Critics and audiences sometimes don't agree on their favorite movies because they're coming from two very different perspectives.

Based on Rotten Tomatoes scores, discover the top 15 most underrated movies of 2018 according to fans.

These movies are primarily ones that critics didn't love, but that fans couldn't get enough of.

Critics and audiences don't always agree on what makes a great movie. With two very different lenses when watching a movie, it isn't surprising when fans latch on to movies that critics hate. In 2018, critics scoffed at a variety of action thrillers, political dramas, and more that audiences typically enjoyed.

Based on comparing the critics and audience ratings reported on Rotten Tomatoes , check out the top 15 most underrated movies of 2018 according to their fans:

"Occupation" is a sci-fi alien flick that packed a punch with fans.

Pinnacle Films

: 38% critics rating; 94% audience rating.

Synopsis: A swarm of alien spaceships arrive on Earth and destroy everything in their path. It's up to a group of Australians to band together and save humanity from complete annihilation.

What critics said: "Occupation gets the job done with a minimum of fuss and an abundance of explosive set pieces that will likely endear it to domestic fans, even if it's mostly forgettable otherwise." - The Hollywood Reporter

The "Blue Iguana" heist movie combines comedy with thrills.

Screen Media Films

: 36% critics rating; 91% audience rating.

Synopsis: Two petty criminals find themselves in the heist of a lifetime after a British lawyer flies them to London to steal a rare diamond called the Blue Iguana.

What critics said: "As a film, 'Blue Iguana' takes after the gaudy gemstone that inspired its title. At every turn, it is loud, in poor taste and insultingly fake." - The New York Times

Audiences enjoyed political thriller, "Damascus Cover."

Vertical Entertainment

: 14% critics rating; 68% audience rating.

Synopsis: In this political thriller, a Mossad agent is tasked with removing a chemical weapons scientist from Syria when his mission goes wrong.

What critics said: " Berk's movie is too plodding and predictable to generate anything more than a modest level of suspense; worse, it lacks enough excitement to qualify even as instantly forgettable popcorn entertainment." - Variety

Fans thought "Forever My Girl" was a feel-good romance movie.

Roadside Attraction

: 26% critics rating; 83% audience rating.

Synopsis: A small-town singer leaves his hometown and his bride at the alter to pursue his passion for music. Now a successful country music star, he must return to his small Louisiana home for a funeral and face the life he left behind.

What critics said: "the endearingly old-fangled Forever My Girl is basically a stretched-out country music song with eye-catching Southern visuals and a familiar loop of lovelorn sorrow topped with uplift you can see coming from scene one.." - NPR

"The Darkest Minds" explores a dystopian future where children have super powers.

20th Century Fox

: 17% critics rating; 74% audience rating.

Synopsis: In a dystopian future, the few surviving children develop supernatural powers and have been detained by the government. After escaping her camp, a powerful 16-year-old joins up with a group of teens to revolt against their oppressors.

What critics said: "' The Darkest Minds' is in desperate need of a spark, any spark. References to 'Watership Down' and 'Harry Potter' only serve to show how far this film is from the classics it admires." - The Detroit News

Fans loved the action in "Death Wish," but critics disagreed.

Sony

: 17% critics rating; 74% audience rating.

Synopsis: In this remake of a 1974 movie of the same name, Bruce Willis plays Dr. Paul Kersey, an emergency room surgeon who is out for revenge after his wife and daughter are brutally attacked.

What critics said: " Willis, who was once a formidable action star, is performing 'Die Hard With an Ambien' as he exhibits zero emotion and mutters under his breath like an accountant who's upset with his boss." - New York Post

Comic book superhero, "Venom" was a hit with moviegoers.

Sony Pictures

: 28% critics rating; 85% audience rating.

Synopsis: Based on the "Venom" Marvel comics, a journalist becomes host to an alien organism that gives him super powers and transforms his body into a dark, sharp-toothed creature.

What critics said: " A tonally wonky lark that's actually stronger when it's sillier. It's a mess, but a fun mess-at least for a while." - RogerEbert.com

Audiences loved the twists and turns in "London Fields," but it fell flat with critics.

GVN Releasing

: 0% critics rating; 60% audience rating.

Synopsis: An author suffering from writer's block falls in with a ragtag group of people in a British pub. He discovers a subject for his next book when a mysterious woman with a murderous secret walks into the bar.

What critics said: "So comprehensively does the film fail to represent the labyrinthian literary wonders of Amis' book that it scarcely seems worthwhile to detail its universal shortcomings." - Hollywood Reporter

Sci-fi thriller, "Silencio," follows a mother's attempt to save her child with magic.

Barraca Producciones

: 38% critics rating; 97% audience rating.

Synopsis: A mother must go on an adventure to Mexico to find a mystical stone to save her son's life. But when others discover the stone's powers, it may cost the mother her life to protect it.

What critics said: "This turgid fantasy thriller, boasting scant thrills or imagination, douses a mystic time-travel concept with soap operatic hand-wringing to mawkishly unconvincing effect." -

Fans of "This is Us" love the romance drama in "Life Itself."

Amazon Studios

: 13% critics rating; 78% audience rating.

Synopsis: Directed by Dan Fogelman, the creator of the television show "This is Us," "Life Itself" follows multiple couples over various generations, "Life Itself" shows how strangers across the world can all be connected by one event.

What critics said: "The worst thing about Life Itself is not that it is emotionally sadistic. It's just how much it wants to be emotionally sadistic, while missing the mark by a mile." - Los Angeles Times

"Peppermint" offers action-packed scenes that appealed to audiences.

STXFilms

: 10% critics rating; 74% audience rating.

Synopsis: A woman wakes up from a coma to discover her husband and daughter murdered by members of a drug cartel. When law enforcement doesn't serve justice for her family's deaths, she takes matters into her own hands to ensure revenge on everyone involved.

What critics said: "Peppermint is not some model of equality, it's just violent escapism that happens to have a woman in the lead role." - Associated Press

"The Vanishing of Sidney Hall" offers a compelling mystery that resonated with moviegoers.

A24

: 12% critics rating; 81% audience rating.

Synopsis: A young, best-selling author, Sidney Hall disappears after a series of traumatic events related to his books. Years later, a detective called The Searcher sets out to find Sidney.

What critics said: "There are few things more frustrating than a mystery without a satisfying conclusion, unless it's a mystery that didn't need to be a mystery in the first place." - Variety

"God Bless the Broken Road" is a modern American romance film.

10 West Studio

: 10% critics rating; 79% audience rating.

Synopsis: A small-town wife loses her husband in Afghanistan and must reestablish her life to care for their young daughter. While she's still getting back on her feet, a race car driver comes into her life and she must rely on her faith to choose the best path for her family.

What critics said: "It's not the religious values of the film's characters that prove tiresome. It's the cliched characterizations, hackneyed dialogue, and formulaic plotting." - Hollywood Reporter

Fans enjoyed the musical rom com, "Basmati Blues."

Shout! Studios

: 8% critics rating; 83% audience rating.

Synopsis: Starring Brie Larson, an American scientist is sent to India on a business trip to sell genetically modified rice to farmers. While adjusting to the culture shock, she meets and falls in love with a local Indian man who is working as an advocate for the farmers that she is exploiting.

What critics said: "'Basmati Blues' is one of those movies that isn't terrible but still leaves you wondering why it exists." - Variety

"Death of a Nation" is a documentary that bored critics but interested audiences.

D'Souza Media

: 0% critics rating; 89% audience rating.

Synopsis: This documentary explores the notion that the American Democratic party will go to any length to support their chosen candidates and beliefs. By comparing President Abraham Lincoln to President Donald Trump, filmmakers suggest that Democrats use fascism and racism for political gain.

What critics said: "No one expects, of course, that D'Souza would make a thoughtful, balanced or historically accurate documentary. But is it unreasonable to hope that he make one that doesn't bore the pants off us?" -

