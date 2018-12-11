18 safe ways to satisfy your cookie dough craving

news

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued a warning against eating raw cookie dough.

Despite its potential dangers, people still want to eat it.

To safely eat cookie dough, consider making it yourself using safe recipes or buying edible cookie dough from brands like DŌ and Edoughble.

Bad news for anyone who likes to make homemade cookies mostly so they have an excuse to eat raw cookie dough right out of the bowl: The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning against eating raw cookie dough that they don’t want people to ignore.

As holiday cookie season closes in on us, the CDC wants to remind everyone that raw cookie dough can potentially cause dangerous health issues, no matter how tasty it may be. There are two ingredients in it that could make you sick: raw eggs and raw flour.

Raw eggs can carry the bacteria salmonella, which can cause severe food poisoning that has symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea, and makes about 1.2 million people in the United States sick every year. Even though raw flour may seem harmless, it can also carry germs that can make you sick, like E.coli.

Your best bet to avoid these illnesses? Avoid raw cookie dough altogether. If you can’t imagine a life without the delicious taste of the stuff, you’re in luck: There are lots of edible cookie dough options out there that taste just as good as the real stuff, if not better.

Below are a few ways to safely get your raw cookie dough fix.

Edible cookie dough is your best bet at getting that authentic dough taste without risking getting sick.

You don't have to live in New York City to get a taste of the popular cookie doughs from Dō. Buy this sampler pack from Williams-Sonoma to try the sugar cookie batter, cake batter, signature chocolate chip, and brownie batter.

Cookie dough marshmallows are a sweet treat you can snack on whenever you want.

Smashmallow makes edible cookie dough marshmallows, which even feature tiny chocolate chips. Eat them plain, or add them to your hot chocolate for a sweet flavor.

Snickerdoodle hummus will change the way you think about hummus.

Hummus isn't just ideal for a savory dip — try out dessert hummus, which is the perfect alternative to cookies. Snickerdoodle hummus tastes like the batter of your favorite cinnamon cookies.

Enjoy cookie dough for breakfast with Pop-Tarts.

Craving something sweet for the first meal of your day? Try chocolate chip cookie dough Pop-Tarts.

Eat cookie butter straight out of the jar.

You can't talk about cookie dough without mentioning Speculoos Cookie Butter. Sure, it's not exactly dough, but it's the next best thing, and it's good plain or spread on toast.

Keep it healthy with vegan chickpea cookie dough.

If you want a sweet treat that doesn't interfere with your diet, make your own chickpea cookie dough. It's vegan, filling, and healthy — and yes, it tastes and looks like cookie dough.

Try different flavors of more edible cookie dough.

Edoughble is another brand that makes truly terrific edible cookie dough. Their I'm Popular Edible Cookie Dough Box comes with some of their best flavors: Birthday Bash, Milk 'n Cookies, chocolate chip, and Cookies 'n Dream.

Add cookie dough syrup to any drink you're making.

You can turn any drink, whether it's coffee, hot chocolate, or tea, to something more sweet with the addition of this cookie dough syrup.

Have a treat with a cookie dough candy bar.

Want to grab something on the go? Try Dylan's Candy Bar Cookie Dough bar. It's edible cookie dough encased in dark chocolate and it's perfection.

Get your fix with gluten-free cookie dough.

Can't have gluten? No worries — EatPastry makes a delicious gluten-free chocolate chip cookie dough that you're encouraged to eat right out of the jar.

Try something different with sugar cookie butter.

Not into chocolate chip cookie dough? Try this G Butter Sugar Cookie Butter. It's low in calories and high in protein, and it's super sweet.

Sip your cookie dough with this interesting tea.

Instead of eating cookie dough, you can… drink it? That's pretty much true with this David's Tea Cookie Dough blend, which certainly looks unique.

Keep things healthy with this edible cookie dough.

Rawmio makes an edible cookie dough made of almond butter, chocolate chips, and maca powder.

Use chocolate chip cookie dough peanut butter on your next sandwich.

Mix two of the best things ever: edible cookie dough and peanut butter. This Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Peanut Butter is the only way you'll eat a PB&J.

Make your own cookie dough truffles and impress everyone.

Homemade truffles may seem complicated, but they're actually super easy to make. Win at any holiday party with these cookie dough truffles… if you don't eat them all on your own.

Make a quick and healthy cookie dough in a few minutes.

Greek yogurt and a few other basic ingredients make a delicious snack that's actually good for you. It might sound strange, but it takes less than five minutes to put together, and you probably already have all of the ingredients for this Greek yogurt cookie dough.

Make cookie dough cupcakes.

These cookie dough cupcakes might not be the fastest recipe out there, but they're hard to resist. The cookie dough cupcake is filled with raw (edible) cookie dough, then topped with cookie dough frosting.

Make vegan cookie dough popsicles for a cold treat.

Cookie dough doesn't have to be room temperature. Make your own vegan cookie dough popsicles from Tasty Yummy so that you can grab them and snack whenever you want.

