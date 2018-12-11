19 moments that went viral and dominated the internet this year

news

The internet was filled with viral stories and funny memes this year.

Among the biggest stories were YouTube influencers like Jake Paul and Lil Tay, and the Egyptian sarcophagus that wasn't cursed after all.

In some ways, every story is an internet story.

But going viral also has its own nuances. The biggest viral stories and memes of the year are filled with unexpected celebrities like Jake Paul and Mason Ramsey, disastrous wedding stories, and funny memes like "Johny Johny Yes Papa" and "Is this a pigeon?" It also includes object lessons in human folly, like #PlaneBae and TanaCon.

Here are the 19 biggest web culture and meme stories of the year.

Logan Paul finally went too far with his "suicide forest" video.

A year ago, Logan Paul was one of the biggest – if most controversial — stars on YouTube.

He finally stepped too far (by YouTube's standards, anyway) with a video he uploaded on New Year's Eve, 2017. It featured him exploring Japan with friends, and ultimately visiting Japan's Aokigahara "suicide forest," where he filmed himself discovering a dead body.

YouTube ultimately removed the video, broke off its production deals with Paul, and stripped him of the ability to earn revenue from their advertising tools reserved for top influencers. Paul himself took a break from YouTube but was scorned when he tried to return to the site less than a month later.

Paul remains popular on YouTube, but he's also moved on to podcasting and other ventures. Since YouTube cut official ties with him, he's still been somewhat ostracized within the social network's community.

Teens ate Tide Pods.

In January, the Tide Pod Challenge swept through YouTube and Instagram, with teens trying to top each other by seeing if they could swallow the candy-colored laundry detergent. It became serious enough that the American Association of Poison Control Centers issued an alert warning people not to do it.

Tide then hired Rob Gronkoswki to star in an advertising campaign urging people not to eat Tide Pods, and YouTube took action to delete videos of people eating Tide Pods from its platform. In November, Tide revealed its latest innovation: detergent boxes that more than slightly resemble boxed wine.

Astrology memes took over Instagram

Using astrology to cope with the chaos and anxiety of everyday life is nothing new. But in 2018, the internet combined its love of all things star sign with its other favorite past time — memes.

And so, a marriage was born: Astrology memes exploded in popularity, leading to the rise of pages like jakeastrology and aquariuscomplex that dominated some parts of Instagram.

A yodeling boy warmed millions of hearts.

The purest viral celebrity this year, without a doubt, is Mason Ramsey. At the mere age of 10, he went viral for yodeling really well in a Walmart, and later made it to "Ellen" and Coachella. What more could you want from the internet?

Lil Tay blew up — and then disappeared.

Lil Tay — whose real name is Claire Hope — became a force to be reckoned with on Instagram this spring. Just 11, she made videos where she swore, hung out with rappers, and showed off expensive cars and houses she supposedly owned.

In the spring she visited Los Angelesand collaborated on videos with figures like Jake Paul. But in May, her Instagram account suddenly went silent. It posted only cryptic messages about her well-being for months, raising more questions about her care to her 2.5 million followers.

In October, INSIDER reported that Hope went back to Vancouver, and is at the center of a private battle between her parents over her future. Until that's settled, her career is effectively on hold.

Yanny vs. Laurel was the new "dress."

It's "laurel," and the dress is black and blue. Thank you.

YouTubers tried to host their own festivals, failed, and then went viral for failing.

One of the hardest things for an internet celebrity to do is translate their fame into IRL experiences. It takes experienced, organized people to pull off that kind of thing, and they generally rely on established events like VidCon for real-life fan exchanges.

But the YouTube influencer community is filled with obscure power structures, slights, and feuds. Influencer Tana Mongeau didn't like the YouTube community's main fan conference, VidCon, so she founded TanaCon, for herself.

Hosted in June, the event was a disaster. Thousands more people than planned showed up, headliners skipped town, and Mongeau didn't have the resources to fix it. The event was widely compared to the infamous Fyre Festival, and Mongeau shut the whole thing down by its second day.

Less than a month later, Yousef Erakat, also known as FouseyTube, promised a "Coachella-caliber experience," featuring Drake and Snoop Dogg, for his own event in Los Angeles, called Hate Dies, Love Arrives. Neither artist showed up — nor did any other celebrity — and the whole thing was called off due to a bomb threat.

A woman went viral for a Twitter thread about how two people sitting in front of her on a plane seemed into each other.

This past summer, fashion and beauty blogger Rosey Blair posted a long Twitter thread claiming she'd spent a flight watching two people apparently flirting with each other in the airplane seats in front of her.

The minute-by-minute recap went viral. It inspired people to praise the story as proof that love was real, and horrified others by what they viewed as a gross invasion of privacy.

The #PlaneBae story kicked up another notch when Blair suggested that her followers should seek out the true identity of the woman in her story and urge her to come forward — after that woman had already deleted her social media accounts because of harassment and declined journalists' requests for comment.

Blair ultimately apologized to all involved after a few more days of scrutiny.

Archaeologists in Egypt opened an allegedly cursed sarcophagus.

One of the only good things that happened in 2018 was in July, when archaeologists in Egypt found an extraordinarily well-preserved 2,000-year-old sarcophagus. While many people on the internet wrongly thought it was cursed, antiquities experts opened it anyway and found three skeletons and a bunch of sewage, which is a pretty good haul as far as these things go.

Egyptians also discovered the world's oldest cheese wheel.

Not long after the sarcophagus discovery, Egyptian researchers found a 3,200-year-old giant hunk of cheese in a tomb. Scientists thought it might be edible, but fear of infectious bacteria kept them away from actually taking a bite.

"Johny Johny Yes Papa" was stuck in everyone's head for a week.

Sometime in August, a bizarre series of badly animated videos went viral. They featured a boy name Johny, an ice cream cone, his sibling Chiya, a refrigerator, and his father, who insisted on starving them all.

"Johny Johny Yes Papa" turned out to be a video series from the YouTube channel Billion Surprise Toys, based on an obscure nursery rhyme. The Billions Surprise Toys videos were infectious, and there's a deep rabbit hole of internet history behind them.

Papa John sued Papa John's.

Speaking of papas and John(n)ys, John Schnatter — also known as Papa John, the founder of the pizza chain — sued the company he founded. After he resigned as chairman following his use of a racist slur in July, Schnatter sought documents he said the company unfairly withheld from him. The lawsuit is still ongoing.

Mark Wahlberg's bizarre daily schedule baffled the internet.

Celebrities live strange lives. But one of the strangest details we learned was Mark Wahlberg's daily schedule, which apparently involves waking up at 2:30 a.m. every day, working out twice a day for several hours at a time, and a daily "cryotherapy chamber recovery" session. He also apparently makes time every morning (at 7:30) for a game of golf.

Wahlberg's schedule launched a meme where people made their own bizarre schedules, which generally weren't nearly as productive. Wahlberg finally addressed the schedule months later on NBC's "The Tonight Show," telling Jimmy Fallon that it wasn't totally accurate.

"I shower for about five minutes, then I drive or pick up the kids, drop them off, go to the golf course," he said. "There's other things happening between six to 7:30."

The "flaunt your wealth" challenge encouraged people to pose as if their expensive belongings had carelessly fallen out of their handbags.

Originating on Weibo, the "flaunt your wealth" challenge went viral on Instagram in October. It featured people elaborately posing as if they'd fallen down and all of their bag's contents — generally luxury goods — were revealed for the world to see. It was a self-aware way of showing off and celebrating consumerism, which made it perfect for Instagram influencers.

Shane Dawson's documentary about Jake Paul sparked a conversation about mental health.

Logan Paul's little brother, Jake Paul, has his own share of internet infamy. He was the subject of a YouTube docuseries from Shane Dawson, another powerful YouTuber, who probed his background to try to find out what makes him tick.

To do that, Dawson employed horror movie-like editing and music tropes while exploring mental health. Dawson's approach was widely criticized, and led to a conversation among his fans about how to fairly and sensitively depict people who may be struggling with mental health issues.

Paul himself had an eventful year on his own terms, too. Like his brother, he was in a high-profile boxing match with another YouTuber. He also allegedly trashed a house he rented, got kicked out of a theme park, feuded with a legendary Vine creator, and toured the country with a 4-year-old dubbed "Mini Jake Paul."

Jacob Wohl tried to take down the Mueller investigation.

Until October, 21-year-old Jacob Wohl was most famous for being the guy who constantly replied to all of President Donald Trump's tweets with over-the-top praise.

That changed this year when Wohl said he knew a woman who had been sexually assaulted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and swore to bring her story to light. The idea that someone like Wohl was linked to such serious charges was widely mocked.

At a press conference Wohl hosted, no woman materialized, and the sexual assault allegations have never been substantiated.

Soap-cutting videos are the visual version of ASMR.

Autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) videos are meant to invoke a sense of pleasure for people who listen to them. For some, soap-cutting offers a visual version of ASMR's pleasures.

By October, videos of people slicing soap into neat patterns had made its mark on Instagram and Twitter. For those not on the soap beat (or box), slime videos may appeal.

There was a really big cow.

Knickers, a cow living in Australia, is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 3,086 pounds, which makes him as tall as Michael Jordan and many times more heavy.

A local Australian news station posted photos of Knickers towering over all the other cows at his farm, and people naturally went wild over it.

Another YouTube star filmed a dead body in Japan's "suicide forest."

The year ended in the same unusual place it began: Japan's "suicide forest." Instead of learning from Logan Paul's mistakes, another YouTube star closed out the year by posting a video of a dead body in Aokigahara forest.

Qorygore, who's a popular gaming streamer and rapper in Indonesia, went there this December to follow in Logan Paul's footsteps.

"I went all the way to Japan. This is Logan Paul 2.0," he said in the video according to The Daily Dot.

YouTube removed the video, but Qorygore has defended his actions in subsequent videos.