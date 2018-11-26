18 dog breeds that have long lifespans

From pugs to chihuahuas, here are some breeds of dogs that live the longest and have the longest estimated lifespans.
Small dog breeds are known to have a longer life expectancy than most larger breeds. Although scientists haven't pinpointed the exact reason for variations in canine longevity, the difference could possibly be attributed to larger breeds growing at an accelerated rate.
Using information from the American Kennel Club, INSIDER compiled a list of dog breeds with a long lifespan (up to 15 years or more).
From Pomeranians to poodles, here 18 dog breeds that have a long lifespan.
According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), this toy breed can live between 14 and 16 years. Weighing upwards of six pounds, chihuahuas are characterized by their "loyalty, charm, and big-dog attitude."
The AKC describes the Chinese crested as a "frolicsome, ultra-affectionate companion dog." In addition to having a spunky hairdo, this breed ― which can be coated or hairless ― has a long lifespan ranging from 13 to 18 years.
The smooth fox terrier and its cousin, the wire fox terrier, can live between 12 and 15 years, according to the AKC. As their names suggest, both were originally bred as fox-hunting dogs.
Pint-sized and lively, Pomeranians have a lifespan of 12 to 16 years. The AKC reports that Poms can be easily trained, making them adept as watchdogs and excellent pets for families with young children.
Read More: 10 of the best dog breeds for families with children
With a life expectancy of 12 to 18 years, the rat terrier is an American breed known for its compact body and smooth coat. It was originally bred as a farm dog.
An irresistible mix of feisty and dainty, the Yorkie can live between 11 and 15 years. This toy terrier's personality and hypoallergenic coat make it a popular breed.
The life expectancy of the Australian shepherd, or Aussie, is 12 to 15 years. Strongly associated with cowboy culture, this intelligent and exuberant breed can be trained for work and sport, according to the AKC.
All poodle breeds (standard, miniature, and toy) have a long lifespan of 10 to 18 years. As the AKC points out, poodles are athletic and intelligent ― contrary to what their prim appearance may suggest.
Characterized by its streamlines frame, the Whippet can live between 12 and 15 years. This breed has been called the "poor man's racehorse" ― a moniker that can be traced back to coal miners in Victorian England who bred Whippets as a smaller alternative to the greyhound.
Small yet spunky, dachshunds have a lifespan of 12 to 16 years. With a name that means "badger dog" in German, they were bred to have low bodies that were ideal for entering badgers' dens.
The agile Puli boasts a shaggy, corded coat that sets it apart from other breeds. It can live for 10 to 15 years.
Read More: 10 unique dog breeds you've probably never heard of
With a lifespan of 14 to 16 years, the Belgian Malinois (Mal for short) is a herding breed that the AKC describes as hard-working and intelligent. It's named for Malines, the city in Belgium where it was first bred.
The Shih Tzu's life expectancy spans from 10 to 18 years. This toy breed has origins in imperial China and it is characterized by its beautiful coat and playful demeanor.
According to Tibetan folklore, Lhasas ― which live for 12 to 15 years ― are the earthly embodiment of a mythical creature known as the Snow Lion. The AKC says that this long-haired breed is smart yet comical.
Athletic yet refined, the Papillon has a life expectancy of 14 to 16 years. This breed's name, French for "butterfly," references the shape of its ears.
Living 10 to 15 years, beagles are "curious, clever, and energetic" according to the AKC. Their adorable faces may say otherwise, but these hounds are superb hunting dogs.
The pug, a mischievous charmer, is an ancient toy breed with a lifespan of 13 to 15 years.
Notable for their long, gorgeous coats, Maltese can live between 12 and 15 years. The AKC describes this playful toy breed as "hardy and adaptable."
Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.