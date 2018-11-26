Pulse.ng logo
12 healthy ingredients you should be adding to your salad

To dress up your salad, we talked to some expert dietitians to find out the healthiest additions that will make any salad satisfying.

Salads don't have to be boring. play

Salads don't have to be boring.

(Foxys Forest Manufacture / Shutterstock)

  • There are certain ingredients that can add both nutrition and flavor to a salad.
  • INSIDER talked to registered dieticians to find out what they add to their salads.
  • They recommended adding everything from cottage cheese to seaweed.

Eating salad can be a healthy choice, but if you are looking to take your meal to a whole new level, it can be helpful to add some particularly nutrient-dense toppings on top of your greens.

To dress up your salad in style, we talked to some expert dietitians about all the best and surprising salad additions that make any salad a satisfying and healthy meal. Below are some of the toppings they recommend keeping in mind.

Granola will add an unexpected crunch.

Granola will add an unexpected crunch. play

Granola will add an unexpected crunch.

(Pixabay)

"One of my favorite unexpected salad toppers is granola," said registered dietitian Sheri Kasper, RDN, LDN. One of my go-to combinations is spinach salad topped with caramelized onions, goat cheese, and strawberry granola, she added.



Cottage cheese is full of protein.

Cottage cheese is full of protein. play

Cottage cheese is full of protein.

(Wikimedia Commons)

"Cottage cheese is a great protein-packed source to add to your salads," said registered dietitian Melissa Rifkin, RD.

Muuna cottage cheese is a source of complete protein and is convenient and able to be consumed without the preparation time many other vegetarian protein sources require, she added.



Blueberries are a low-calorie addition to salads.

Blueberries are a low-calorie addition to salads. play

Blueberries are a low-calorie addition to salads.

(Pixabay)

"Fresh and frozen fruit is often overlooked as a way to boost the flavor and the nutrition of your salad," said registered dietitian Christy Brissette, MS, RD.

"I love topping my salads with a handful of fresh blueberries so I get natural sweetness for only [roughly] 80 calories along with filling fiber, vitamin C, and vitamin K," she added.



Eggs are cheap and satisfying.

Eggs are cheap and satisfying. play

Eggs are cheap and satisfying.

(Neilson Barnard/GettyImages)

"Two eggs provides 12 grams of high-quality protein for slow-burning, sustained energy," suggested Brissette. Eggs are also one of the most wallet-friendly protein sources.



Seaweed can replace salt on your salad.

Seaweed can replace salt on your salad. play

Seaweed can replace salt on your salad.

(Pixabay)

"Instead of using the salt shaker, get some nori sheets and chop away with some scissors over your salad," Brissette advised. Seaweed contains vitamins A and C along with minerals such as calcium and magnesium, she said.



Kefir can be used in salad dressings and will give you probiotics.

Kefir can be used in salad dressings and will give you probiotics. play

Kefir can be used in salad dressings and will give you probiotics.

(Brendan Hoffman/Getty)

"The drinkable cousin of yogurt makes a great base for a delicious and healthy salad dressing," Brissette suggested. Kefir is even higher than yogurt in probiotics, the healthy bacteria that can help promote gut health, she added.



Dried figs are the perfect sweet addition.

Dried figs are the perfect sweet addition. play

Dried figs are the perfect sweet addition.

(Flickr/snickclunk)

"I like to half or quarter dried figs and add them to my salads," registered dietitian Julie Upton, MS, RD told INSIDER.

Not only do they add great texture and a bit of sweetness to your salad, but she said black mission figs are also rich in antioxidants and fiber.



Whole grains will make your salad more satisfying.

Whole grains will make your salad more satisfying. play

Whole grains will make your salad more satisfying.

(joshuaraineyphotography/iStock)

"I almost always have some type of whole grain in my salad," Upton added. "My favorite is cooked farro, but it's often quinoa, brown rice, and whole wheat pasta, which can turn a salad into a satisfying meal," she said.



Nutritional yeast has a salty, cheese-like taste.

Nutritional yeast has a salty, cheese-like taste. play

Nutritional yeast has a salty, cheese-like taste.

(Wikimedia Commons)

"This is an amazing vegan product that adds cheesy flavor and boosts the system with vitamin B12," suggested registered dietitian Dina Merhbi, RD.



Sunflower seeds are incredibly nutritious and tasty.

Sunflower seeds are incredibly nutritious and tasty. play

Sunflower seeds are incredibly nutritious and tasty.

(ironed orchid/flickr)

Sunflower seeds add the best boost of magnesium and vitamin E to your salad, which can help with focus, digestion, constipation, heart health, and bone strength, Merhbi explained.



Flaxseed oil can be mixed in with your favorite dressing.

Flaxseed oil can be mixed in with your favorite dressing. play

Flaxseed oil can be mixed in with your favorite dressing.

(Dvortygirl/Wikimedia Commons)

"Flaxseed oil is an amazing way to add omega-3 fats into your salad," Merhbi told INSIDER. The oil might help boost brain power and performance, she added.



Jicama will add crunch to your salad.

Jicama will add crunch to your salad. play

Jicama will add crunch to your salad.

(michi louise turner/flickr)

"Jicama provides a satisfying crunch and is high in nutrients such as fiber and vitamin C," suggested registered dietitian Alena Kharlamenko, RD. Jicama also contains inulin, which is a prebiotic and is beneficial for digestion, she added.


