going to get canceled.

And while we may not know those will be until 2019, viewers are feeling the tension. INSIDER was interested in the new shows that viewers are worried about, and conducted a survey to find out what new network TV shows people think are in danger of getting the axe.

We collected a list of the shows people think will get canceled and included the percentage of participants who listed that show, along with the show's IMDB description.

Some shows people can agree are at risk of cancellation include "The Alec Baldwin Show," "The Conners," and "Dancing With the Stars: Juniors."

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn't try to weight its sample based on race or income. Total 1,217 respondents, margin of error 3% with 95% confidence level, poll ran Nov. 16 to 17.

Here are the shows that people think are most in danger of being canceled:

"The Alec Baldwin Show" — ABC

Of those surveyed, 29.87% believe this talk show will be canceled. In November, ABC moved the show from the Sunday night line-up to Saturdays, which isn't good news for its longevity.

IMDB description: Weekly talk show hosted by actor Alec Baldwin.

"The Conners" — ABC

Of the people surveyed, 28.1% think that the "Roseanne" spin-off is doomed. While "The Conners" has steady ratings, it's only drawing in half the audience that the revival, which aired earlier this year, did. This could mean that it won't get picked up for another season, but the ratings are steady enough that it could stick around. Our guess? It was always intended as a one-season show, and will end with its first season in 2019.

IMDB description: Follow-up to the comedy series Roseanne (1988), centering on the family members of the matriarch after her sudden death.

"Dancing With the Stars: Juniors" — ABC

Of those who were surveyed, 25.44% believe this show will get canceled. And that's fair: It doesn't capture the magic of the popular reality competition series. And historically, kid spin-offs of popular reality shows do not perform well. Remember "American Juniors?" You probably don't, because it didn't last long.

IMDB description: A spin-off of "Dancing With the Stars" pairing celebrity kids with professional junior ballroom dancers to perform choreographed routines, which are judged by a panel that includes renowned ballroom experts.

"Magnum P.I." — CBS

The 21.35% of people who think the "Magnum P.I." reboot will get canceled are probably right, since it hasn't performed well with critics and audiences and is struggling with the ratings. But CBS still has faith, since it was ordered for a full first season.

IMDB description: An ex-Navy SEAL returns home from Afghanistan and uses his military skills to become a private investigator in Hawaii.

"Murphy Brown" — CBS

20.91% think the "Murphy Brown" revival will get canceled. And it probably will, given its poor reception by both critics and audiences, and its lack of momentum compared to reboots like "Roseanne" and "The Conners." The revival was probably always intended to be a one-season thing, but CBS clearly wanted the same massive ratings that "Roseanne" got in March.

IMDB description: The personal and professional misadventures of an opinionated but beloved woman working as a TV journalist.

"God Friended Me" — CBS

18.69% people think the spiritual meets social media drama will get the axe, but they have little faith. While it isn't a hit with TV critics, it's developed a solid audience that tunes in every week, so it should be safe for now.

IMDB description: An atheist's life is turned upside down when God adds him as a friend on Facebook.

"Rel" — Fox

18.58% think "Rel" will be canceled, and they might be right. It's wasn't super well-recieved by critics, and the Chicago-based comedy hasn't generated enough buzz with audiences to keep it going much longer. But Fox is usually willing to give comedies with a small audience a chance to build, so only time will tell.

IMDB description: A successful comic tries to put his life back on track after his marriage falls apart.

"The Neighborhood" — CBS

17.04% of people who participated in the survey think this sitcom will get canceled, though CBS believed in it enough to order a full first season. It may finish out season one, but the chances it makes it to a second season are low.

IMDB description: A friendly guy from the Midwest tries to fit in in a tough LA neighborhood.

"Single Parents" — ABC

16.92% of people who participated in the survey think "Single Parents" will be canceled, but it has a lot going for it. Its cast, which includes Leighton Meester, Brad Garrett, and Taran Killam, is just as strong as the creative team (JJ Philbin and Liz Meriweather), who came from "New Girl." "New Girl" started off a bit messy, but by its second season, it was one of the best comedies on television.

IMDB description: A group of single parents form their own support system as they raise their kids and struggle to start new relationships.

"The Kids Are Alright" — ABC

16.04% don't think that this 1970s-set family ensemble comedy is safe. But they're wrong. Critics like it just as much as audiences do, and it's maintained its audience. This is one of the most successful new shows this year, so a cancellation would be truly shocking.

IMDB description: A pair of working class parents in an Irish-Catholic family try to raise their eight kids during the 1970s.

"Happy Together" — CBS

The 15.38% of people surveyed who think "Happy Together" won't have a happy ending (or an ending at all) could be right. The sitcom wasn't added to the CBS winter schedule, and didn't get additional episodes ordered. It could be the end, which is a bummer because it had a lot of potential.

IMDB description: Claire and Jake's married life is mired in routine, but when megastar Cooper shows up at their door, they get dragged into his life of fame.

"The Cool Kids" — Fox

14.93% think "The Cool Kids" is at risk, but it's not. The sitcom got a full-season order in October. So if it does get canceled, it won't be for a while.

IMDB description: Three friends at a retirement center have their comfortable existence rattled by a newcomer to the community.

"I Feel Bad" — NBC

14.05% of people surveyed think that the female-led NBC comedy will get canceled. The show wasn't well-recieved by critics, and has gotten a lukewarm reception from audiences. It only premiered in October, so it's still a little too early to tell if it will get canceled or not, but it's not looking great.

IMDB description: Emet, the perfect mom, boss, wife, friend and daughter, is learning to be OK with being imperfect.

"The Rookie" — ABC

13.72% think that "The Rookie" will get canceled, but it's a long shot. The ratings are solid, as is the reception. And having a star like Nathan Fillion along with the great reception pretty much guarantees a second season.

IMDB description: The series follows John Nolan, a 40-year-old man who moves from his comfortable, small-town life to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of being a police officer for the Los Angeles Police Department. He must navigate the dangerous, humorous, and unpredictable world of a "young" cop, determined to make his second shot at life count.



"Manifest" — NBC

The 13.38% who think NBC could cancel this sci-fi drama are probably wrong, unless ratings slow down significantly in the winter and spring. In October, NBC ordered more episodes of the show that is best described as "Lost" meets "This Is Us."

IMDB description: After a turbulent, but routine flight, the passengers and crew discover the world has aged five years, yet no time has passed for them, and soon a deeper mystery unfolds.

"All American" — The CW

12.5% of survey participants are worried about "All American." But for The CW, the critically acclaimed drama has been performing well. In early October, the network ordered five additional scripts, which is a great sign for its future.

IMDB description: When a star high school football player from South Central is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High School, two separate worlds collide.

"New Amsterdam" — NBC

The 12.28% of people who are worried about "New Amsterdam" should stop doing that, because it's a hit for NBC as one of the most successful new network shows of the fall season. It's a safe bet right now.

IMDB description: A new medical director breaks the rules to heal the system at America's oldest public hospital.

"Last Man Standing" — Fox

11.95% of those surveyed think Fox will cancel the Tim Allen comedy. But it's found a comfortable home at Fox, where the ratings jumped higher than they were over at ABC. It won't get canceled anytime soon.

IMDB description: A married father of three tries to maintain his manliness in a world increasingly dominated by women.

"FBI" — CBS

Only 11.62% of people surveyed are worried about "FBI." It's a solid procedural from the mind of Dick Wolf, so it will probably go on for many, many seasons and inspire many spin-offs.

IMDB description: Procedural drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the FBI, bringing to bear all the Bureau's skills, intellect and mind-blowing technology to keep New York and the country safe.

"A Million Little Things" — ABC

11.5% of people surveyed think ABC's ensemble drama could get canceled. But they're wrong. The show started off a hit. And while it hasn't reached the level of its NBC counterpart, "This Is Us," it's gotten enough momentum to go on for another season.

IMDB description: A group of friends become motivated to living fuller lives after the unexpected death of a close friend.

"Legacies" — The CW

Of those surveyed, 10.51% think "Legacies" will get the axe. This show's audience is young, but very engaged. In October, The CW ordered five additional scripts, which is a great sign for its future. Even if the ratings drop, the show is essentially part of a franchise, so it's probably safe for at least a few more seasons.

IMDB description: Hope Mikaelson, a tribrid daughter of a Vampire/Werewolf hybrid, makes her way in the world.

