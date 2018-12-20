Elf Pillsbury Sugar Cookies might not return next year.

Although the holiday season has quickly arrived and is quickly coming to a close, there is still plenty of time to stock up on your favorite hot cocoa, peppermint, eggnog, gingerbread, and other seasonal-flavored treats before they're gone.

Here's a list of the must-have holiday-themed desserts you won't want to miss this year.

Peppermint Bark Oreos are the perfect mix of mint and chocolate.

Target

For a twist on America's favorite cookie, Oreo came out with their limited edition peppermint bark sandwich cookie this holiday season. Each cookie is filled with peppermint-flavored creme and contains red, crunchy sugar crystals.

Nestle Toll House Lumps of Coal are funny and delicious.

Walmart

You can finally dish out lumps of coal to your deserving or undeserving friends and family members with a batch of Nestle's Lumps of Coal cookies. With red chocolate morsels, these gooey chocolate cookies will have everyone wishing they were on the naughty list this year.

"Elf"-inspired Pillsbury Sugar Cookies commemorate a popular holiday film.

Target

To commemorate the 15th anniversary of the beloved Christmas movie "Elf," Pillsbury unveiled their "Elf"-inspired sugar cookies featuring Buddy's green and yellow elf hat. Not only will these sugary cookies get you in the holiday spirit, they're also super easy to make.

Dum-Dums Holiday Pops are the perfect stocking stuffer.

Amazon

For an easy stocking stuffer, the limited edition Holiday Pops from Dum-Dums will definitely merit some smiles. There are eight holiday flavors : Apple Cider, Gingerbread, Polar Punch, Hot Chocolate, Sugar Plum, Sugar Cookie, Merry Cherry, and Green Apple Grinch.

Hot Cocoa M&Ms are a wintery way to enjoy a classic candy.

Target

M&M's has brought back their limited edition Hot Cocoa-flavored M&M's, but this year each M&M has a white chocolate marshmallow center .

Archie McPhee's Rotisserie Chicken Candy Canes are one of a kind.

Archie McPhee's

This year, Archie McPhee released their Rotisserie Chicken Candy Canes. For those of you who love pranks, you can trick your holiday guests into thinking these candy canes are butterscotch-flavored.

Demand is currently so high for these savory treats that they've sold out on Archie McPhee's website , but you can still find them on Amazon .

Gingerbread Men Peeps are a fun spin on a seasonal treat.

Peeps and Company

Instead of the classic chicks and bunnies you see around Easter, Peeps has filled shelves with sugar-coated, gingerbread-flavored marshmallows this year . These gingerbread men won't be around long, as they are limited edition.

Reese's Pieces Trees are a twist on a seasonal favorite.

Hershey

You've likely seen the well-known Reese's peanut butter trees around the holidays, made from classic Reese's peanut butter and chocolate. But this year they've upped their game and stuffed them with Reese's Pieces .

Godiva Hot Cocoa Toppers are a beverage game-changer.

Godiva

This year, Godiva has released Hot Cocoa Toppers , featuring adorable Santas and snowmen. Not only will they melt your heart, but they'll melt in your hot cocoa, giving your drink an extra chocolate boost.

Pillsbury Grands! brought back their hot cocoa rolls.

Pillsbury

A breakfast favorite now comes with hot cocoa-flavored rolls that can be topped with marshmallow icing. This seasonal treat is back again for a limited time.

Talenti Old World Eggnog Gelato is the perfect way to complete a holiday feast.

Walmart

Instead of downing another glass of holiday eggnog, why not eat it and savor each bite? Talenti has put their own spin on classic eggnog flavors by sharing them in the form of creamy, rich gelato.

Ben & Jerry's Minter Wonderland is so dreamy.

Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's Minter Wonderland is a dark chocolate mint ice cream with chocolate cookie and marshmallow swirls. This holiday flavor can only be found at Target.

Green Mountain Cinnamon Sugar Cookie K-Cups will help you start your morning in the best way.

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters

Green Mountain Coffee has released a limited edition K-Cup called Cinnamon Sugar Cookie and it is available online and in stores. It's a light roast with cinnamon sugar cookie essence and it'll pair well with your favorite holiday cookies.

Market Pantry Sugar Cookie Milk sounds like a dream.

Target

If eggnog isn't your first choice, Market Pantry's Sugar Cookie Milk is another holiday-themed drink alternative. Enjoy it in your tea, use it as a creamer for your coffee, or drink it plain.

Bigelow Eggnogg'n Tea is the perfect way to warm up on a cool winter night.

Bigelow

For a lighter dessert beverage, Bigelow's Eggnogg'n Tea will hit the spot. It's a warm way to enjoy the tasty cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla flavors of eggnog.

