12 cheating scandals on 'Vanderpump Rules' that you should know about before the Season 7 premiere

There is no shortage of drama on "Vanderpump Rules."

Most of the cast has been involved in some sort of cheating scandal — and usually with each other.

We rounded up some of the most notable examples.

It’s about that time – Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo on December 3.

In honor of the new season, we decided to look at VPR's long and sordid history of cheating scandals. Spoiler alert: there are a lot.

Read on for all the drama and accusations of infidelity, whether they ended up being true or not.

Jax Taylor cheated on Brittany Cartwright with former SUR employee Faith Stowers.

Let’s get the big one out of the way. On the Season 6 premiere, it was revealed that Jax Taylor cheated on Brittany Cartwright. At first denying it, Jax eventually admitted he'd had sex with former SUR employee Faith Stowers — and that the incident had actually all been taped.

Jax was also recorded apparently saying he wasn’t attracted to Brittany — though audiences never got to hear the infamous recording. Whatever drama happened between these two didn't last, though. Fast forward to Season 7 – Jax and Brittany are now engaged to be married.

Jax Taylor also supposedly cheated on Stassi Schroeder.

It was so long ago, you may have forgotten, but at the beginning of Season 1 Jax and Stassi were actually dating. Early on, Stassi discovered that Jax had supposedly cheated on her — with a woman in Las Vegas — and dumped him. Throughout the season, Jax attempted to win her back, but she'd already started dating Frank, another SUR bartender.

Jax finally admitted to having cheated on Stassi at the end of the season, and yes, there were lots of tears.

Kristen Doute found texts between Tom Sandoval and a woman from Las Vegas.

Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval had been together longer than any of the show's other couples. But by Season 2, they were clearly on the rocks. Things escalated when Kristen found texts between Tom and a woman he met while in Las Vegas.

The woman in Vegas turned out to be a bottle service waitress that he'd hooked up with, and he eventually confessed the truth to Kristen. This initiated the gradual crash and burn of Kristen and Tom’s relationship, with more cheating to come.

Tom cheated on Kristen, again.

During Season 2, Kristen grew increasingly suspicious of Tom Sandoval's relationship with his "friend" Ariana, another bartender in the Lisa Vanderpump restaurant universe. Both Tom and Ariana repeatedly denied any sexual relationship — but it was clear to literally anyone who watched that Tom and Ariana had a rather intense connection.

Kristen spent much of Season 2 insisting something had gone on between the two, which drove Ariana to utter one of the all-time best Vanderpump lines: "I'm smarter than you. I'm prettier than you. Get the f--- over it."



Kristen did experience some vindication when at the Season 2 reunion, Tom admitted that he actually had kissed Ariana during a trip to Vegas.

The great (we mean terrible) Jax, Stassi, and Kristen triangle

Stassi heard rumors during Season 2 that back when she was still dating Jax, he had hooked up with Kristen while she was with Sandoval. This created weeks of drama on the show, and turned Stassi into a straight up master detective, intent on discovering The Truth.

With Stassi on the case, it wasn't long before Kristen's denials began to crumble. Despite the fact that she and Stassi were best friends, Kristen admitted that she'd slept with Jax while her boyfriend Tom was in the room next door.

This all hit a fever pitch when Stassi slapped Kristen at the end of Season 2, and the two stopped speaking.

Kristen Doute claimed Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix.

Kristen, still devastated by Tom Sandoval’s cheating, though not acknowledging her own infidelities, was on the warpath in Season 3. At this point, Tom and Ariana had officially become a couple, and Tom was truly smitten saying things, like, "When I need a vacation I just look into [Ariana's] eyes."

Still, Kristen was intent on ruining Tom and Ariana's burgeoning relationship and called in the big guns — a.k.a a woman a woman in Miami who claimed to have hooked up with Tom, who'd reached out to Kristen via Instagram. Kristen went so far as to have the Miami woman come into SUR to confront Tom and Ariana, but the two didn’t take her claims seriously and spent the rest of the season being annoyingly in love.

Kristen Doute was with James Kennedy when she left a wedding with her personal trainer.

In Season 3, Kristen, hot off her breakup with Tom Sandoval, dated James Kennedy, a SUR busboy by day, DJ by night. Their relationship was often fraught with blowout fights and heavy drinking — and Scheana’s wedding was no exception.

The couple got into a fight over James’ drinking and Kristen left the wedding with her personal trainer. James followed them, and upon finding Kristen in the parking lot with him, freaked out. The verbal fight turned physical when Kristen punched James in the mouth.

Jax accused James and Kristen of cheating with each other.

In Season 6, Kristen was dating Carter and James had moved on to his current girlfriend Raquel. And yet there was a rumor of Kristen and James cheating on their respective significant others with each other.

During a trip to Mexico, Jax accused the two exes of rekindling their sordid romance.

“I walked out this morning … Kristen is out in the pool area and James grabbed a bottle of tequila … Why, at 7:30 in the morning, would you be in a pool drinking with your ex-girlfriend?”

Jax and Tom Sandoval question James while golfing later … but James denied it. The entire accusation sets Kristen off, and she got physical once again, throwing a drink in Jax’s face when she confronted him.

Kristen and James' saga dragged on for several seasons.

In Season 4, James and Kristen were still dating. James believed that Kristen was cheating on him, so rather than have a calm and rational conversation with her about his concerns, he decided to return the favor. James lied to Lala Kent, a new SUR hostess, telling her that he was single and Lala hooked up with James, not knowing the truth. This made her a quick enemy of Kristen, Katie, and Stassi.

James wasn't quite done with his cheating though and cheated on Kristen again later in Season 4. After Scheana’s 30th birthday party, James went to her friend Jenna’s house.

Kristen, a serious relationship sleuth, found out by looking at James’ Uber receipts and seeing the times he traveled to and from Jenna’s place. James continued to lie to Kristen about this but ultimately acknowledged that he'd hooked up with Jenna.

James' admission officially ended the James/Kristen relationship.

Jax flirted with Lala Kent and lied about his relationship with Brittany.

Right around the time that Jax and Brittany began dating and she moved out to Los Angeles to be with him during Season 4, Jax got in some hot water for flirting with new hostess Lala. Though Jax and Brittany were living together, that didn't stop him from laying things on pretty thick with Lala.

While out to drinks with Scheana and Kristen, Jax and Lala got pretty touchy and Jax asked Lala "can we f--- and not tell anybody?" and proclaimed over and over "this is bad."

Later when Lala asked Jax if he was dating Brittany, he bent the truth.

“So can I ask, I know you’re busy, but I want to know about this girlfriend,” she said.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” he said. “I don’t think it’s anything anymore.”

But Jax admitted to fibbing during his confessional.

“If there was a rumor going around that Brittany and I broke up, well maybe I was the one who started that rumor,” he said. “But we’re not really sure where things are going. So I’m definitely allowed to flirt.”

But later Jax said that he only did it to make James mad.

"I've said this a million times: If I wanted to go down that road, I would've," he explained to Bravo. "I did it to piss off James, and it's really easy to piss him off. And I knew that [Lala] would run and tell him. If I wanted to hook up with Lala, I would've."

Lala has since made it known that nothing ever came of their flirtation.

Tom Schwartz admitted to Katie that he made out with someone else.

Katie and Tom Schwartz are a long-term, married couple – the only married couple on the show — but not above relationship problems. In Season 3, Scheana claimed that Tom Schwartz had drunkenly made out with one of her friends. Tom confessed to Katie, telling her that he didn’t remember doing it.

Tom screwed up again in Season 6, when it’s revealed that he made out with one of Lala's friends while away – again claiming he was blackout drunk at the time.

Two SUR employees claimed they slept with James Kennedy when he was with Raquel Leviss.

In Season 5, James was accused of cheating on his girlfriend, Raquel. Two previous SUR employees claimed they'd both slept with James, and Kristen came in swinging, helping Ellie (a PUMP server) and GG (a SUR hostess) confront James in the middle of one of his DJ sets.

