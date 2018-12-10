14 side jobs to try if you’re looking to make extra money

news

The truth of the matter is that life is expensive. Whether you’re still in school or an active part of the workforce, sometimes you just need to make extra money.

Having a side job can go a long way towards helping your bank account. The key to finding the right side hustle for you based on your skills and interests. After that, all that’s left is to get started and watch the numbers in your account go up.

Not only is a side job a great way to make money, but it may also introduce you to a career path you hadn’t previously considered. In the meantime, find one that has the right time commitment for you, without getting in the way of any current job you have.

Time to discover your new money-making project. Odds are one of these lucrative side jobs may just be the right next step for you.

Share your love for language.

Are you bilingual? Either post a listing to help individual clients or look into settings such as courts or international affairs offices where interpreters are often needed.

Be a tour guide.

Do you love where you live? Give tours of your city or town and ensure others see what’s so great about it. Sites like Shiroube and Vayable are great places to look for potential gigs.

Babysitting is always an option.

It's a classic for a reason. Babysitting is a great, flexible way to make some extra cash.

Take care of other people’s pets.

So maybe watching kids isn’t for you. Whether it’s as a dog walker or a pet sitter, getting paid to take care of animals could be the way you’d prefer to spend your time.

Become a substitute.

If you have a flexible schedule, being a substitute teacher is a great way to make some extra money. Even better, it may introduce you to a career you hadn’t considered before.

Sell your photographs.

From holiday cards to engagement announcements, there’s no shortage of times people need a photographer. If you’re talented behind the lense, start hiring yourself out for the special moments in people’s lives.

Provide others with technical assistance.

While being a telecommunications assistant isn’t very glamorous, it’s a great way to work from home and earn extra cash. All you need is a good internet connection, a phone, and a bit of expertise to help people with issues such as sales processes and technical issues.

Show people how handy you are.

Are you good at fixing things around your house? Why not do that in other’s homes as well? Hire yourself out as a handyman, or handywoman, and keep client’s home’s functioning properly.

Learn how to make some great drinks.

Being a bartender may mean some late nights, but the money can really add up, hello tips. While it may lead to some sleepless nights, taking a job as a bartender could actually be really fun. From hearing customer’s hilarious stories to learning how to make delicious drinks, there more than a few reasons to give it a shot.

Dress up as someone new.

It turns out that, while it may feel silly, dressing up as a store’s mascot or even Santa Claus can be a good way to earn money. Hop in the costume and give it a shot.

Share your home with travelers.

If you have an extra room or go out of town a lot, putting your place up on sites like Airbnb or HomeAway can lead to good money. While there’s always a risk letting someone into your home, if you’re comfortable, it’s a great option to try.

Spread the arts into your community.

Do you have a skill in the arts community? Whether you’re a skilled dancer, know how to play an instrument or can paint beautiful scenes, get paid to teach your skill. Budget cuts are impacting art programs across the country, and giving people the opportunity to learn something new is exciting.

Get active with others.

Do you love workout classes like pilates or yoga? Get your certification and start running classes. While the certification will require you to spend money, if you’ll really get into teaching classes then it’s definitely worth it.

Drive people, or their things, around.

Becoming a driver with companies like Uber or Via is a super flexible way to make some extra money. Drivers make their own schedules meaning you can work around other commitments. If you’re, very reasonably, uncomfortable having strangers in your car, drive their packages around instead.

Working as a delivery driver is another great option with UPS and Amazon being among the companies that hire part-time drivers to deliver packages for them.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.