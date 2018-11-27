Pulse.ng logo
17 of the most expensive toys your kids will want this year

INSIDER saw a lot of toys this year at numerous toy shows and stores. Here are some of the priciest ones being sold in 2018.

You can't walk down toy aisles this year without seeing L.O.L. Surprise. play

  • INSIDER saw a lot of toys in 2018.
  • Among the most expensive we saw were a deluxe Hogwarts Lego castle and two "Jurassic Park"-themed vehicles.
  • Here are the coolest toys we saw ranging from about $150 to $800.

After attending several toy shows and visiting many stores throughout the year, INSIDER put together a list of 2018's biggest toys kids will want. During our search, we also came across a lot of pricey luxury toys.

Keep reading to see some of the most expensive toys we've seen this year from least to the most costly, ranging from about $150 to $800.

17. Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage Play Set: starting at $149.99

Hot Wheels' latest garage was named as a toy of the year, but it's definitely on the more expensive end.

Ages: 5-9
Where to find it: Walmart, Amazon, Target has it on sale here.



16. Melissa & Doug Chef's Play Kitchen: $175.95

Forget your own kitchen remodel and just invest in this snazzy charcoal toy kitchen. The ice dispenser works, but it just won't make you actual ice cubes.

Ages: 3+
Where to find it: Amazon in charcoal or pink.



15. Cozmo robot: $179

If you've wanted a tiny, working robot, Cozmo is an educational supercomputer from Anki that can express emotions and tell you how to code.

Ages: 8+
Where to find it: Amazon



14. Hot Wheels Rocket League Stadium Playset: $180

It's not the same as playing the video game of the same name, but it is really cool to see the game brought to life. Now, only if Mattel could make a full dome version of this game to really give kids the full effect of the game where cars drive up walls.

Ages: 8-14+
Where to find it: Amazon



13. L.O.L. Surprise House with 85+ Surprises: $190

Once you collect all of the dolls, they need somewhere to live and the L.O.L. Surprise pad looks pretty hip. (No offense, Barbie.) What do you get for about $200? A real wood house with a chic spiral staircase.

Ages: 6+
Where to find it: Amazon, Target, and Walmart



12. Barbie DreamHouse Playset: $199

A pool on the second floor above a garage doesn't seem architecturally sound, but Barbie can do whatever she wants. She has a purple couch that transforms into a bunk bed and a working elevator.

Ages: 3+
Where to find it: Amazon



11. Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20k: $200

Do you need a $200 Nerf blaster? Probably not. But if you're going to get one, you can't do much better than Nerf's Rival series. It holds 200 rounds and can fire off eight of them in quick succession without any reload necessary.

Good news is that retailers must not think it's worth the full price. You can find it for as low as $90 on Amazon.

Ages: 14+
Where to find it: Hasbro, Amazon, Target, and Walmart.



10. Jurassic World Alpha Training Blue: $249

Mattel's "Jurassic World" dino is pretty impressive. It makes real sounds from the movie and can move on her own or with a simple remote on most surfaces. I just wish she wasn't as much as a gaming console.

Ages: 8+
Where to find it: Amazon



9. Fisher-Price Power Wheels Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler: $249

For the 25th anniversary of "Jurassic Park," Fisher-Price came out with a small replica of the legendary vehicle from the original movie. It's the vehicle you wanted as a child, only this one makes dinosaur noises and chase sounds.

Ages: 3-to-7
Where to find it: Target and Walmart



8. Fisher-Price Power Wheels Jurassic World Dino Racer: $250

Ditch the Jeep and just go straight for the dinosaur. Blue's not big enough to actually ride on in "Jurassic World," but that's not stopping anyone here. Unlike most of the other vehicles on this list this has a max speed of six mph. Also cool? Blue's mouth also opens and closes.

Ages: 3-to-7
Where to find it: Target and Amazon. Walmart has a green version of the dino here.



7. A life-sized arcade game: $250

If you've ever wanted your own home edition of "Pac-Man," "Centipede," or "Street Fighter" without heading to an arcade, Arcade1Up sells four-foot tall machines featuring classic games.

Where to find it: Walmart



6. Rideamals Scout Pony Interactive Ride-On Toy: $398

The Kid Trax pony isn't just a stationary horse. It walks, dances, and responds to touch. He also comes with a brush, apple, and carrot.

Ages: 3-to-7
Where to find it: Walmart



5. American Girl's Luciana's Mars Habitat: $350

American Girl Dolls have always been expensive, but would you pay $350 for one of them? For that amount of money, I'd hope the doll could at least speak, but she doesn't. Instead, you can bring Matt Damon's movie "The Martian" to life as as little Luciana is an astronaut on Mars. Though she can't speak, there is a control panel that allows kids to record up to 10 seconds of sounds.

Ages: 8+
Where to find it: American Girl



4. Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper: $398

Both boys and girls ogled over the driveable Barbie van that goes up to five mph. At nearly $400, the camper also comes with a working radio.

Ages: 3-to-7
Where to find it: Walmart



3. Power Wheels Ford Mustang: $399

If you're going to spend this much on a toy car, you may as well ride in style. The cool ride goes two speeds: 2.5 and 5 mph.

Ages: 3-to-7
Where to find it: Target



2. An ultimate Lego "Harry Potter" Hogwarts castle: $400

Unlike the smaller version of the castle that's also being sold, this more complete castle includes both the Great Hall, a Room of Requirement, the Gryffindor common room, and Dumbledore's office. It also comes with a whopping 27 characters from the books and movies, including Professor Snape, Voldemort, Bellatrix Lestrange, Ron, Harry, and Dumbledore.

Ages: 16+
Where to find it: Lego



1. Lego "Star Wars" Millennium Falcon: $799

You read that price right. The extremely-detailed model of Han Solo's ship is one of Lego's largest sets ever released at over 7,000 pieces. Lego also has a more affordable version of the Falcon from the "Solo" movie.

Ages: 16+
Where to find it: Lego



