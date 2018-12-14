16 stars you probably didn't know had Christmas songs and albums

news

Many celebrities have tried their hand at recreating holiday classics.

A few major stars have seen huge commercial success during the holiday season, including Mariah Carey's 1994 hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

Some celebrities you might be surprised to learn have holiday songs include Zooey Deschanel, Kanye West, and RuPaul.

Each year, popular artists release new season tunes, maybe with the hope of seeing the commercial success Mariah Carey did with "All I Want For Christmas Is You." According to Entertainment.ie, Carey's 1994 hit has reportedly earned her over $50,000,000 in royalties.

Here are 16 artists you probably didn't know released holiday singles, covers, and albums.

Zooey Deschanel released "A Very She & Him Christmas."

Audiences first heard "New Girl" star Zooey Deschanel's vocal abilities opposite Will Ferrell in "Elf." Deschanel, who played Josie, Buddy's coworker-turned-girlfriend, showed her range on "Baby It's Cold Outside." The classic carol also appears on her 2011 Christmas album, "A Very She & Him Christmas."

" target="_blank"A Very She & Him Christmas" is the third album from She & Him (the duo Deschanel is a part of) and it features 12 holiday tracks. The album peaked at No.12 on the Billboard charts and sold close to 400,000 copies as of 2014.

Kacey Musgraves has an album entitled "A Very Kacey Christmas."

Rising country star Kacey Musgraves has won two Grammy awards to date, but really made her mark in 2018 with the release of "Golden Hour." "Golden Hour" is her fourth studio album and is currently nominated for four Grammy awards.

Longtime fans of Musgraves are familiar with her past work, including her 2016 Christmas album, "A Very Kacey Christmas." The album consists of eight traditional Christmas carols, alongside four originals. " target="_blank"A Very Kacey Christmas" also features Willie Nelson and Leon Bridges.

The Jonas Brothers wished for love for the holidays in "Girl of My Dreams."

"Girl of My Dreams" is The Jonas Brothers' Christmas song that was released on the 2004 "Disney Channel Holiday" album. The song is all about wanting the girl of your dreams for Christmas.

Some of the lyrics include: "You can take these presents, underneath my tree / You can take this awesome scarf my grandma made for me / You can take these boxes, tied up with string / 'Cause all I want for Christmas is the girl of my dreams."

The brothers recorded multiple studio albums before releasing their final album together in 2013.

Kanye West's song "Christmas In Harlem" is on Rolling Stone's "Greatest Rock & Roll Christmas Songs."

Kanye West has released over 100 songs to date, with four of them reaching No.1 on the Billboard charts. What hip-hop fans might be surprised to learn, however, is that Yeezy released a Christmas song back in 2010.

The official release of " target="_blank"Christmas In Harlem" features Teyana Taylor and Cyhi the Prynce, and a secondary release features additional verses by Big Sean Cam'ron, Jim Jones, Vado, Pusha T, and Musiq Soulchild. Ye's holiday tune garnered comparisons to Run-D.M.C.'s "Christmas in Hollis," and earned a spot on Rolling Stone's "Greatest Rock & Roll Christmas Songs" list.

Jessie J recorded "This Christmas Day" in two weeks.

One of the most recent releases is British pop star Jessie J's " target="_blank"This Christmas Day." Known for songs like "Bang Bang" and "Price Tag," Jessie J's release consists of 11 tracks, one of which is an original. It also showcases features from Boyz II Men and Babyface.

Jessie J announced the album on Instagram, where she revealed it was recorded in just two weeks. Although the album was a challenge to get turned around, Jessie J described it as a "thank you to fans for their support and to celebrate how great this year has been."

Ariana Grande has a holiday album and EP.

The "Sweetener" singer has previously released a holiday EP and album: "Christmas Kisses" and "Christmas & Chill," respectively. The albums both feature a mix of holiday covers and originals.

"Christmas Kisses" features her single "Santa Tell Me," which ended up on the Billboard Top 100 in 2014.

Hilary Duff released a Christmas album in 2002.

In 2002, the singer released the album "Santa Claus Lane," which featured original holiday songs as well as covers of holiday favorites like "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Last Christmas."

Since her holiday music debut, Duff released a few other singles but she has since moved to acting. She recently starred in the critically-acclaimed series "Younger."

Seth MacFarlane's holiday album features other artists.

Best known creating animated series "Family Guy," Seth MacFarlane is also a professionally trained singer who studied with the vocal coaches of Barbra Streisand and Frank Sinatra. MacFarlane's musical work has also scored him four Grammy nominations and one Oscar nomination.

His Christmas album, " target="_blank"Holiday For Swing," was released in 2014 and has 13 tracks. Features on the album include Sara Bareilles on "Baby It's Cold Outside" and Norah Jones on "Little Jack Frost Get Lost." Of the album, MacFarlane told Billboard it "was a pure joy to do."

Kelly Clarkson has a holiday album called "Wrapped in Red."

The "American Idol" winner has won three Grammys and has been nominated for 15. Although "Wrapped in Red" didn't score her any of those nominations, the album scored a top 10 album spot on the Billboard charts.

The holiday album features original holiday singles like "Underneath the Tree" as well as covers of classic holiday songs like "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas."

Gwen Stefani's holiday song debuted number one on the holiday charts.

Former No Doubt frontwoman and "Hollaback Girl" singer Gwen Stefani has recently appeared as a coach on multiple seasons of NBC's "The Voice," is dating country star Blake Shelton, and is currently preparing for a residency in Las Vegas.

The artist released a holiday duet with Blake Shelton called " target="_blank"You Make It Feel Like Christmas" in 2017 and it debuted at number one on Billboard's holiday charts.

Read More: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton just released a romantic music video together — here's a timeline of their love story

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett covered "Winter Wonderland"

The pair covered "Winter Wonderland" together in 2014, but it wasn't the first time the pair has performed together.

In 2011 they covered the show tune " target="_blank"The Lady is a Tramp." They also won a Grammy award for their collaborative album "Cheek to Cheek."

In 2001, Destiny's Child dropped "8 Days of Christmas."

The R&B girl group released their first and only Christmas album in 2001. "8 Days of Christmas" features both original holiday songs and covers.

The original track "8 Days of Christmas" from their same-titled album includes lyrics like, "On the eighth day of Christmas my baby gave to me / A pair of Chloe shades and a diamond belly ring."

Taylor Swift's album has two originals and four covers.

Taylor Swift has been a fixture of pop culture since her debut album was released in 2006. Since then, she has released a total of six albums and sold millions of records worldwide.

Fans were excited to see Swift's Christmas album added to her Spotify profile ahead of the 2018 season. The EP, titled "The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection" was released in 2008 and features six songs. Four of the songs are covers, and the other two — "Christmases When You Were Mine" and "Christmas Must Be Something More" — are originals.

Sam Smith covered "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" in 2014.

The "Stay With Me" singer covered this holiday favorite back in 2014. His cover was the first time the almost century-old "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" ballad made it onto the Billboard Top 100.

Carly Rae Jepsen covered "Last Christmas" in 2015.

The Canadian singer made waves with "Call Me Maybe" and has been nominated two Grammy awards since. In 2015, Carly Rae Jepsen released her cover of the holiday classic "Last Christmas."

RuPaul's Christmas album is featured on the Christmas episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Emmy award-winner and "Supermodel Of The World" RuPaul has long been known for creating popular dance tracks. The "RuPaul's Drag Race" host has released 11 studio albums, with two of them being Christmas albums.

Most recently, RuPaul released the 11-track album " target="_blank"Christmas Party." Songs from this album were heavily featured on a Christmas special of "RuPaul's Drag Race," where former contestants performed alongside songs like "Hey Sis, It's Christmas" and "Christmas Queen."

