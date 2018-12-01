Pulse.ng logo
21 cars that never disappoint and are worth splurging on

Lifestyle 21 cars that never disappoint and are worth splurging on

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

  • Why go for a sensible choice when you can splurge on something expensive or impractical?
  • After all, you only live once!
  • We've gathered 21 of our favorite frivolous car choices.


With the holiday season upon us, now is the time to go car shopping. Deals will be abundant as the year comes to a close and dealers look to move old inventory to make room for the new model year.

(Actually, any time is a good time to go car shopping, but the pot is often sweetened after Thanksgiving in the US.)

Now is also the time to think about splurging on something special. Sure, you can do the responsible thing and live within your means, or opt for versatile basic transportation. But that's, well, kind of boring.

It's a big, bright world of cars out there, and every once in a while, spending the college fund might be justified. Kidding! Not justified!

But if you have the dough, or the stupendous credit score, and just want to fulfill a childhood fantasy, why not? You only live once, and you owe it to yourself to experience an exciting set of wheels.

Here are 21 of our favorite cars to splurge on:

Photos by Hollis Johnson, unless otherwise indicated.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

