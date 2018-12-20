No matter what type of trip you're looking to take, chances are you'll be able to find the perfect destination right here in the US .

Los Angeles, California, is home to The Broad contemporary art museum, which is a hot spot for art and design lovers.

A drive along thescenic Kancamagus Highway in New Hampshire is one of the best ways to take in fall foliage in New England.

Keep reading for 100 trips in the US that you need to take in your lifetime.

The US is known for its incredible variety of landscapes, cuisines, and cultures. From Broadway shows and spectacular restaurants in New York City to ancient adobe buildings inTaos Pueblo, New Mexico, there's something amazing to see in every state .

And whilethere are endless opportunities for travel all over the country, these are the 100 best trips you should take in the US in your lifetime.

Hike to the top of a volcano in Hawaii and marvel at the stunning scenery.

Watch the sunset from Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse in Maine's Acadia National Park.

See a live country music concert at the Bluebird Cafe or Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Drive from Los Angeles to San Francisco on the Pacific Coast Highway, aka California State Route 1.

Attend Burning Man, the crazy festival in the middle of the Nevada desert.

Wait for Old Faithful to erupt in Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park.

Indulge in a once-in-a-lifetime meal and try the $295 tasting menu at New York City's Eleven Madison Park, the best restaurant in America.

Cheer on cowboys at a classic American rodeo, like the National Western Rodeo in Denver, Colorado.

Watch minke, finback, and humpback whales glide through the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Run up the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum, raise your hands in the air, and pretend to be "Rocky."

Chun-Hung Eric Cheng/Flickr

Feel the terror as you look down 4,770 feet into the base of the Grand Canyon from the glass-bottom Skywalk platform.

Flickr/Ariane Middel

Watch the pros catch massive waves at Hawaii's infamous Pipeline break.

ohrim/Shutterstock

Get splashed under Niagara Falls in New York.

Shutterstock

Take an iconic American road trip down Route 66.

Flickr / Randy Heinitz

See a Cirque du Soleil performance in Las Vegas.

Flickr/derekskey

Visit Washington, D.C., in the spring, when the cherry blossoms take over.

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Explore Fallingwater, architect Frank Lloyd Wright's masterpiece and home, in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Shutterstock.com / Robert Crow

Bike across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco to Sausalito.

Shutterstock.com

Admire the pre Civil War-era architecture in Charleston, South Carolina, which was named the best city in the world by Travel + Leisure.

f11photo / Shutterstock

Hike through "The Wave," a crazy rock formation in Arizona.

Suttipun Sungsuwan/Shutterstock

Stroll above the streets of New York City on the High Line.

Marco Rubino/Shutterstock

Explore the Florida Everglades in an air boat and look out for gators.

f11photo/Shutterstock

Party in Austin, Texas, during the South by Southwest music, film, and tech festival.

Flickr/Andrew-Hyde

Go to Vermont during the fall too see some of the most incredible foliage in the country.

Shutterstock

Cut through fresh powder on skis or snowboard in Magic Mountain, Vermont, which was voted the best ski resort in America by the Best in Snow Awards.

Facebook/Ski Magic VT

Get uncomfortably close to the flowing lava from Kilauea volcano around Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Shutterstock/Maridav

Fly down Kingda Ka, the world's tallest roller coaster, at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.

Kotsovolos Panagiotis/Shutterstock

Admire the ancient adobe buildings of Taos Pueblo, a 1,000-year-old community outside Taos, New Mexico.

Dan Kaplan/Shutterstock

Take a whitewater rafting trip through the canyons of the Rio Grande.

Shutterstock

Partake in a steamed Maryland crab feast at one of Baltimore's many excellent crab houses.

Shutterstock

Attend the second-largest Oktoberfest celebration in the world (only trailing the original) at Zinzinnati Oktoberfest in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Facebook / Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

Take a boat ride through the Tracy Arm Fjord in Alaska.

Dustin Olsen / Shutterstock

Go camping at Fall Creek Falls State Park in Pikeville, Tennessee.

Sip wine in Traverse City, Michigan, located on the same parallel as Burgundy and Bordeaux in France.

iStock/Shriram Patki

Take a stroll through the "Forest City" of Savannah, Georgia.

Serge Skiba/Shutterstock

Ride all the rides and eat all the snacks at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Flickr/Jenn

Watch over 500 balloons take over the sky in the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, held every fall in New Mexico.

Christian Petersen / Getty

Tour the famous Alcatraz Island in California. Alcatraz was most famously a federal prison from 1934 until 1963, with Al Capone as its most famous resident.

canoak / Shutterstock

Sled down dunes of rare white gypsum at White Sands National Monument in New Mexico.

Flickr/Miguel Vieira

Take a boat tour down the San Antonio Riverwalk in Texas.

Nickolay Stanev/Shutterstock

Visit the home of the famous Battle of the Alamo in 1836, which was a key moment in Texas' War of Independence from Mexico.

Shutterstock

See the most iconic symbol of American independence, the Liberty Bell, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Shutterstock

Drink your way across 22 breweries in Bend, Oregon, known for having the highest micro-brewery per capita in the US.

Laze on one of the world's most beautiful beaches, with sand that's 99% pure quartz, at Florida's Siesta Beach.

fotomak / Shutterstock

Eat bizarre foods at the Minnesota State Fair in St Paul, Minnesota.

Flickr / Amy West

Take an architecture boat tour through Chicago.

Flickr/Monika Thorpe

Hike along a section of the Appalachian Trail, which is 2,200 miles long and crosses 14 states.

Nicholas A. Tonelli/Flickr

Climb the sand bluffs at Sleeping Bear Dunes for the ultimate view of Lake Michigan.

Shutterstock

Drive through New Hampshire's famous covered bridges and see the fall foliage.

Shutterstock

Pose for a photo at Four Corners Monument, where Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah meet.

Flickr/Tinyfroglet

Take in the stunning architecture of Grace Farms and the Philip Johnson Glass House in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Grace Farms / Dean Kaufman

Hike among the breathtaking waterfalls at Ricketts Glen State Park in Benton, Pennsylvania.

Delmas Lehman/Shutterstock

Visit the amazing rock formations at Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Wikimedia Commons

Cruise down the Mississippi River in a classic steamboat.

hinnosaar/Flickr

Trek along on a guided glacier tour in Juneau, Alaska.

Shutterstock

Get lost on the grounds of the extraordinary Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina.

Rauluminate / iStock

Drive the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Montana and marvel at the state's extraordinary scenery.

tusharkoley/Shutterstock

Hike over moss-covered rocks in Washington State's Olympic National Park.

Shutterstock

Celebrate Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana.

GTS Productions/Shutterstock

Marvel at the wild ponies of Assateague Island, which is split between Maryland and Virginia.

Shutterstock

Camp out in the wilderness of Minnesota's Boundary Waters.

Shutterstock

Bundle up and sport a cheesehead hat at a Green Bay Packers game in Wisconsin.

Phil Roeder/Flickr

Scarf down a famous white clam pie at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in New Haven, Connecticut.

goodiesfirst/Flickr

Play a round of golf at Georgia's Augusta National Golf Course, home of The Masters (you may have to befriend a member).

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Sample Korean tacos, artisanal cupcakes, and other street foods in Portland, Oregon, where vendors line up their food carts in "pods."

R. Crap Mariner/Flickr

Befriend a panda at the San Diego Zoo in California, which is home to over 3,700 animals of more than 650 species and subspecies.

KPG_Payless/Shutterstock

Soak in the rejuvenating waters of the Mystic Hot Springs in Utah.

Shutterstock

Drive the scenic Kancamagus Highway in New Hampshire to appreciate the state's gorgeous fall foliage.

SNEHIT/Shutterstock

Take in the stunning architecture of the Gilded Age mansions in Newport, Rhode Island, like The Breakers, which was designed after a European Renaissance palace.

Felix Lipov/Shutterstock

Visit Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle, Washington, to view Dale Chihuly's beautiful glass art.

Shutterstock

Don a big hat at the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Celebrate Halloween in Salem, Massachusetts. Check out the Salem Witch Museum to learn about the town's spooky history.

Pierdelune/Shutterstock

Experience the uniquely beautiful release of hundreds of lanterns at the RiSE Lantern Festival on the Moapa Indian Reservation in Nevada every October.

Rise Festival/Facebook

Take in the palm trees and historic architecture of St. Augustine, Florida, which claims to be the oldest city in the US, dating back to 1565.

Shutterstock.com / Nataliya Hora

Head out to the Colorado Desert in Southern California to explore Salvation Mountain, a colorful religious shrine and work of art.

Flickr/Brain

Enjoy iconic art from Andy Warhol at the Crystal Brides Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas.

REUTERS/Jacob Slaton

Decide for yourself whether Orange County, California, is worth the hype by taking a trip to Laguna Beach.

Shutterstock

Sample the best food Philadelphia has to offer at Reading Terminal Market.

Shutterstock

Enjoy classic rides and all kinds of unique food, like fried chicken noodle soup on a stick, at the State Fair of Texas.

Gunnar Rathbun/Shutterstock

Lounge on one of Hawaii's black sand beaches, like Punalu'u Beach on Oahu.

Shutterstock / Pavel Tvrdy

Jam out to your favorite band in an incredible outdoor setting at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre just outside of Denver, Colorado.

Shutterstock

Escape hectic city life and explore the peaceful Portland Japanese Garden in Oregon.

RRuntsch/Shutterstock

Cheer on the Red Sox alongside die-hard baseball fans at the historic Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Joyce Vincent/Shutterstock

Marvel at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri, from a distance, or ride to the top, which is 630 feet above the ground.

Shutterstock

Cross 'visit Mount Rushmore' off your bucket list while visiting South Dakota.

J. Pat Hodges/Shutterstock

Indulge your sweet tooth with delicious beignets at Cafe du Monde in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Elaine N / Yelp

Attempt to decipher the meaning of contemporary art at The Broad, a museum in Los Angeles, California.

Checubus/Shutterstock

Pay your respects to Elvis Presley at his famed Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

photosounds/Shutterstock

Appreciate fall foliage or Virginia's natural beauty any time of year by driving the scenic Skyline Drive through Shenandoah Valley National Park.

Shutterstock

Learn more about World War II history at the USS Arizona Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Andre Nantel/Shutterstock

Embrace your inner academic and take a tour of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Jannis Tobias Werner/Shutterstock

Get lost in unique artwork at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens in Pennsylvania.

Facebook / Philadelphia's Magic Gardens

Head to Chicago to explore the unique sculptures and outdoor art at Millennium Park.

Shutterstock

Catch some rays and take a scenic boat tour of Lake George in upstate New York.

Colin D. Young/Shutterstock

Chow down on some of the best barbecue in the country at Kerlin BBQ in Austin, Texas.

Yelp/Daniela R.

Relax by the water or even try your hand at surfing in North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Alexandr Junek Imaging/Shutterstock

Embrace your literary side and take a tour of the historic Mark Twain house in Hartford, Connecticut.

f11photo/Shutterstock

Take a step back in time and learn about life in the early days of the US at Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia.

sgoodwin4813/iStock

Venture to South Dakota to discover the unique natural scenery of Badlands National Park.

photo.ua / Shutterstock

Immerse yourself in the incredible variety of museums in Washington, DC, such as the National Air and Space Museum, the Newseum, and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Wikimedia Commons

