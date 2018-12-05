Pulse.ng logo
20 ways to make this the most festive Christmas ever

20 ways to make this the most festive Christmas ever

From decorating Christmas trees to sipping on hot chocolate in your pajamas, there are a slew of Christmas traditions you shouldn't miss out on.

Christmas dinner.

  • Christmas is one of the best times of year.
  • The holiday season is full of traditions, which is part of what makes Christmas so special.
  • For example, Christmas Day isn't complete without sipping hot chocolate in festive pajamas.
  • Watching holiday movies is another must-do Christmas activity.

Whether you're staying home or traveling for Christmas, there's no doubt that the holiday season is one of the best times of year.

Christmastime is full of festive traditions, like decorating gingerbread houses and opening advent calendars. Whether or not you celebrate the religious aspect of the holiday, there are certain things you should always do to make sure you have the best season yet.

Frolic in the snow, no matter your age.

Frolic in the snow, no matter your age.

Whether you go skiing or sledding or even just take a walk around your neighborhood, there's nothing quite like a white Christmas to make you appreciate winter.



Get creative with your gift wrap.

Get creative with your gift wrap.

Sure, one of the main events of Christmas is opening gifts, but part of the fun beforehand is wrapping them.



Spend time with loved ones.

Spend time with loved ones.

Christmas is the perfect time to gather with friends and family to enjoy each other's company while you exchange gifts.



Spend all day in your PJs.

Spend all day in your PJs.

Christmastime is the perfect excuse to wear your most festive pajamas... all day long.



Drink your calories.

Drink your calories.

There's no better way to warm up from the cold than a delicious cup of hot chocolate.



Visit a Christmas market.

Visit a Christmas market.

Christmas markets are a festive destination for the entire holiday season. They're also the perfect place to buy last-minute gifts.



Cozy up by the fire (real or fake).

Cozy up by the fire (real or fake).

Whether you have a wood-burning fireplace or a festive video of a crackling fire on your TV, just the image of a flickering flame will make your whole house feel cozy for the holiday.



Watch your favorite Christmas movie.

Watch your favorite Christmas movie.

From "It's a Wonderful Life" to "Elf," there are no shortage of festive Christmas-themed movies to get you in the holiday spirit.



Visit or set up a nativity scene.

Visit or set up a nativity scene.

Whether you visit a life-size nativity scene at a local church or set up a smaller display at home, these recreations of the first Christmas are a popular tradition if you celebrate the religious aspect of the holiday.



Jam out to Christmas music.

Christmas music only comes around once a year, so there's no better time to jam out to your favorite holiday songs.



Go caroling.

Go caroling.

If you love belting out your favorite Christmas songs, why not sing them with your friends and family and spread the joy around your neighborhood?



Bake Christmas cookies.

The holiday season is full of delicious treats, including Christmas cookies, which are just as fun to decorate as they are to eat.



Check out the Christmas lights in your neighborhood.

Check out the Christmas lights in your neighborhood.

Going on a tour of your neighborhood's Christmas lights is a must-do activity if you want to get the most out of this holiday season.



Go watch a Christmas parade.

Whether you're at Walt Disney World or your hometown for the holidays, chances are, there is some sort of festive celebration that will provide plenty of Christmas cheer for the whole family.



Decorate a gingerbread house.

Decorate a gingerbread house.

It's both decorative and delicious.



Rock an ugly Christmas sweater.

An ugly or over-the-top Christmas sweater is a fun and cozy way to show your Christmas spirit this season.



Put the star on your Christmas tree.

Put the star on your Christmas tree.

Chance are, you've already decorated your tree by the time Christmas actually rolls around, but Christmas Eve is the perfect time to finish what you started by placing a star on top of the tree.



Eat fruitcake for the first and last time all year.

Fruitcake is an odd Christmas tradition that has somehow stood the test of time.



Host or attend a Christmas party.

Host or attend a Christmas party.

From eggnog to mistletoe, there's no better way to celebrate the holidays than a festive Christmas party with friends and family.



Finish off your advent calendar.

Finish off your advent calendar.

Advent calendars are a fun way to count down to Christmas, so checking the last day off the list is the best way to start Christmas Day.

Go to Pulse.ng

