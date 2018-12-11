16 celebrities who have their own fashion lines

news

Fashion and celebrity often go hand in hand.

Some of the biggest stars have tried their hand at creating their own fashion line.

From athleisure to evening wear, celebrities are launching clothing collections at every price point.

Some of the biggest stars are just as popular for their sense of style as for their hit songs or movies. It's one reason why watching the red carpet appearances can often be more interesting than any awards show.

INSIDER made a list of 16 celebs that have put their name on their own brand of clothing.

Kate Hudson's activewear works for every type of workout.

Whether she's taking a dance class, doing Pilates, or push-ups on the go, actress Kate Hudson credits her healthy physique to maintaining an active lifestyle. She extended her love of fitness to Fabletics, her line of affordable activewear. The line includes pieces designed for different types of exercise including yoga and cardio.

Cardi B's clothes have creative names.

Fashion Nova X Cardi B is a collaboration by the hip-hop megastar and the Los Angeles-based fashion company, Fashion Nova. The line has creative names for the items in the collection, such as "Hop in a Porsche Top," and the "Now I'm a Boss" jacket.

Gabrielle Union and NY & Company collaborated on an inclusive collection.

Actress and author, Gabrielle Union collaborated with NY & Company to create an exclusive fashion collection for the women's retailer. With sizes from XS to XXL, petite to tall, the Gabrielle Union Collection offers a wide rang of sizes. The line includes everything from wardrobe staples like the "Sparkle Trim Boyfriend Jean," and the "Black Corset Palazzo Pant," to statement pieces like the "Red Cape Jumpsuit."

Carrie Underwood's clothing line is fit for an active lifestyle.

Country star and "American Idol" winner, Carrie Underwood has made the leap into fashion design. CALIA, is Underwood's line of athletic apparel for Dick's Sporting Goods. The line includes everything from sweatshirts and leggings to undergarments.

Ryan Seacrest gives men a taste of his style.

Seacrest has added fashion designer to his resume with his men's fashion line, Ryan Seacrest Distinction. The collection, available at Macy's, includes suits, cufflinks, and pocket squares and well as more casual pieces like bomber jackets and plaid shirts.

Justin Timberlake's designer denim line is available at Macy's.

Pop superstar and *NSYNC alumn, Justin Timberlake teamed up with his childhood friend, Trace Ayala to launch the designer denim line, William Rast. The brand name, a combination of both of their grandfathers' names, is a nod to the past, while the collection includes an updated twist on jeans and casual wear.

Jimmy Fallon's Hands High lets fans sport their favorite team colors.

Timberlake's friend and host of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon has made his own contribution to the fashion game. The comedian launched Hands High, a line of athletic apparel. The collection includes tees and sweats for your favorite NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL teams, as well as a host of colleges.

Rooney Mara's vegan clothing line includes cruelty-free wardrobe basics.

Rooney Mara launched Hiraeth with her best friend, Sara Schloat in early 2018. The collection includes high-end wardrobe staples such as the corduroy blazer and faux leather loafers. Hiraeth is a vegan fashion line, so no wool, leather, fur, or silk is used in the production of any of the pieces. The collection is available at Barney's.

Khloe Kardashian's Good American line has a large size range.

Khloe Kardashian launched Good American in an effort to promote body positivity. With jeans available in sizes 00 - 24 and activewear in sizes XS - 4XL, the clothes are made for practically every body. The collection also features a line of bodysuits with compression shapewear. A percentage of sales is given to Step Up, an organization that supports girls in underserved communities.

Serena Williams lends her style to a sportswear line

While Serena Williams is known for her athletic ability on the tennis court, she also has her own line of clothing for women. Williams puts her own spin on casual clothing, including jeans and form-fitting dresses. You can shop the collection at various pop-up shops across the country or on her website, Serena Williams.

Venus Williams' activewear is designed to be fashionable and functional.

Venus Williams also has her own line of fashionable activewear. EleVen is Williams' brand of athletic gear, for women with active lifestyles. The collection includes seamless tops and leggings as well as lightweight performance fleece pieces.

You can shop for Drew Barrymore's sportswear from the comfort of your couch.

Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore, is the actress's collection of sportswear available through Amazon Fashion. The collection is full of simple wardrobe basics and many of the pieces are named after New York City streets.

J Lo's casual sportswear collection is available exclusively at Kohl's.

The Jennifer Lopez Collection is the star's exclusive line of clothing and accessories for Kohl's. The superstar puts a twist on casual sportswear with pieces like the "Cold Shoulder Sweater Dress" and the "Slash Sleeve Mockneck Top."

Ellen DeGeneres shares her casual and cool style with fans.

Talk show host and comedian, Ellen DeGeneres launched ED, her exclusive sportswear line in 2015. The collection includes cozy sweaters such as the "ED Heart Colorblock Intarsia Sweater" and shoes, like the "ED Langston Love Ballet Flat."

Beyoncé's activewear is designed to "enhance the female form."

Ivy Park is Beyoncé's line of activewear. Beyoncé said that she thought about the woman's body while creating this line, and wanted to make sure that they look good while working hard. "Everything lifts and sucks in your waist and enhances the female form," she said. Ivy Park is available at retailers such as Topshop and ASOS.

Pharrell has had a few clothing lines.

Pharrell Williams has a fashion line called Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream clothing lines that include clothing and accessories like the "Neapolitan Hoodie." Williams has also worked with Adidas to create a colorful sneaker collection.

