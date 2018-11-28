Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

11 things you didn't know about Jada Pinkett Smith

Lifestyle 11 things you didn't know about Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith is an actress, author, philanthropist, producer, and singer — here are some things you didn't know about her.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jada Pinkett Smith has built a name for herself. play

Jada Pinkett Smith has built a name for herself.

(Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

Jada Pinkett Smith is one of the biggest actresses in Hollywood. The "Girl's Trip" star has built a name for herself not only a talented actress but also as a role model to women thanks to her honesty and openness.

But, there's quite a bit about Pinkett-Smith that the general public doesn't know about. If you want to learn more about this multi-hyphenate starlet, then take a look at some of these facts you probably never knew about her.

Jada met her husband on an audition for "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

Jada met her husband on an audition for "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." play

Jada met her husband on an audition for "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

(Getty/Pascal Le Segratin)

When she was 19 years old, Jada auditioned for a role as his date, but she told Us Weekly that she didn't get the part because the casting directors said she was "too short" to play the part. Four years later, she was asked by Smith to play his girlfriend on the show but turned the role down.



She went to high school with Tupac Shakur.

She went to high school with Tupac Shakur. play

She went to high school with Tupac Shakur.

(Getty Images)

They both attended Baltimore's School of Arts, according to TV Guide. The two were not only classmates but became very close friends and she later said that she loved him like a brother, according to People.



Jada was an executive producer on her own TV series.

Jada was an executive producer on her own TV series. play

Jada was an executive producer on her own TV series.

(TNT)

Not only is Smith a notable actress, but she can also check off "producer" on her resume. She was an executive producer on the show "Hawthorne," which she also starred.



She was the lead singer of the rock metal band, Wicked Wisdom.

She was the lead singer of the rock metal band, Wicked Wisdom. play

She was the lead singer of the rock metal band, Wicked Wisdom.

(Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Performing under the pseudonym Jada Koren, she was able to delve into a successful music career by forming a rock metal band. The band even got approval from Sharon Osbourne, who added them to the Ozzfest slot in 2005, Billboard reports.



Jada loves animals.

Jada loves animals. play

Jada loves animals.

(Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Smith has a soft spot for animals, as she said that she brought home a dog while she was with her son in China for his film, "The Karate Kid." She also has three snakes: Beauty, Logic, and Passion, who are all boa constrictors and at one point had nine pets, according to People magazine.



She helped build wells to provide clean water for African villages.

She helped build wells to provide clean water for African villages. play

She helped build wells to provide clean water for African villages.

(Vimeo.com/charity:water)

In 2010, Smith partnered with CharityWater.org on this philanthropy project. Before this, she and her family also helped build several wells in Ethiopia.



She is not a fan of fame.

She is not a fan of fame. play

She is not a fan of fame.

(Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

"I find fame to be quite unnatural," she admitted to Us Weekly. "Humans are not built for extreme adoration."



Jada is a member of a sorority.

Jada is a member of a sorority. play

Jada is a member of a sorority.

(Sanford Myers/Invision/AP)

According to Essence magazine, Smith is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.



She owned her own production company.

She owned her own production company. play

She owned her own production company.

(Robin Marchant/Getty Images for SiriusXM))

Smith is an avid fan of music, and ran her own production company called "100% Womon Productions."



She's written a children's book.

She's written a children's book. play

She's written a children's book.

(Amazon)

Her book, titled "Girls Hold Up This World," was published in 2014. According to Vibe, this book is also a tribute to her daughter and youngest child, Willow.



Jada lives a sober lifestyle.

Jada Pinkett Smith. play

Jada Pinkett Smith.

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

In an episode on her popular Facebook talk show, "Red Table Talk," Smith got brutally honest on her experiences with addictions to sex and alcohol.

"I am a binger, and I always have to watch myself and I can just get obsessed with things," she said in regards to her addictions during the episode.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



Top 3

1 Lifestyle Atheists tell us how they live with Christians and Muslims in...bullet
2 Lifestyle Here are Africa's least developed countries in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle Uber employees say the company's autonomous driving unit...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

elon musk
Lifestyle Tesla's head of security has left the company — here are all the key names who have departed this year (TSLA)
null
Lifestyle The TSA had its busiest day ever over Thanksgiving weekend
The US-Mexico border wall in San Ysidro, California, in 2017. A woman fell from the wall one mile east of the port of entry as she tried to enter the US.
Lifestyle A woman fell and impaled herself as she tried to climb a border wall to enter the US
Parents and their children are displaying different spending habits.
Lifestyle 10 ways Gen Zs spend money differently than their Gen X parents
X
Advertisement