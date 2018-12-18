New episodes of " Riverdale " won't air until January 16, 2019.

If you're caught up and are looking for something to watch over the holidays, there are plenty of shows to choose from.

INSIDER worked with TV Time to come up with some shows "Riverdale" fans may also enjoy based on the percentage of "Riverdale" viewers who also mark these shows on their app.

Here are 15 shows "Riverdale" fans also watch,

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" (Netflix)

Netflix

Stream it : Netflix

The "Riverdale" spin-off or companion show is based in the neighboring town of Greendale and follows Sabrina Spellman , also a character from Archie Comics , as she tries to juggle her human life and her witch life. A "Riverdale" character even makes a surprising crossover appearance during one episode of the first season. Oh, and Satan plays a pretty big role on the show.

"Dynasty" (The CW)

The CW

Stream it: The CW, Netflix

This reboot of the popular 1980s soap opera centers on the Carrington family, company owners and billionaires. Between the infidelity, kidnappings, and death, "Dynasty" is never boring. Fashion fans can also appreciate the stunning styles featured on the show.

"The End of the F***ing World" (Netflix)

Netflix

Stream it: Netflix

Dark British comedy " The End of the F***ing World " is seriously bleak but in the best way possible. The premise of two teens deciding to run away together is a simple and basic concept, but the series quickly takes a twist because one of them plans on murdering the other. Watch the series to find out what happens.

"Legacies" (The CW)

Annette Brown/The CW

Stream it: The CW

"Legacies" is a spin-off of "The Originals," which was a spin-off of "The Vampire Diaries," that takes place at a school for supernatural kids. Some are werewolves, some are vampires, some are witches, and some are a mix of a few, but none are exempt from the drama.

"The Bold Type" (Freeform)

John Medland/Freeform

Stream it: Freeform, Hulu

" The Bold Type " is a show about three friends in New York City navigating budding careers, love lives, and personal issues. It's a fun millennial drama about making a name for yourself and following your dreams.

"Charmed" (The CW)

The CW

Stream it: The CW

"Charmed" was a beloved series about three sister witches. The CW rebooted the series in 2018 with different characters but a similar premise.

"Siren" (Freeform)

Jack Rowand/Freeform

Stream it: Freeform, Hulu, Netflix

"Siren" may be a mermaid drama, but the stakes are high as one mermaid tries to find her sister who was abducted by a town's local military.

"Atypical" (Netflix)

Netflix

Stream it: Netflix

"Atypical" is a coming-of-age story about a teen boy named Sam who has Autism. The show centers on Sam's life at school and at home as he decides he wants to start dating.

"The Carrie Diaries" (The CW)

The CW

Stream it: Netflix

Though "The Carrie Diaries" was canceled after two seasons by The CW, it's worth tuning into the teen dramedy, which served as a prequel to "Sex and the City" and followed a teen Carrie Bradshaw.

"The Secret Circle" (The CW)

The CW

Stream it: The CW Seed

The supernatural teen drama only ran for one season but centered on a coven of witches in the state of Washington. With only 22 episodes to binge, this is an easy show to get through.

"Beverly Hills, 90210" (CBS)

mikel roberts/Sygma via Getty Image

Stream it: Hulu

Luke Perry, who plays Archie's dad on "Riverdale," was a teen heartthrob back in the '90s thanks to teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210." The series was rebooted in 2008, but the original is still the best, and you can stream it now.

"Gossip Girl" (The CW)

The WB

Stream it: Netflix

For six seasons, the teens on the Upper East Side entertained viewers with their fashion, love triangles, and family drama. The teens of Riverdale may be from a small town, but they've got enough drama to equal that of these city folk.

"Scream" (MTV)

MTV

Stream it: Netflix

Based on the film franchise, "Scream" is a series about a town terrorized by a serial killer. The people of Riverdale also dealt with their own serial killer, the Black Hood, during the show's second season.

"One Tree Hill" (The CW)

The CW

Stream it : Hulu

The teens of Tree Hill didn't face a serial killer or a cult, but they did have their fair share of problems including murder and a stalker. And despite all of the drama, the group of friends managed to stick together.

"Gilmore Girls" (The CW/Netflix)

The WB

Stream it: Netflix

"Gilmore Girls" centers on the relationship between teen Rory Gilmore and her mother Lorelai. Both learn to deal with family and love. Netflix released the sequel "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" in 2016.