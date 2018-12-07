13 questions we have after watching the 'Avengers: Endgame' trailer

news

The first trailer for the next "Avengers" movie dropped Friday morning.

While we finally know the much-anticipated name of the film, "Avengers: Endgame," (guessed months ago) and received our first glimpse of Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), we have a lot of questions.

Will Tony get back to Earth? What's going on with Hawkeye (is he even Hawkeye anymore)? And did the teaser hint at the death of another character off-screen? "Avengers: Endgame" won't be in theaters until April 26, 2019. Until then, let's dive into it.

Will Tony get back to Earth to ever have that big dinner with Pepper Potts?

He's adrift in space, presumably with Nebula, at the start of the trailer. He sounds dejected after watching a majority of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man disappear right before his eyes.

Tony says he ran out of food and water four days ago as he leaves a message for Pepper. Is he going to survive this, and if so, who's going to save him? It sounds like he needs some help from Thor.

Is Pepper Potts even alive?

We're not sure if Pepper made it out alive at the end of "Infinity War." We do know that Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays Potts, has said she is supposed to be in both movies. A leaked image showed Potts in her own Iron Man-like suit. In the comics, she becomes a hero called Rescue.

Potts and Stark were planning for a wedding at the start of "Infinity War," so it would be devastating if they never saw each other again. Plus, Stark mentioned the idea of having a child after a dream he had. When Stark was space-bound, it sounded like Potts had something important to tell him.

Where is Nebula?

Is she on board that ship with Tony Stark at the trailer's start or did she ditch him in search of her father, Thanos? She was pretty upset after learning about the death of her sister, Gamora. From the shot in the trailer above, it looks like she's on the ship with Tony.

How injured is Thanos?

It seems like using the gauntlet and the power of every Infinity Stone at once took a toll on the Mad Titan. From the little we see of him in the teaser, he appears to be a bit lethargic. But maybe he's just basking in the fact that he thinks he saved the universe.

Also, it's not really clear if he's on Earth or another planet at the moment. That would make it a bit tough for the Avengers to go after him.

And what does Thanos wear when he's out of his armor.

Is he just a dude wearing jeans and a T-shirt? It's not important. I'm just wondering.

Um, where is Thor?

Thor is the most powerful Avenger and Tony could definitely use his help getting home to Earth before his oxygen runs out. Instead, he's sitting, possibly moping, in what may be a cell.

We're sure he's mourning his new tree friend (Groot), but he has his rabbit (Rocket Racoon) and he really needs to get his head in the game. He was the one who missed killing Thanos by near inches and that's probably stuck in his mind.

Why did Captain America shave his beard?

Here's a wild thought. We're pretty sure "Avengers: Endgame" is going to deal with time travel in some way. (There have been leaked photos of the actors in their costumes from the first movie. I'm not linking to them.)

What if the Cap we're looking at isn't the bearded Steve Rogers we know from "Infinity War," but a younger one?

On the flip side, this could be the way Captain America mourns. He needed a new look.

Is Shuri really dead or just missing?

Eagle-eyed viewers may have been surprised to see Shuri's face pop up on a screen among those missing after the events of "Infinity War," especially since "Black Panther" star Angela Bassett said in an interview that Shuri is alive and well.

What's the deal? Shuri either bit the dust or we bet it's likely that she's in hiding in Wakanda, grieving the loss of her brother, T'Challa. Why do we think that? Well, Scott Lang (Ant-Man) also appears briefly on that screen, but he appears at the end of the trailer, alive and well. We're not giving up hope on Shuri just yet.

What's going on with Hawkeye?

Hawkeye has seemingly ditched his bow and arrow for a new weapon and look. Comic fans are familiar with the costume as one of Clint Barton's alternate egos, Ronin, which he takes on for a short time.

Did Hawkeye's family die?

In "Infinity War," Black Widow hinted that Clint Barton/Hawkeye took some sort of plea deal after the events of "Captain America: Civil War" to be with his family. Barton said he wanted to retire from the job back in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" to be with his family. Clearly, something happened if he's in another country with a brand new darker and grim look.

Where's Captain Marvel?

Nick Fury sent out a distress call to her at the end of "Infinity War." Is she going to be the one to find Tony lost in space? That would be cool.

How did Scott Lang get out of the Quantum Realm?

At the end of the "Ant-Man" sequel, Scott Lang became trapped in the Quantum realm in one of the end-credits scenes.

Everyone who knew Lang went into the Quantum Realm — Hank Pym, Janet Van Dyne and their daughter Hope Van Dyne — were all lost in the Snap, leaving him by himself with no way to leave the realm. We're not sure if someone else came arrived to let him out of the realm or if Scott had an emergency plan to get himself out of the realm on his own. We're betting it's the latter.

Is the end of the trailer a hint at a happy ending?

At the end of "Infinity War," many of our favorite characters ranging from Spider-Man to Black Panther literally disappeared and dissipated before our eyes as dust.

Some fans noted online that the dust particles come back together to form the "A" in the "Avengers" logo, suggesting that the original Avengers will be able to fix what happened in some way. How will they do it? We'll have to wait to find out when the movie hits theaters April 26, 2019.

You can follow along with our "Avengers" coverage here.