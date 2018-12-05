20 new books coming out in 2019 you'll want to read

news

As 2018 comes to a close, the new year is looking exciting.

Your favorite authors are back, along with some new ones to pull you in.

INSIDER collected all the new book releases of 2019 for you to enjoy.

This year might be coming to a close, but there's a lot to look forward to in the new year, especially when it comes to the literary world. If you've been searching for your next favorite book, you won't have to wait too much longer — January and February are packed with new releases by some of your favorite authors and a few new writers you'll quickly fall in love with.

From romance novels to more serious dramas that touch on our world's current political climate, there's going to be something for everyone to read in the new year.

Here are some of the most highly-anticipated books coming out in 2019.

"The Au Pair" by Emma Rous is out on January 8.

If you can't get enough of a good thriller, you'll want to grab this book when it hits the shelves. It follows Seraphine Mayes and her twin brother Danny as they try to solve the mystery of their mother's alleged suicide. Along the way, Seraphine discovers a photo of her mother taken on the day of their birth, but there's only one baby in it, leading to even more mystery.

"An Anonymous Girl" by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen is also out on January 8.

Another psychological thriller worth reading is from the duo who wrote "The Wife Between Us." This one is about Jessica Farris, who volunteers for what she thinks is an innocent psychology study — only it turns out to be a manipulative Q&A, leaving her paranoid and scared.

"The Dreamers" by Karen Thompson Walker will be out on January 15.

You won't have to wait long to get your hands on Walker's latest novel (she previously wrote the bestselling book "The Age of Miracles"). This book is about a strange illness in a Southern California college town that causes its victims to fall into a deep sleep that they can't be woken up from, even though they still have intense dreams.

"The Far Field" by Madhuri Vijay is also out on January 15.

Written by Pushcart Prize-winner Vijay, this is about a woman who travels to India to confront her past after her mother dies. She ends up discovering so much more about her family that it could have a serious effect on her life and her loved ones.

"The Suspect" by Fiona Barton is out on January 22.

This thriller is about two 18-year-old girls who go missing while on vacation in Thailand, and how their parents deal with the terrifying consequences. Journalist Kate Waters attempts to find out what happened to them, and as she's searching, she finds out more about what happened to her own son who also went missing when traveling.

"We Cast a Shadow" by Maurice Carlos Ruffin is out on January 29.

This highly anticipated release already has Roxanne Gay's seal of approval, as she stated that it is "an incisive and necessary work of brilliant satire." The book is told by a father and his biracial son, and is about a futuristic southern town where violent racism still exists.

"99 Percent Mine" by Sally Thorne is also released on January 29.

If you were a fan of Thorne's first book, "The Hating Game," you'll love this one. It's about twins Darcy and Jamie who inherit a rundown cottage that Darcy isn't interested in, until her brother's best friend and secret crush come by to help out. Cue the romantic hijinks.

"The Lost Girls of Paris" by Pam Jenoff is due out on February 5.

Jenoff is the bestselling author of "The Orphan’s Tale," so if you liked that one, you'll want to keep an eye out for this new book as well. It's set in 1946 in Manhattan, and it's all about female spies, World War II, and brave women.

"I Owe You One" by Sophie Kinsella is also out on February 5.

Romance author favorite Kinsella is back with another irresistible story. This one is about Fixie Farr, a woman who has a chance encounter with an investment manager that evolves into a steamy relationship.

"On The Come Up" by Angie Thomas is also hitting shelves on February 5.

Thomas's novel "The Hate U Give" went on to be made into a powerful film, so you'll be excited for the release of her next book. It's about 16-year-old Bri, an aspiring rapper who changes the life of her family when her rap goes viral for the wrong reasons.

"More Than Words" by Jill Santopolo is another book being released on February 5.

Mark your calendars for this date, because a whole bunch of great books are coming out. This romance novel is about a woman who discovers a surprising secret when her father dies that causes her to re-evaluate her whole life, including her relationship with both her boyfriend and her boss.

"The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls" by Anissa Gray is out on February 19.

Gray's debut novel is about three sisters who have to come together when one faces arrest and public disgrace in their small community.

"When All Is Said" by Anne Griffin is out on March 5.

This is Griffin's debut novel, and it's already getting heaps of positive praise for being beautifully written. It tells the story of 84-year-old Maurice Hannigan, who decides to spend one night telling his story about the five people who have meant the most to him.

“Daisy Jones and the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid is also out on March 5.

If you loved Reid's novel "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," watch out for this one. It's set in the '60s and '70s and is an oral history of the era's greatest bands.

"Queenie" by Candice Carty-Williams is out on March 19.

This novel is described as "brilliant, timely, funny, heartbreaking" by bestselling author Jojo Moyes. It's about Queenie Jenkins, a 25-year-old Jamaican-British woman working for a London newspaper who is struggling to fit in and deal with a breakup, all while making a series of bad decisions.

"You'd Be Mine" by Erin Hahn will be released on April 2.

Anyone who loved "A Star Is Born" will love this book. It's centered around Annie Mathers, the heir to a country music fortune, who is being pursued by a bad-boy musician named Clay Coolidge. Annie ends up joining him on tour, and a dramatic, and public, love story unfolds.

"The Last House Guest" by Megan Miranda is out on May 2.

Miranda is following up her thriller "All The Missing Girls" with another one. This one is about a strong friendship between two women, one of whom has to solve the mystery of who murdered the other one.

"The Bride Test" by Helen Hoang is out on May 7.

If you were a fan of Hoang's book "The Kiss Quotient," get ready for this one. It’s about Khai Diep, a man on the autism spectrum with a mother who is determined to find him a wife, and Esme Tran, who travels from Vietnam to America to meet a potential husband.

"Pumpkin Heads" by Rainbow Rowell is out on August 27.

Rowell is back with another sweet book, but this one is a graphic novel. It's about two teens' last night working together in a pumpkin patch, and it's coming out just in time for fall.

"The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood will be out in September 2019.

Nearly three decades after publishing "The Handmaid's Tale," Atwood has finally announced that she will be writing a sequel called "The Testaments." It is set 15 years after the final scene of the first book and features three female narrators. In a tweet about it, Atwood said, "Dear Readers: Everything you've ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings is the inspiration for this book. Well, almost everything. The other inspiration is the world we've been living in."

