15 reasons why we're obsessed with Christmas — and why you should be too

From enjoying the festive music and movies to donning ugly holiday sweaters, Christmas really IS the most wonderful time of the year.

Christmastime at Disney World. play

Christmastime at Disney World.

(Jared/ Flickr)

  • Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year.
  • From enjoying the festive music and movies to donning ugly Christmas sweaters, there's no wrong way to celebrate the holiday.

No matter how you slice it, Christmas lives up to its name as the most wonderful time of the year. Whether you're decorating your home with Christmas lights or visiting famous holiday decorations, there's no shortage of ways to celebrate.

Even if you don't love winter, there are plenty of holiday foods and traditions that will help keep you warm.

Keep reading for 15 reasons why Christmas is the best time of year.

Your whole town gets *lit.*

(mdesigner125/iStock)

If the dreary winter weather has got you down, beautiful Christmas light displays will be sure to cheer you up.

From the elaborate department store holiday windows in New York City to outrageous light displays in small towns all over the country, there's nothing quite like festive decorations to get you in the holiday spirit.



You get to jazz up your entire home. From Christmas trees...

(Flickr / JD Hancock)

Once you find the perfect Christmas tree, stringing up lights and decorating it with ornaments will instantly bring loads of holiday cheer to your home. Plus, it smells delightful.



...to gingerbread houses.

(knowlesgallery/iStock)

Making a gingerbread house is super fun... and delicious.



Christmas music is the best (until it gets stuck in your head forever).

(XPX/STAR MAX/IPx via AP)

From holiday classics like "White Christmas" to modern jams like Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You," you can rely on your favorite radio station (or your own playlist) for the best, most spirited Christmas music.



Holiday movies are so bad they're good.

(Universal via YouTube)

"Love Actually," may have been totally sexist... but we'll continue to watch it every year.



It's totally acceptable to eat your weight in cookies.

(Alex Wong/Getty)

We look forward to Christmas cookies all year.



Same goes for eggnog.

(lauraag/iStock)

Eggnog is another delicious holiday treat that only comes around once a year. This cozy drink is perfect for keeping you warm on a cold winter night.



Candy canes are both delicious and decorative.

(NelliSyr/iStock)

Candy canes are so practical! Why not snag a few for yourself as you're decorating the tree?



There are parties aplenty.

(Halfpoint/Shutterstock)

From mid-December through New Year's, you'll have plenty of opportunities to guzzle Champagne and rock your sparkliest holiday outfits.



You can finally rock your ugly Christmas sweater.

(Miramax)

Ugly Christmas sweaters are some of the holiday season's best accessories. Head to your local thrift store to find the brightest and tackiest sweater you can find so you'll be the hit of every Christmas party.



You get to spend time with family and friends.

(NBC)

Whether you head home for holidays or travel to a beautiful winter destination, the Christmas season is the perfect opportunity to spend quality time with your friends and family before the new year.



You get tons of presents.

(Shutterstock)

Getting gifts is awesome — but giving the perfect gift is pretty great too.



You can shop until you drop.

(Adam Berry / Stringer / Getty Images)

Even if you missed Black Friday or Cyber Monday, there are tons of deals and sales to hit leading up to Christmas.



Everyone is in a great mood.

(Toa Heftiba/Unsplash)

It's not called Christmas cheer for nothing.



You can make your own traditions.

Disney World's Christmas Day parade marches down Main Street. play

Disney World's Christmas Day parade marches down Main Street.

(Jeff Kern/ Flickr)

From small town Christmas caroling to the Christmas Day Parade at Disney World, regional traditions are one of the most exciting parts of the holiday season. Even better, you can create your very own.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



