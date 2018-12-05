Pulse.ng logo
21 movies that made the most money this year

Accounting for production budget and box office profits, here's a list of movies that made the most money in 2018.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is the movie that made the most money in 2018. play

"Avengers: Infinity War" is the movie that made the most money in 2018.

(Marvel)

  • A lot of Marvel movies made the most profits in 2018.
  • In terms of movies, "Avengers: Infinity War" made the most money in 2018.
  • "Black Panther" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" also made over a billion dollars.

We often hear people bemoaning the death of cinema, that the only movies being made lately are sequels, reboots, and superhero movies. Well, if the 2018 worldwide box office is any indication, these are some of the most profitable movies that people keep on watching.

The following 21 films made the most money this year. Some of the titles on this list might surprise you and that's because this isn't a list of the highest grossing films of the year, it's the most profitable list.

The numbers listed below are worldwide box office stats minus the production budget. Meaning, a movie could dominate the box office, but not actually turn out to be that profitable because of how much it cost to make (i.e. "Solo: A Star Wars Story"). This adjustment for production costs explains how a movie like "Bohemian Rhapsody" could land higher on this list than "Ready Player One," even though the musical biopic made just $487 million at the global box office and the Steven Spielberg juggernaut made $582 million.

Here are the movies that made the most money this year, based on their total profits as of December 3.

"Peter Rabbit": $301,266,433

"Rampage": $306,345,950

"Fifty Shades Freed": $316,382,353

"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again": $318,704,442

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald": $322,231,221

"A Quiet Place": $323,677,199

"A Star is Born": $326,418,438

"The Nun": $343,050,119

"The Meg": $397,805,856

"Ready Player One": $432,218,455

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation": $446,954,410

"Bohemian Rhapsody": $488,696,483

"Ant-Man and the Wasp": $492,648,074

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle": $545,560,973

This is the only film on the list that was released in 2017. The above number reflects how much money it made in 2018 alone by subtracting its 2017 box office revenues from its overall global box office results.

"Mission: Impossible - Fallout": $613,017,452

"Deadpool 2": $624,245,921

"Venom": $744,000,606

"Incredibles 2": $1,041,079,834

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom": $1,134,944,060

"Black Panther": $1,146,913,161

"Avengers: Infinity War": $1,747,675,173

