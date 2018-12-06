news

Celebrities said some pretty wild things in 2018.

Stefano Gabbana called Selena Gomez "so ugly."

Kim Cattrell discussed her feud with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kanye West said a controversial comment on slavery, for which he later apologized.

Nicki Minaj discussed her "rivalry" with Kylie Jenner's baby Stormi.

Looking back, 2018 might just take the cake as being the year of the verbal faux pas. Kanye West, Roseanne Bar, and Stefano Gabbana were among the stars who famously stuck their feet in their mouths this year — and the world still isn't letting them live down their words (or, in quite a few cases, tweets).

Here's a roundup of 13 of the wildest things celebrities said this year.

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... For 400 years? That sounds like a choice." - Kanye West

Many, including fellow celebrities like John Legend and will.i.am, criticized West when he implied that slavery was a "choice" during a live chat with TMZ — a statement he later rescinded during a tearful interview.

"When we were kids, and he asked if he could masturbate in front of me, sometimes I'd go, 'F--- yeah, I want to see that!... " - Sarah Silverman, on Louis C.K.

Silverman continued to defend longtime friend and fellow comedian Louis C.K. in October, months after he admitted to masturbating in front of multiple women.

In an interview with Variety, Silverman angered many when she shared her own consensual experiences with the comedian. She said, "When we were kids, and he asked if he could masturbate in front of me, sometimes I'd go, 'F--- yeah, I want to see that! It's not analogous to the other women that are talking about what he did to them. He could offer me nothing. We were only just friends. So sometimes, yeah, I wanted to see it. It was amazing. Sometimes, I would say, 'F------ no, gross,' and we got pizza."

Rebecca Corry, who was one of the first women who'd gone public with accusations against C.K., responded to the Variety interview tweeting, "To be real clear, CK had 'nothing to offer me' as I too was his equal on the set the day he decided to sexually harrass me. He took away a day I worked years for and still has no remorse. He’s a predator who victimized women for decades and lied about it."

In response, Silverman apologized on Twitter to Corry saying "I'm sorry, friend."

"[Mobster Sam] Giancana. The connection was there between Sinatra and the Mafia and Kennedy.... "- Quincy Jones

The 85-year-old music icon continued saying, "Joe Kennedy — he was a bad man — he came to Frank to have him talk to Giancana about getting votes," in an August interview with Vulture.

In addition to claiming he knew who shot President Kennedy, Jones said that the late Michael Jackson stole his music and that the Beatles "were the worst musicians in the world." He later walked back his statements with an apology after a family intervention.

"I know that you guys are saying me and Baby Stormi have beef. Yes, we do. Now, this is what the f--- is happening today." - Nicki Minaj

Minaj is no stranger to celebrity beef (case in point: her reported showdown with Cardi B at the Met Gala), and the "Anaconda" rapper had fans scratching their heads when she jokingly said she was feuding with Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's infant daughter, Stormi saying, "Me against baby Stormi. We have this rivalry now."

Although it may have been a tongue-in-cheek comment, Minaj's quip comes after she accused Scott and Jenner of using their social media fame (and child) to boost Astroworld album sales.

Fans on Twitter had fun with the idea of a 35-year-old woman beefing with an infant.

"The spirit of much of what has been the #MeToo movement is to divide men and women." - Sean Penn, on the #MeToo movement

Penn raised eyebrows when he shared his two cents on the "salacious" and "suspicious" #MeToo movement during an interview with "Today's" Natalie Morales, saying "Well, we don't know what's a fact in many of the cases. Salacious is as soon as you call something a movement that is really a series of many individual accusers, victims, accusations, some of which are unfounded."

When asked if the movement had gotten too big too quickly, the actor responded, "I think it's too black and white. In most things that are very important, it's really good to just slow down."

Fans took to Twitter to criticize the actor's words.

"My Mom asked me today, 'When will that [Sarah Jessica Parker] hypocrite, leave you alone?'..." - Kim Cattrall, addressing Sarah Jessica Parker on Instagram

In 2018, fans officially said goodbye to their hopes of a third installment of "Sex and the City."

The drama between Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker, who played best friends on the popular series and subsequent films, escalated when a Daily Mail story ran claiming that Cattrall was the reason the film wasn't happening.

Cattrall didn't mince words when her former co-star reached out following the passing of her brother, Chris, posting to Instagram, "My Mom asked me today, 'When will that [Sarah Jessica Parker] hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

"[I'm in the] sub-500 gang." - John Mayer, on sleeping with about 500 women

John Mayer is renowned for sharing a lot about his sex life, and he didn't hold back while speaking to Cazzie David on his unofficial Instagram Story series, "Current Mood," in late October.

He later refuted the report, according to ABC News, saying, "I actually went back over my entire dating history and my number is six. So I just wanted you to know that. That my number is six. And I'm proud of that."

"She's so ugly." - Stefano Gabbana, about Selena Gomez

The controversial Italian fashion designer has been the subject of serious social media scrutiny this year.

Before the controversial ad campaign in China that people slammed as racist, Gabbano came under fire when he shared a totally unprompted attack on Selena Gomez's appearance.

Fans, including Miley Cyrus, were quick to jump on the designer after he wrote "She is so ugly" on one of the singer's Instagram fan accounts.

"You guys, I'm not that skinny! I'm down to 119 pounds. I will say when I take out my hair extensions I am less." - Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian ignited a media firestorm when she appeared to condone harmful comments that promote eating disorders during an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," reported Elite Daily.

When her sisters expressed concern about how much weight she'd lost back in July, Kardashian called the comments she looked anorexic "compliments" and appeared to suggest that 119 pounds is "not that skinny."

The internet was not happy with her tone-deaf remarks, and Kardashian later backtracked with an apology while making an appearance on the "Pretty Big Deal" with Ashley Graham.

"I saw something good in Hitler. Hitler was a wonderful painter." - Erykah Badu

While sitting down during an interview with Vulture, Erykah Badu praised Nazi leader Hitler's painting skills to the interviewer, David Marchese, and then mused about how Hitler's "bad childhood" was responsible for shaping him into the man he became.

On dealing with the backlash from having "unpopular opinions," she told NPR, "I'm a little bit more cautious. What it does is that it made me realize doing printed interviews in 2018 doesn't really help me at all or anyone because they want to create click bait. They're going to take a section of it and put it into another section, and make it be what they want it to be."

"Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby." - Roseanne Barr, about longtime President Obama aid Valerie Jarrett.

In this instance, Barr's controversial tweet about longtime President Obama aid Valerie Jarrett was a career-ender. Many quickly denounced the racist and Islamophobic slur, and ABC announced that they were dropping the "Roseanne" reboot just hours later.

When Barr later blamed her tweet on the sleep aid Ambien, the drug's manufacturer Sanofi responded. "People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world," they tweeted. "While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication."

Barr also later said she believed Jarrett was white at the time.

"... I found it charming when men told me that I was beautiful or I had a nice little backside." - Brigitte Bardot

Bardot did not hold back when airing her opinions on the #MeToo movement in Paris Match magazine in January. In addition to lambasting the actresses who'd come forward with sexual harassment and assault allegations as "hypocritical and ridiculous," Bardot also said comments that she "had a nice little backside" were "charming." She also claimed that the actresses themselves frequently "came on" to producers in order to get roles.

Of the whole movement, she said "The vast majority are being hypocritical and ridiculous, without interest ... I was never the victim of sexual harassment. And I found it charming when men told me that I was beautiful or I had a nice little backside."

Bardot's comments followed the French actress Catherine Deneuve, who signed a letter with 100 other French women last week, denouncing the #MeToo movement and its French counterpart, #Balancetonporc, or "Expose Your Pig."

"Saturday Night Live" responded to Bardot and Deneuve's comments in a "Weekend Update" segment that saw Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong, respectively, portray the French film legends.

"I stand by everything I have said, and I will double down," McKinnon’s Bardot said, following it up with a call to "free Harvey Weinstein."

"Women, are the [N-word] of the world." - Bette Middler

In October, Bette Midler received backlash after she used a racial slur in a since-deleted tweet that said "Women, are the [N-word] of the world. Raped, beaten, enslaved, married off, worked like dumb animals; denied education and inheritance; enduring the pain and danger of childbirth and life IN SILENCE for THOUSANDS of years They are the most disrespected creatures on earth," reported USA Today.

While describing the state of women in wake of the investigation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the "Hocus Pocus" star was criticized for appearing to marginalize the experience of black women and the African American community as a whole as well as a lack of understanding on intersectionality.

Midler later apologized, tweeting, "The too-brief investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh infuriated me. Angrily I tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black. I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize."

She posted another Tweet explaining, "I gather I have offended many by my last tweet. ‘Women are the…etc.’ is a quote from Yoko Ono from 1972, which I never forgot. It rang true then, and it rings true today, whether you like it or not. This is not about race, this is about the status of women; THEIR HISTORY," according to Deadline.

The quote paraphrases the title of a song written by Beatles member John Lennon and Yoko Ono from their 1972 album "Some Time in New York City."

