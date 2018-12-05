21 movies that made the most money this year

news

A lot of Marvel movies made the most profits in 2018.

In terms of movies, "Avengers: Infinity War" made the most money in 2018.

"Black Panther" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" also made over a billion dollars.

We often hear people bemoaning the death of cinema, that the only movies being made lately are sequels, reboots, and superhero movies. Well, if the 2018 worldwide box office is any indication, these are some of the most profitable movies that people keep on watching.

The following 21 films made the most money this year. Some of the titles on this list might surprise you and that's because this isn't a list of the highest grossing films of the year, it's the most profitable list.

The numbers listed below are worldwide box office stats minus the production budget. Meaning, a movie could dominate the box office, but not actually turn out to be that profitable because of how much it cost to make (i.e. "Solo: A Star Wars Story"). This adjustment for production costs explains how a movie like "Bohemian Rhapsody" could land higher on this list than "Ready Player One," even though the musical biopic made just $487 million at the global box office and the Steven Spielberg juggernaut made $582 million.

Here are the movies that made the most money this year, based on their total profits as of December 3.

"Peter Rabbit": $301,266,433

Source: Box Office Mojo

"Rampage": $306,345,950

Source: Box Office Mojo

"Fifty Shades Freed": $316,382,353

Source: Box Office Mojo

"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again": $318,704,442

Source: Box Office Mojo

Read More: THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Mamma Mia' 10 years later

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald": $322,231,221

Source: Box Office Mojo

"A Quiet Place": $323,677,199

Source: Box Office Mojo

"A Star is Born": $326,418,438

Source: Box Office Mojo

Read More: 15 musicians who starred in their own movies

"The Nun": $343,050,119

Source: Box Office Mojo

"The Meg": $397,805,856

Source: Box Office Mojo

"Ready Player One": $432,218,455

Source: Box Office Mojo and The-Numbers.com

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation": $446,954,410

Source: Box Office Mojo

"Bohemian Rhapsody": $488,696,483

Source: Box Office Mojo

"Ant-Man and the Wasp": $492,648,074

Source: Box Office Mojo and The-Numbers.com

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle": $545,560,973

This is the only film on the list that was released in 2017. The above number reflects how much money it made in 2018 alone by subtracting its 2017 box office revenues from its overall global box office results.

Source: Box Office Mojo

"Mission: Impossible - Fallout": $613,017,452

Source: Box Office Mojo

"Deadpool 2": $624,245,921

Source: Box Office Mojo

"Venom": $744,000,606

Source: Box Office Mojo

"Incredibles 2": $1,041,079,834

Source: Box Office Mojo and The-Numbers.com

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom": $1,134,944,060

Source: Box Office Mojo

Read More: Bryce Dallas Howard reportedly earned $2 million less than Chris Pratt for the latest 'Jurassic World' movie

"Black Panther": $1,146,913,161

Source: Box Office Mojo and The-Numbers.com

"Avengers: Infinity War": $1,747,675,173

Source: Box Office Mojo and The-Numbers.com

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.