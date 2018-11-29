12 US restaurants that serve CBD-infused food and drinks

news

As medical marijuana becomes legal in more state, restaurants are more often infusing their foods and drinks with cannabidiol (CBD).

CBD is one of the more than 100 chemicals found in cannabis.

From CBD-infused lattes to CBD-infused cupcakes, restaurants are getting creative with how they use the substance.

Medical marijuana is currently legal in 33 states, and recreational use is legal in 10 states and Washington, DC. The result is a growing business of infusing foods with cannabidiol (CBD), a chemical produced by the cannabis plant.

CBD has found its way into beauty products, oils, and even food. Restaurants, bars, and coffee shops all across the country are beginning to add CBD to the items on their menus.

But what is CBD? CBD is one of the more than 100 chemicals in cannabis, along with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — the chemical that delivers the "high" associated with the drug.

CBD has been touted for a wide variety of health benefits including its ability to potentially help with childhood epilepsy — in fact, the FDA just approved the first ever cannabis-derived medicine for these conditions. There is also some evidence that CBD may help with chronic pain, though more studies on humans are needed to support this claim.

All in all, the limited research done on marijuana and CBD means we still have big questions about its medicinal properties. If you suffer from any ailments, always discuss potential treatments with your doctor.

These are some of the places in the United States that are going way beyond pot brownies to serve creative CBD-infused food items.

CBD is on tap at this Portland restaurant.

Ankeny Tap & Table is a family-friendly pub in Portland, Oregon with a casual neighborhood vibe. The pub boasts an extensive tap list, including Two Flowers IPA, a locally produced CBD hemp-infused beer.

Vegan restaurant, by CHLOE, includes a line of CBD treats.

by CHLOE. sources fresh, local ingredients for every item on their creative, casual vegan menu. And when you visit one of the New York locations, you can sink your teeth into a special treat. The NYC outposts offer the Feelz line of CBD-infused sweets, including brownies, cookies, and a rice crispy treat.

A NYC hotel delivers CBD-infused foods to your room.

The room service menu at the James Hotel in Manhattan includes a tasting menu of CBD-infused foods and beauty products. The CBD menu includes a gorgonzola and pear salad, spicy meatballs, and an olive tapenade duo served with bread crisps. And you can finish your meal with a CBD-infused ice cream sundae.

Koku has a CBD-infused topping for your soft serve.

As someone who suffered from severe food allergies and digestive issues, Koku founder, Carli Blum wanted to create a naturally healthy alternative to soft serve.

You can find Koku soft serve and fresh toppings at pop-ups and restaurants across New York City, including the Zen bowl, which includes blueberries, coconut chips, and CBD-infused cacao toppings. The bowl is designed to be calming, help reduce pain and inflammation and taste great, though INSIDER can't verify these claims.

A Vermont pasty shop is home to CBD-infused sweets.

Burlington, Vermont restaurant and pastry shop, Monarch & The Milkweed serves up a deliciously sweet line of CBD-infused chocolates and truffles, including the Little Chocolate Smoke Toke. They also have a line of simple syrups that can add a little CBD kick to your coffee.

Colorado Springs lounge offers fresh "baked" goods every day.

The Original Hemp Cafe and Lounge in Colorado Springs serves fresh, locally-sourced cannabis coffees, teas, and baked goods daily. On their website, the cafe touts the benefits of cannabis-infused coffee including the ability to give you a jolt without the annoying jitters, though this is not scientifically-backed.

A Vermont restaurant infuses CBD in your salads.

The menu at Zenbarn restaurant in Waterbury, Vermont is loaded with fresh farm-to-table goodies.

You can spice up your salads by adding a CBD-infused dressing or enjoy one of the CBD-infused cocktails, including the Up in Smoke, a tequila-based cocktail with chili CBD syrup.

A NYC hotel bar serves up a cannabis cocktail.

If you find yourself at New York's Ace Hotel , be sure to visit the Lobby Bar. One of the highlights of the extensive list of cocktails and bar bites, is The Rosebud, a cocktail infused with 12 mg of CBD oil.

This Oregon restaurant puts a shot in your smoothie.

Harlow restaurant in Portland, Oregon serves up a diverse menu of organic, vegetarian fare every day. And for an additional cost, you can add a CBD shot to any of their fresh juices, smoothies, and health elixirs.

A NYC hotel stirs up a boozy buzz.

If you're looking for live entertainment and creatively named cocktails, head to narcbar inside The Standard Hotel in Manhattan's East Village. One of the most interesting drinks on the menu is the Matcha Haze, a gin-based CBD-infused cocktail.

Philadelphia health food chain offers CBD-infused juices.

Philadelphia's Fuel restaurant has an award-winning menu of healthy options will give you all of the vitamins and nutrients you need to start your day. But if you're looking for an extra boost, CBD oil is added to some of the fresh fruit blends at their juice bar.

A pop-up dining experience serves a variety of cannabis-infused cuisine.

PopCultivate is an LA supper club that provides an adults-only pop-up dining experience. Reserve your spot online in advance to receive all of the details on the location and menu.

The events allow participants to experience cannabis-infused foods prepared by renowned chefs. But if you want to partake in the food without getting a buzz, the cannabis is included just before the food is served, allowing participants the choice to opt-out.

