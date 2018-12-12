12 of the most surprising things about TLC's 'Say Yes to the Dress'

news

"Say Yes to the Dress" is one of television's most binge-worthy shows. The TLC hit allows viewers to watch as brides-to-be try on a host of gorgeous designer gowns in iconic New York bridal boutique, Kleinfeld.

Though the show has been a runaway success for 11 years now, there are plenty of behind-the-scenes secrets that even the most dedicated fans don't know.

You have to apply to be on the show.

There's nothing accidental about the brides on "Say Yes to the Dress." Brides-to-be submit an application through Kleinfeld for a spot on the show.

The current application includes questions like: "How did you partner propose to you?"; "Are you a plus-size bride?"; "Why do you think you would be fun to watch on TV?"; and "Describe yourself in three words."

Brides can spend up to five hours taping their segments on the show.

Though a normal consultation at Kleinfeld usually only lasts about 90 minutes, one bride who appeared on the show revealed that she was there for almost five hours. The interview process, coupled with the need to get many different shots of each dress, can make filming drag on for quite a while.

The shop can get crowded if you're not on the show, according to the brides.

In a piece for Ravishly, Amanda Lauren said that the dress emporium is actually much smaller in real life than it appears on television. Lauren described her experience waiting in line for a peek at herself in a dress because she said there weren't enough mirrors and platforms to satisfy the huge crowds the shop attracts.

People who have been on the show say producers try to stir up drama amongst the bride's entourage.

In an interview with 417, "Say Yes to the Dress" bride Courtney Wright said that the film crew definitely tries to keep things interesting in front of the camera.

"You can tell that they want to stir up some drama. If someone says something that could potentially cause a disagreement, the director asks you questions about it," Wright said.

Brides might not get to choose who goes shopping with them, according to a woman who appeared on the show.

In her interview with 417, Courtney Wright said that brides must write out descriptions of the people they are considering bringing with them to their appointment at Kleinfeld.

According to Wright, these blurbs include "what their personalities [are] like, if they got along with everyone else, what upsets them, what they would disagree with, and things like that."

After reading the descriptions, the producers choose up to three guests to accompany the bride on the show, according to Wright.

The crew may coach the bride and her guests on what to say.

In her interview with 417, bride Courtney Wright described being coached on how to speak about the dress by the show's film crew.

"They would ask us things, like 'What kind of dress are you looking for?' Then we'd all put our two cents worth in, and they'd stop us and say, 'Say what you said again, but say it like this,'" Wright revealed.

One bride sued the show after her episode aired before her wedding.

According to an interview with the New York Post, Alexandra Godino sued "Say Yes to the Dress" because it aired her episode before her wedding.

Godino said in the lawsuit that she received a verbal promise from the show's producers that they would not air her episode until after her May 2016 wedding. When the episode was scheduled to air in March 2016, Godino sued.

Godino lost the emergency suit to block the episode from airing but had plans to sue the show's production company for monetary damages. It's unclear if she was ever compensated for the show revealing her $20,000 dress.

Unsatisfied brides might not get a refund.

One bride who appeared on "Say Yes to the Dress" sued Kleinfeld after she alleged that her custom dress was made with the wrong fabrics and in the wrong size.

According to TMZ, which saw the lawsuit, bride-to-be Randi Siegel-Friedman tried to return the custom dress to Kleinfeld but she said she was refused a refund. Instead, Siegel-Friedman says she wore a sample dress off the rack instead of the $12,000 dress she ordered.

Even if their wedding is called off, brides might still have to see their episode on TV.

A canceled wedding won't stop TLC from airing a bride's episode. Singer Elle King learned this firsthand when the network broadcast her hunt for the perfect dress even after the performer skipped her own wedding in April 2017.

There's a good reason every other gown on the show seems to be a Pnina Tornai.

Ever wonder why it seems like every bride ends up trying on a gown designed by Israeli dressmaker Pnina Tornai? You're not imagining things. The truth is that Tornai is actually one of Kleinfeld's primary vendors and is the only designer with an in-store boutique. Brides appearing on the show are usually offered a Tornai gown because there are simply so many of the designer's dresses in stock.

Every bride gets the owners' personal cell phone numbers.

Viewers of "Say Yes to the Dress" are probably familiar with Kleinfeld co-owners Mara Urshel and Ronnie Rothstein. In an interview with Brides in 2016, Urshel insisted that every Kleinfeld bride receives the personal cell numbers of both owners. This is intended to make their customers feel cared for and important.

Most of the dresses at Kleinfeld are stashed away in a storeroom.

If your vision of the perfect Kleinfeld experience involves browsing thousands of beautiful dresses, the reality of shopping at the famous boutique might disappoint.

In a piece for Ravishly, Amanda Lauren said that most of the dresses at Kleinfeld are actually kept in a massive storeroom. It's up to the customer to describe her perfect gown to her consultant, who then goes into the storeroom and selects a few contenders.

And according to BuzzFeed, there are actually three stockrooms that attendants must search through, all organized by dress shape and designer.

