13 human foods that you can feed to your dog

There are some foods that are better suited for dogs than others.

Bananas and watermelon, for example, are OK to feed your dog in moderation.

Here are 13 human foods that you can feel good about feeding to your dog.

Your dog might feel like a member of the family, but that doesn’t mean he can chow down all the foods you can. Dogs metabolize foods differently than people, which means certain treats that are completely safe for humans may be highly toxic to dogs.

Here are a few human foods that are safe for dogs to eat as well.

Apples are a safe and healthy treat for dogs.

Apples are a safe snack for dogs and contain plenty of beneficial fiber. They also contain vitamins and mineral that can help support a healthy digestive system. However, you should always remove any seeds before giving apples to dogs. Apple seeds contain cyanide, which is poisonous to both humans and dogs in large amounts.

Eggs are safe for dogs as long as they are fully cooked.

Eggs are a perfectly safe food for dogs as long as they are fully cooked, according to the American Kennel Club. It’s important to make sure that the whites have been cooked all the way through before serving them to your pup, as eating raw egg whites can cause a biotin deficient in dogs. When cooked, eggs are a good source of protein and can even calm an upset stomach.

Natural peanut butter is okay for dogs, but sugar-free varieties should be avoided.

Peanut butter can actually be a good source of protein and vitamin B for people and pooches alike. When feeding your dog peanut butter, the American Kennel Club recommended sticking to raw, unsalted varieties. Sugar-free peanut butter can contain xylitol, which is toxic to dogs.

Bananas are safe for dogs and high in fiber.

It's okay to serve your dog a slice or two of banana a as a sweet treat, according to the American Kennel Club. You can also mix some mashed banana with your dog’s regular food to make it more appetizing and add fiber. However, bananas are high in sugar and should not be served regularly.

Corn is fine as long as it’s off the cob.

Your dog is fine to snack on corn in moderate amounts. When it comes to corn, the American Kennel Club recommended serving this veggie off the cob to prevent choking or gastrointestinal obstruction. Keep corn servings to less than two tablespoons per day.

Specially prepared watermelon is safe for dogs.

Watermelon is a safe pup treat as long as it is served without the rind and seeds, according to the American Kennel Club. The red part of the watermelon is high in vitamin and vitamin C, but the rind and seeds might present a choking hazard if not removed.

You can safely feed your dog fresh pineapple in moderation.

Most dogs are fine eating small amounts of fresh pineapple, according to the American Kennel Club. Pineapple is a nutrient-dense snack that can benefit your dog’s health as long as it’s served in moderation. Too much pineapple may lead to nausea and diarrhea in dogs.

Blueberries are actually great snacks for dogs.

Because they are low in calories. small in size, and packed with vitamins, blueberries make for a healthy dog treat, according to the American Kennel Club. They also provide minerals and antioxidants that may help fight disease and keep your dog active for longer.

Dogs can eat small amounts of bread.

According to the American Kennel Club, dogs can eat small amounts of bread on occasion. Though it won't hurt your pup, bread offers no nutritional value to dogs and store-bought varieties can contain potentially harmful preservatives.

Feeding your pup a few cashews is okay.

The American Kennel Club advised that cashews won’t harm dogs and are actually a good source of calcium, magnesium, and proteins. However, their high caloric content might lead to weight gain. Dogs should not be fed salted cashews. People should be especially careful feeding dogs lots of cashews because they are high in fat and high-fat diets can lead to pancreatitis, a potentially life-threatening condition that requires the immediate attention of a veterinarian.

Raw pumpkin is okay to serve to dogs.

Pumpkin is actually a healthy snack for dogs, as it’s full of vitamins and nutrients that support overall health and weight loss. The Animal Humane Society recommended serving raw, mashed pumpkin to dogs as a special treat.

A bite of turkey is fine, but don’t give your dogs turkey legs or skin.

As the Animal Human Society advised, the high-fat content in turkey skin can cause pancreatitis in dogs and turkey bones can lead to gastrointestinal tract obstructions. However, a bite or two of plain, unseasoned turkey is fine for both cats and dogs.

Sweet potatoes are well-tolerated by dogs.

Sweet potatoes can be offered to dogs plain or cooked, according to the Animal Humane Society. Though they are full of vitamins and fiber, you should be sure to serve them without salt or seasoning.



