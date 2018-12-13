14 of the coolest castles you can rent for vacation around the world, from the Italian countryside to the outskirts of Los Angeles

news

Courtesy of Homeaway

Castle rental demand is on the rise for vacations, according to HomeAway's 2019 trend report.

We teamed up with HomeAway to find some of the coolest castle rentals around the world, ranging from $717 to $3,165 a night.

From historic French chateaus and medieval Scottish castles to modern Jamaican villas, you can vacation like royalty in any of these rentals.

You don't have to be royalty to vacation like them.

There are plenty of castles around the world that you can rent out for a taste of the luxury life during your next getaway.

Castle rental demand increased by almost 55% over the past year, according to HomeAway's 2019 trend report. We teamed up with HomeAway to find some of the best castle rentals across the globe.

A few have medieval roots that history buffs would love, having once played temporary home to King Henry IV or King James VI of Scotland. While these retain their character and architecture, other castles have been renovated for a more modern feel, like a French castle with "wellness" buildings and a Jamaican villa that's more beach luxe than old-world charm inside.

See for yourself below, ranked by cost per night from $717 to $3,165.