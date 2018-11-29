Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

14 crossword puzzle clues you can only solve if you're really smart

Lifestyle 14 crossword puzzle clues you can only solve if you're really smart

In honor of Crossword Puzzle Day this year, we rounded up difficult crossword puzzle clues that will challenge you to think outside the box.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Grab a pencil and get ready for some wordplay. play

Grab a pencil and get ready for some wordplay.

(Harry Engels/Getty Images)

Crossword Puzzle Day is recognized every year on December 21. On that day in 1913, British-born journalist Arthur Wynne published the first modern crossword puzzle — a diamond-shaped word game — in the Sunday edition of the now-defunct New York World.

In honor of Crossword Puzzle Day this year, INSIDER spoke with professional puzzlemaker Brendan Emmett Quigley, whose puzzles have been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and more, since 1996. He also posts new puzzles every week on his website, categorized into three difficulty levels: easy, medium, and hard.

According to Quigley, hard crossword puzzles often test your mind's ability to be "elastic," to manipulate or "play around with the English language." Compared to easier clues that are more straightforward, difficult clues "ask a little more from the solver" — even when the answers are the same.

For example, it's a lot easier to solve "meat for breakfast" than "strips in a club." The answer to both clues is "bacon," but the latter has a "surface reading that sounds nothing like what you're actually asking for," Quigley explained. Another classic example is "drops on the ground," which prompts solvers to think of a verb when the answer is actually a noun: "dew."

Drawing from Quigley's archive of hard puzzles, we rounded up a list of difficult crossword puzzle clues that will stimulate your brain, test your vocabulary, and challenge you to think outside the box.

Check them out below, but scroll down slowly as we've included the answers below each picture.

CLUE: They come in last (3 letters)

CLUE: They come in last (3 letters) play

CLUE: They come in last (3 letters)

(Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

Answer: XYZ

Explanation: "X," "Y," and "Z" are the last letters of the English alphabet.

See the full puzzle here.



CLUE: Pictures of Yosemite? (4 letters)

CLUE: Pictures of Yosemite? (4 letters) play

CLUE: Pictures of Yosemite? (4 letters)

(Gary Kazanjian/AP)

Answer: Cels

Explanation: Yosemite Sam is an animated cartoon character. A cel, or celluloid, is a transparent sheet on which objects are drawn or painted, used in the production of animated cartoons.

Also, in case you didn't already know, clues that end in question marks indicate a play on words in the clue itself or the answer. In other words, don't take these clues too literally.

See the full puzzle here.



CLUE: Nurse, e.g. (5 letters)

CLUE: Nurse, e.g. (5 letters) play

CLUE: Nurse, e.g. (5 letters)

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Answer: Sip on

Explanation: The clue refers to the act of breastfeeding, not to the profession.

See the full puzzle here.



CLUE: Brother powder? (5 letters)

CLUE: Brother powder? (5 letters) play

CLUE: Brother powder? (5 letters)

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Answer: Toner

Explanation: Brother is a Japanese company that makes and sells printers, among other home and business products. Toner is a powder used in laser printers and photocopiers.

See the full puzzle here.



CLUE: Strips in geography class (6 letters)

CLUE: Strips in geography class (6 letters) play

CLUE: Strips in geography class (6 letters)

(Rodrigo Abd/AP)

Answer: Isthmi

Explanation: An isthmus is a narrow strip of land that connects two larger areas across a body of water. The plural form of isthmus is isthmi.

See the full puzzle here.



CLUE: Colds that last a long time (7 letters)

CLUE: Colds that last a long time (7 letters) play

CLUE: Colds that last a long time (7 letters)

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Answer: Ice ages

Explanation: Put very simply, ice ages are periods of long-term reductions in the Earth's temperature.

See the full puzzle here.



CLUE: Whirlybird (9 letters)

A swallow drinking while flying over a swimming pool play

A swallow drinking while flying over a swimming pool

(Wikimedia Commons)

Answer: Eggbeater

Explanation: Whirlybird and eggbeater are both antiquated synonyms for helicopter.

See the full puzzle here.



CLUE: One charging a flat rate? (8 letters)

CLUE: One charging a flat rate? (8 letters) play

CLUE: One charging a flat rate? (8 letters)

(Vera Kandybovich/Shutterstock)

Answer: Landlord

Explanation: A flat is another word for an apartment. Landlords charge their tenants rent.

See the full puzzle here.



CLUE: Prepare to get juice from (6 letters)

CLUE: Prepare to get juice from (6 letters) play

CLUE: Prepare to get juice from (6 letters)

(John Gress/Reuters)

Answer: Plug in

Explanation: "Juice" is a colloquial term that describes the amount of power a battery has or lacks. To charge an electronic device, you need to plug it in.

See the full puzzle here.



CLUE: Kicks under? (10 letters)

CLUE: Kicks under? (10 letters) play

CLUE: Kicks under? (10 letters)

(Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Answer: Rubber sole

Explanation: "Kicks" is a colloquial term for shoes, usually sneakers. The underside of a shoe is its sole. Many shoes have rubber soles.

See the full puzzle here.



CLUE: Rubber from the Middle East (7 letters)

CLUE: Rubber from the Middle East (7 letters) play

CLUE: Rubber from the Middle East (7 letters)

(Jon Buckle/Getty Images)

Answer: Aladdin

Explanation: Disney's "Aladdin" is set in the fictional city of Agrabah near the Jordan River in the Middle East. In the movie, Aladdin rubs a lamp and meets the Genie, who grants him three wishes.

See the full puzzle here.



CLUE: Quick board meeting? (10 letters)

CLUE: Quick board meeting? (10 letters) play

CLUE: Quick board meeting? (10 letters)

(Paul Bence/Unsplash)

Answer: Speed chess

Explanation: Chess is a classic board game with two players. Speed chess, or fast chess, is a variation on the original game in which each player is given a limited amount of time to make a move.

See the full puzzle here.



CLUE: Lads who spend a lot of time looking at the net? (8 letters)

CLUE: Lads who spend a lot of time looking at the net? (8 letters) play

CLUE: Lads who spend a lot of time looking at the net? (8 letters)

(VFS Digital Design/Flickr)

Answer: Ball boys

Explanation: The word "net" refers not to the internet but to the net in basketball.

See the full puzzle here.



CLUE: "Just throwing out there," briefly (3 letters)

CLUE: "Just throwing out there," briefly (3 letters) play

CLUE: "Just throwing out there," briefly (3 letters)

(Justin Edmonds/Getty)

Answer: IMO

Explanation: The acronym "IMO" is internet slang for "in my opinion."

See the full puzzle here.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



Top 3

1 Lifestyle 5 crazy sexual traditions that are still practised in Africabullet
2 Lifestyle Here are the 7 wonders of Africabullet
3 Lifestyle Atheists tell us how they live with Christians and Muslims...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Centipede
Lifestyle Elon Musk says Tesla will bring more video games and other Easter eggs to its cars — but one obvious choice won't be included (TSLA)
People shop for Christmas gifts in Bryant Park on December 24, 2016, in New York City.
Lifestyle 15 of the most festive Christmas markets around the US
Emotional abuse can be tough to spot.
Lifestyle 9 subtle signs of emotional abuse you could be missing
If "the cat's out of the bag," you've revealed a secret.
Lifestyle 22 phrases Americans say that leave foreigners completely stumped
X
Advertisement