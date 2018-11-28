11 things you didn't know about Jada Pinkett Smith

news

Jada Pinkett Smith is one of the biggest actresses in Hollywood. The "Girl's Trip" star has built a name for herself not only a talented actress but also as a role model to women thanks to her honesty and openness.

But, there's quite a bit about Pinkett-Smith that the general public doesn't know about. If you want to learn more about this multi-hyphenate starlet, then take a look at some of these facts you probably never knew about her.

Jada met her husband on an audition for "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

When she was 19 years old, Jada auditioned for a role as his date, but she told Us Weekly that she didn't get the part because the casting directors said she was "too short" to play the part. Four years later, she was asked by Smith to play his girlfriend on the show but turned the role down.

She went to high school with Tupac Shakur.

They both attended Baltimore's School of Arts, according to TV Guide. The two were not only classmates but became very close friends and she later said that she loved him like a brother, according to People.

Jada was an executive producer on her own TV series.

Not only is Smith a notable actress, but she can also check off "producer" on her resume. She was an executive producer on the show "Hawthorne," which she also starred.

She was the lead singer of the rock metal band, Wicked Wisdom.

Performing under the pseudonym Jada Koren, she was able to delve into a successful music career by forming a rock metal band. The band even got approval from Sharon Osbourne, who added them to the Ozzfest slot in 2005, Billboard reports.

Jada loves animals.

Smith has a soft spot for animals, as she said that she brought home a dog while she was with her son in China for his film, "The Karate Kid." She also has three snakes: Beauty, Logic, and Passion, who are all boa constrictors and at one point had nine pets, according to People magazine.

She helped build wells to provide clean water for African villages.

In 2010, Smith partnered with CharityWater.org on this philanthropy project. Before this, she and her family also helped build several wells in Ethiopia.

She is not a fan of fame.

"I find fame to be quite unnatural," she admitted to Us Weekly. "Humans are not built for extreme adoration."

Jada is a member of a sorority.

According to Essence magazine, Smith is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

She owned her own production company.

Smith is an avid fan of music, and ran her own production company called "100% Womon Productions."

She's written a children's book.

Her book, titled "Girls Hold Up This World," was published in 2014. According to Vibe, this book is also a tribute to her daughter and youngest child, Willow.

Jada lives a sober lifestyle.

In an episode on her popular Facebook talk show, "Red Table Talk," Smith got brutally honest on her experiences with addictions to sex and alcohol.

"I am a binger, and I always have to watch myself and I can just get obsessed with things," she said in regards to her addictions during the episode.

