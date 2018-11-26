18 dog breeds that have long lifespans

news

Small dog breeds are known to have a longer life expectancy than most larger breeds. Although scientists haven't pinpointed the exact reason for variations in canine longevity, the difference could possibly be attributed to larger breeds growing at an accelerated rate.

Using information from the American Kennel Club, INSIDER compiled a list of dog breeds with a long lifespan (up to 15 years or more).

From Pomeranians to poodles, here 18 dog breeds that have a long lifespan.

Chihuahuas can live between 14 and 16 years.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), this toy breed can live between 14 and 16 years. Weighing upwards of six pounds, chihuahuas are characterized by their "loyalty, charm, and big-dog attitude."

The Chinese crested has a lifespan ranging from 13 to 18 years.

The AKC describes the Chinese crested as a "frolicsome, ultra-affectionate companion dog." In addition to having a spunky hairdo, this breed ― which can be coated or hairless ― has a long lifespan ranging from 13 to 18 years.

Smooth and wire fox terriers can both live between 12 and 15 years.

The smooth fox terrier and its cousin, the wire fox terrier, can live between 12 and 15 years, according to the AKC. As their names suggest, both were originally bred as fox-hunting dogs.

Pomeranians have a lifespan of 12 to 16 years.

Pint-sized and lively, Pomeranians have a lifespan of 12 to 16 years. The AKC reports that Poms can be easily trained, making them adept as watchdogs and excellent pets for families with young children.

The life expectancy of the rat terrier is 12 to 18 years.

With a life expectancy of 12 to 18 years, the rat terrier is an American breed known for its compact body and smooth coat. It was originally bred as a farm dog.

Yorkshire terriers live between 11 and 15 years.

An irresistible mix of feisty and dainty, the Yorkie can live between 11 and 15 years. This toy terrier's personality and hypoallergenic coat make it a popular breed.

Australian shepherds have a lifespan of 12 to 15 years.

The life expectancy of the Australian shepherd, or Aussie, is 12 to 15 years. Strongly associated with cowboy culture, this intelligent and exuberant breed can be trained for work and sport, according to the AKC.

Poodles live between 10 and 18 years.

All poodle breeds (standard, miniature, and toy) have a long lifespan of 10 to 18 years. As the AKC points out, poodles are athletic and intelligent ― contrary to what their prim appearance may suggest.

The Whippet's life expectancy is 12 to 15 years.

Characterized by its streamlines frame, the Whippet can live between 12 and 15 years. This breed has been called the "poor man's racehorse" ― a moniker that can be traced back to coal miners in Victorian England who bred Whippets as a smaller alternative to the greyhound.

Dachshunds have a lifespan of 12 to 16 years.

Small yet spunky, dachshunds have a lifespan of 12 to 16 years. With a name that means "badger dog" in German, they were bred to have low bodies that were ideal for entering badgers' dens.

The Puli has a lifespan of 10 to 15 years.

The agile Puli boasts a shaggy, corded coat that sets it apart from other breeds. It can live for 10 to 15 years.

The Belgian Malinois can live for 14 to 16 years.

With a lifespan of 14 to 16 years, the Belgian Malinois (Mal for short) is a herding breed that the AKC describes as hard-working and intelligent. It's named for Malines, the city in Belgium where it was first bred.

Shih Tzus have a life expectancy of 10 to 18 years.

The Shih Tzu's life expectancy spans from 10 to 18 years. This toy breed has origins in imperial China and it is characterized by its beautiful coat and playful demeanor.

The lifespan of the Lhasa Apso is 12 to 15 years.

According to Tibetan folklore, Lhasas ― which live for 12 to 15 years ― are the earthly embodiment of a mythical creature known as the Snow Lion. The AKC says that this long-haired breed is smart yet comical.

Papillons can live for 14 to 16 years.

Athletic yet refined, the Papillon has a life expectancy of 14 to 16 years. This breed's name, French for "butterfly," references the shape of its ears.

Beagles have a lifespan of 10 to 15 years.

Living 10 to 15 years, beagles are "curious, clever, and energetic" according to the AKC. Their adorable faces may say otherwise, but these hounds are superb hunting dogs.

The life expectancy of the pug is 13 to 15 years.

The pug, a mischievous charmer, is an ancient toy breed with a lifespan of 13 to 15 years.

Maltese can live between 12 and 15 years.

Notable for their long, gorgeous coats, Maltese can live between 12 and 15 years. The AKC describes this playful toy breed as "hardy and adaptable."

