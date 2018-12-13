Pulse.ng logo
11 fashion trends that need to disappear in 2019

In 2018, designers and celebrities alike embraced trends that seemed more gimmicky than innovative, like intentionally ugly shoes or plastic handbags.

Neon was everywhere in 2018. play

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

  • Fashion was swept by some truly confusing looks in 2018.
  • Many items seemed like they were intentionally designed to go viral or perplex the majority of consumers.
  • Other trends were either difficult to pull off, uncomfortable to wear, or both.
  • It's time to retire bike shorts, boilersuits, sock sneakers, and more in 2019.

It's safe to say 2018 was a baffling year for fashion.

Designers and celebrities alike embraced trends that seemed more gimmicky than innovative, like intentionally ugly shoes or transparent plastic handbags.

Other items that came into style, like bike shorts and tiny sunglasses, proved difficult to pull off outside fashion shows and red carpet events.

Below, see 11 popular trends that will hopefully end in 2019.

Neon became fashionable again this year, but it's time to retire the trend for good in 2019.

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

In 2018, everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Kim Kardashian West donned head-to-toe fluorescent looks.

But outside red-carpet events, fashion shows, and maybe the gym, neon's a hard trend to pull off.

Come 2019, stars and designers will hopefully leave the color palette where it belongs: in the '80s and early '90s.



Monochromatic outfits left red carpets and street style a bit predictable.

(Splash News)

Tonal dressing made it easy to embrace fashion's love of bright colors in 2018, but the trend lost its charm — and originality — over time.



Bike shorts, which first took off in 2017, have overstayed their welcome.

(KGC-146/STAR MAX/IPx via AP)

Bike shorts may be comfortable, but they're hard to pull off unless you're a celebrity or work in fashion.



Denim can't get any more baffling than it did in 2018.

(Splash News)

In a perfect world, this will be the last year people ever have to see, or talk about, denim thongs or butt-revealing jeans again.



Dad sneakers are clunky and dull, with or without a designer label.

(andersphoto/Shutterstock)

Easily one of the most divisive trends of 2018, dad sneakers are hard to defend and inexplicably expensive, with popular designs retailing for upwards of $800.



Sock sneakers and boots look more cartoonish than stylish.

(Achim Aaron Harding/Getty Images)

According to Who What Wear, sock-style shoes will be going out of style in 2019, so now's a good time to start retiring the trend from your wardrobe.

If you love a chunky rubber sole, opt for combat boots next year instead.



Transparent plastic shoes are often stiff and difficult to wear for long periods of time.

(andersphoto/Shutterstock)

Clear heels may look sleek and futuristic, but they quickly become a sweaty and slippery mess once you start walking around.



It's time to say goodbye to the ugly shoe trend in general.

(Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Shoes are so much more exciting when they're not intentionally designed to go viral or perplex the majority of consumers.



Tiny sunglasses won over naysayers this year, despite their impractical design.

(Splash News)

In 2019, designers will hopefully pivot to making frames that actually offer adequate protection from the sun.



Plastic handbags look too gimmicky to have lasting power.

(andersphoto/Shutterstock)

There are cuter — and more environmentally friendly — handbag options out there.



Boilersuits also seem like a fleeting trend.

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The fashion world's love for this loose-fitting, oversized item will hopefully fizzle out in 2019.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



