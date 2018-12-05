20 ways to make this the most festive Christmas ever

From decorating Christmas trees to sipping on hot chocolate in your pajamas, there are a slew of Christmas traditions you shouldn't miss out on.
Whether you're staying home or traveling for Christmas, there's no doubt that the holiday season is one of the best times of year.
Christmastime is full of festive traditions, like decorating gingerbread houses and opening advent calendars. Whether or not you celebrate the religious aspect of the holiday, there are certain things you should always do to make sure you have the best season yet.
Whether you go skiing or sledding or even just take a walk around your neighborhood, there's nothing quite like a white Christmas to make you appreciate winter.
Sure, one of the main events of Christmas is opening gifts, but part of the fun beforehand is wrapping them.
Christmas is the perfect time to gather with friends and family to enjoy each other's company while you exchange gifts.
Christmastime is the perfect excuse to wear your most festive pajamas... all day long.
There's no better way to warm up from the cold than a delicious cup of hot chocolate.
Christmas markets are a festive destination for the entire holiday season. They're also the perfect place to buy last-minute gifts.
Whether you have a wood-burning fireplace or a festive video of a crackling fire on your TV, just the image of a flickering flame will make your whole house feel cozy for the holiday.
From "It's a Wonderful Life" to "Elf," there are no shortage of festive Christmas-themed movies to get you in the holiday spirit.
Whether you visit a life-size nativity scene at a local church or set up a smaller display at home, these recreations of the first Christmas are a popular tradition if you celebrate the religious aspect of the holiday.
Christmas music only comes around once a year, so there's no better time to jam out to your favorite holiday songs.
If you love belting out your favorite Christmas songs, why not sing them with your friends and family and spread the joy around your neighborhood?
The holiday season is full of delicious treats, including Christmas cookies, which are just as fun to decorate as they are to eat.
Going on a tour of your neighborhood's Christmas lights is a must-do activity if you want to get the most out of this holiday season.
Whether you're at Walt Disney World or your hometown for the holidays, chances are, there is some sort of festive celebration that will provide plenty of Christmas cheer for the whole family.
It's both decorative and delicious.
An ugly or over-the-top Christmas sweater is a fun and cozy way to show your Christmas spirit this season.
Chance are, you've already decorated your tree by the time Christmas actually rolls around, but Christmas Eve is the perfect time to finish what you started by placing a star on top of the tree.
Fruitcake is an odd Christmas tradition that has somehow stood the test of time.
From eggnog to mistletoe, there's no better way to celebrate the holidays than a festive Christmas party with friends and family.
Advent calendars are a fun way to count down to Christmas, so checking the last day off the list is the best way to start Christmas Day.
Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.