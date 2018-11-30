100 gift ideas for under $100

news

If you celebrate Christmas, it's officially time to start shopping.

Make a list of who you need to buy for, and choose a budget for each person.

Here are 100 gift ideas under $20, $50, $75, and $100 to help you out.

Buying gifts for the holidays doesn't have to be stressful — or leave you broke come January.

In order to avoid a shocking bank account statement as the year draws to a close, make a list of who you need to buy for, then make a realistic budget for each person, too.

To make it easy to stick to what you can afford yet still give gifts they'll actually want this year, INSIDER has compiled a list of 100 gift ideas for $100 or less.

From toys and treats for kids to cult beauty buys and classic wardrobe staples for the older crowd, scroll down for all the gift inspiration you'll need this year, ranked from most affordable to more splurge-worthy.

$25 OR LESS

Burt's Bees Holiday Gift Set — $4.99

This cute set combines two classic Burt's Bees products — a tin of Hand Salve and a lip balm.

Buy it here.

'Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction' by David Sheff — $5.18

This New York Times bestseller is being made into a major film starring Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet — so now is the perfect time to gift the story.

Buy it here.

Opalhouse Monogrammed Porcelain Mug — $5.99

Make coffee or tea time more personal with this dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe 16 oz. mug adorned with an initial.

Buy it here.

SipWell Stainless Steel Straws — $6.89

Get your friends and family away from plastic with this stylish set of stainless steel straws that comes with a handy cleaning brush.

Buy it here.

MatchaDNA Milk Frother — $6.91

This handheld, battery-operated milk frother is an easy way to upgrade a matcha latte or cappuccino at home.

Buy it here.

Perfect Measure Whisky Cracker — $7.54

Give the whisky lover on your list a festive surprise with this single Perfect Measure cracker, which contains one of the following single malts: Tomintoul 10 Year Old, Tamdhu 10 Year Old, Aberfeldy 12 Year Old, Bowmore 12 Year Old, The Deveron 12 Year Old, or Tamnavulin Double Cask.

Buy it here.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker — $8.99

Perfect for making paninis, hash browns, and or even pizzas — and waffles, of course — this mini waffle maker is ideal for someone with kids — or who's always in a hurry.

Buy it here.

'The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up': The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing' by Marie Kondō — $9.69

Give someone some "new year, new me" inspiration with this New York Times best-selling guide to decluttering your home from Japanese cleaning consultant Marie Kondo.

Buy it here.

Foam Roller — $9.89

Help the athlete or workout fanatic on your list work through tired muscles with this stylish foam roller.

Buy it here.

KissTies Yellow Dots Necktie — $9.95

Give the gent in your life a pop of colour with this quirky and affordable tie.

Buy it here.

Charles Tyrwhitt Cufflinks — $10

These pink and navy knot cufflinks add understated style to any shirt.

Buy it here.

'The Next Person You Meet in Heaven' by Mitch Albom — $14.38

The highly-anticipated sequel to number one bestseller "The Five People You Meet in Heaven" is the perfect gift for anyone on your list.

Buy it here.

Crabtree & Evelyn Cranberry and Clementine Fudge Bauble — $15

Who knew Crabtree & Evelyn did sweet treats? This bauble is packed with bite-sized cranberry and clementine fudge "with a tang of zesty citrus flavours to honour the season."

Buy it here.

Squeezamals Haven the Hedgehog — $15.95

Pegged as one of the "12 Toys of Christmas" by iconic toy store Hamleys, there are a whole bunch of these squishy stuffed animals to choose from.

Buy it here.

Philip Kingsley 'Let It Shine' Cracker — $16

Give the gift of good hair with this cracker, which with a value of $30 contains the best-selling pre-shampoo treatment Elasticizer and Daily Damage Defence, which protects hair against heat and conditions it.

Buy it here.

Fuggler Sasquoosh — $18.99

Another of Hamleys' top 12 toys for the season, no Fuggler is the same — and they're all pretty... quirky.

Buy it here.

'Becoming' by Michelle Obama — $19.50

One of the most iconic women of our time, Michelle Obama writes about "the experiences that have shaped her — from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world’s most famous address."

Buy it here.

Sonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush — $19.99

This USB-charging electronic toothbrush is also super stylish, making it a perfect addition to any bathroom counter.

Buy it here.

Desmond & Dempsey Women's Tiger Print Socks — $22.98

Patterned socks are still in — and these ones are breathable and comfy as well.

Buy it here.

Bulldog Original Minis Travel Tin — $23.99

This collectable tin from cult men's skincare brand Bulldog comes complete with the Bulldog Original Face Wash, Original Shave Gel, and Original Moisturiser all in mini tubes.

Buy it here.

'The Noma Guide to Fermentation' — $24

The four-time best restaurant in the world has released a guide to fermented foods — ideal for the foodie on your list.

Buy it here.

Johnny Loves Rosie Vegan Leather Pouch — $24.04

If you have a vegan on your list but want to think of something creative, opt for a vegan leather accessory like this stylish pouch.

Buy it here.

Moleskine Harry Potter Marauder's Map Notebook — $24.95

Mix up the classic Moleskine notebook for the Harry Potter fan on your list.

Buy it here.

Goodfellow & Co Men's Pyjama Set — $24.99

Keep him both smart and cosy this winter with this matching pajama set.

Buy it here.

Tile Mate — $25

For the person on your list who is constantly losing their keys — or phone, or wallet — the Tile Mate tracking device allows you to keep track of everything.

Buy it here.

Charles Tyrwhitt Pocket Square — $25

You can't go wrong with a classic pocket square — and this burgundy spotted design can add that extra something to any outfit.

Buy it here.

$50 OR LESS

UGRACE Backpack — $25.99

This lightweight backpack is as stylish for work as it is for school, with a laptop sleeve large enough to fit up to a 15.6" laptop.

Buy it here.

Garden at Home Italian Herb Set — $27.99

This trio of aromatic herbs — basil, oregano, and chives — come in stoneware planters, making for an easy gift.

Buy it here.

Kitsch Jade Roller — $28

For the beauty fanatic who has (just about) everything, Jade is supposed to help soothe tired and irritated skin.

Buy it here.

Biscuiteers Snowman Letterbox Biscuits — $29.33

These adorable iced biscuits ship internationally and arrive straight through the letterbox — with a one month shelf life to boot.

Buy it here.

MAC Mini Lipsticks Set — $29.50

You can't go wrong with four mini lipsticks from cult beauty brand MAC.



Buy it here.

What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game — $29.97

This adult party game — which lets you compete with friends and family to create the funniest memes — is sure to get you through the holiday season.

Buy it here.

Project 62 Indoor Planter — $29.99

For the person on your shopping list with the oh-so-stylish home.

Buy it here.

Fringe Throw Blanket — $29.99

This soft blanket with a diamond pattern will ensure plenty of sofa time for whoever receives it.

Buy it here.

Herschel Supply Co. Amenity Kit — $30

This is the dream travel kit for a frequent flier.

Buy it here.

Timex Unisex Watch — $30.55

This olive silver-tone Timex watch is unisex — which makes checking off your list much easier.

Buy it here.

Magic Bullet Blender — $31.90

Get them set to make smoothies, soups, or just to help with food prep with this 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender set.

Buy it here.

Pam Weinstock Eye Mask — $33

The gift of good sleep with a 100% silk eye mask? It doesn't get much better than that.

Buy it here.

Riedel Stemless Wine Glasses, Set of 4 — $36

Glassware company Riedel, established in 1756, is known for its high-quality wine glasses — and this set is a bargain.

Buy it here.

Stanley Wash Bag — $37

Hint at the man in your life to ditch his old, dirty wash bag by gifting him something more modern.

Buy it here.

Aviation Gin — $37.72

Ryan Reynolds is now the proud owner of Aviation Gin — the perfect gift for the gin lover on your list to try out.

Buy it here.

Porcelain Initial Tray — $39

This hand-painted porcelain tray with gold edges and a personalised initial is ideal for the person who has too many trinkets.

Buy it here.

Slip Silk Hair Ties — $39

These silk scrunchies are gentle on delicate hair — ideal for someone who takes care of their mane.

Buy it here.

Clinique Bright All Night Gift Set — $39.50

This kit comes with a mix of travel and full size makeup, including the All About Shadow quad palette, High Impact Lash Elevating Mascara, Dramatically Different Lipstick in Strut, and All About Eyes eye cream.

Buy it here.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Remote — $39.99

The Netflix addict on your list will thank you for this streaming media player, which comes complete with an Amazon Alexa remote which can launch and control everything.

Buy it here.

Indoor Putting Green With Ball Return — $39.99

For the golfer in your life who also has a pretty spacious living area.

Buy it here.

Fire Sense Folding Fire Pit — $40.49

This portable steel fire pit is perfect for the person who doesn't have a ton of garden space.

Buy it here.

Happy Socks Forest Gift Box — $42

Christmas isn't Christmas without gifting someone some socks — so you might as well make them stylish with a gift box of Happy Socks.

Buy it here.

Velvet Beret — $44

Velvet is very much on-trend, and the fashion lover on your list will love this beret.

Buy it here.

3 months of 'Book of the Month' Club — $44.99

With this monthly subscription service, the avid reader on your list gets to choose their favourite book from a selection of five.

Buy it here.

Origins Ginzing 'Get Up and Glow' Holiday Set — $45

It's the season of tired people, and therefore tired skin. Give the gift of skin recovery with this invigorating set, which includes an energy-boosting cream, a scrub cleanser, tinted moisturiser, and eye cream.

Buy it here.

Monogram Wall Bottle Opener — $45

For the entertainer on your list — a bottle opener with their name on it.

Buy it here.

Moon Boot Crib Ski Boot — $46

Buying shoes for the little one on your list is one of the best parts of holiday shopping — and it doesn't get much cuter than these baby moon boots.

Buy it here.

Lab Series Smooth Shave Trio — $49

Give the gift of a good shave with this LAB SERIES kit, including a face wash, shave cream, and 3-in-1 post shave balm.

Buy it here.

Echo Dot — $49.99

Give the tech lover something new to show off on Christmas Day with the Echo Dot smart speaker with Amazon Alexa.

Buy it here.

Sphero Mini — $49.99

This tiny app-enabled robotic ball is packed with games — and can ever teach kids how to code.

Buy it here.

Mous Limitless Phone Case — $49.99

Complete with AiroShock, which dampens the impact of drops and provides extra grip, as well as magnet mounting technology to streamline what you carry, this case is made for the person who is always dropping their phone or cracking the screen.

Buy it here.

'Whiskey Cocktails' Recipe Book — $50

A coffee table book perfect for the drinks enthusiast on your list, in "Whiskey Cocktails," America’s top mixologist Brian Van Flandern presents recipes shot against the backdrop of legendary New York City bars like Dead Rabbit.

Buy it here.

Not Another Bill Champagne Flute Set — $53

These rippled Champagne flutes come in a beautiful custom-designed tube, making for the perfect gift.

Buy it here.

Crystal Head Vodka Aurora Special Edition — $53.99

For the home decor enthusiast and vodka drinker alike, this special edition Crystal Head Vodka is quite the collector's piece.

Buy it here.

Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette — $54

Urban Decay may have discontinued its famous original Naked palettes, but the new "Naked Heat" is sure to please any makeup guru.

Buy it here.

Murdock London Cologne Collection — $54

If you can't decide on the right scent for him, let him choose with this set of four colognes from Murdock London.

Buy it here.

Mauli Himalayan Healing Salts — $54.57

Recently featured on Glamour's Beauty Power List, these Himalayan pink salts aim to reduce stress with a blend of 13 therapeutic oils mixed with soothing powdered rose quartz crystals.

Buy it here.

Ted Baker Wake Me for Champagne iPhone Case — $55

Suitable for iPhone 6, 6s, 7, or 8 users, make every day Champagne day with this fun phone case.

Buy it here.

Remy Martin 1738 Glass Pack — $57.70

Perfect for the Cognac fan, this full bottle of Remy Martin's 1738 Cognac comes complete with two glasses.

Buy it here.

Charlotte Tilbury Bar of Gold Highlighter Palette — $58

Charlotte Tilbury is a must-have in the makeup bags of the beauty fanatic on your list, and this luxurious palette contains the best-selling original gold shade, a rose gold highlight, and a gold bullion shade.

Buy it here.

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 — $59.96

Catch the gamer on your list by surprise by gifting them one of the most-wanted ones of the season.

Buy it here.

Il Bussetto Fringed Scarf — $60

This natural indigo-dyed cotton scarf in a "dapper" checked blue design "omits Italian flair and looks particularly rakish against a velvet blazer."

Buy it here.

Miss Dior Eau de Parfum — $63.75

The iconic Miss Dior scent is a go-to beauty bag favourite — and it's on sale, to boot.

Buy it here.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Film Camera — $65.88

The instax mini 8 automatically determines the best brightness for taking a picture, making it perfect for portraits.

Buy it here.

Casamigos Mezcal — $67.70

The well-loved tequila brand launched by George Clooney and Rande Gerber launched a mezcal this year — and it's meant to be consumed with friends.

Buy it here.

DIPTYQUE 'Baies/Berries' Room Spray — $68

Give their favourite gift this season and wrap up anything diptyque, such as this room spray made with a bouquet of roses and blackcurrant leaves.

Buy it here.

Scotch & Soda Slim Leather Belt — $68

A sleek brown leather belt is a wardrobe must-have.

Buy it here.

KitchenAid Kettle — $68.95

Available in a range of bright, modern colours like "Pistachio," this electric kettle is the perfect addition to any countertop.

Buy it here.

MUJI Aroma Diffuser — $69.50

This diffuser uses ultrasonic waves to send a fragrant mist around the room.

Buy it here.

LEGO Ship in a Bottle — $69.99

The holidays aren't complete without LEGO, and this Ship in a Bottle set is ideal for 12+ — or the child at heart on your list.

Buy it here.

Dents Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves — $70

Forget what you know about gifting winter accessories with these incredibly stylish cashmere-lined leather gloves.

Buy it here.

Eve Lom 'Simply Radiant' Gift Set — $75

This EVE LOM gift set is pure luxury for a skincare-obsessive, including a cleanser, face oil, face mist, and lift cream.

Buy it here.

$75 OR LESS

Charbonnel et Walker Advent Calendar —$75

You simply cannot go wrong with a luxury chocolate truffle for every day of December, hidden inside a beautifully designed individual box.

Buy it here.

Dior Men's Sauvage Eau de Toilette Spray — $77

A 2 oz. bottle of the EDT made famous by Johnny Depp's campaign comes in under $100.

Buy it here.

Banana Republic Merino Wool Blanket Scarf — $78

This cosy, ribbed-knit scarf is sure to become their new favourite.

Buy it here.

lululemon Long Sleeve Crew — $78

Cult fitness brand lululemon's Silverescent technology means the fitness fanatic on your list doesn't have to worry about odour from sweat. Nice.

Buy it here.

Nudo Olive Tree Adoption — $79

For the person who appreciates a good olive oil, gift an adopted olive tree from Italy and they'll get their own premium 100% Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil, straight from the grove. They'll also get a handmade oil pourer.

Buy it here.

Ted Baker Sweetheart Gift Set — $79

The AMORIA Sweetheart set from Ted Baker is the perfect gift for the women you love in your life — or for yourself.

Buy it here.

Charles Tyrwhitt Merino Sweater — $79

This deep wine colour looks good on just about anyone, making this 100% merino wool knitted sweater an easy buy.

Buy it here.

Ember Temperature-controlled Mug — $79.95

The Ember temperature-controlled smart mug — which recently launched in the UK as well — allows you to set and maintain the ideal drinking temperature for as long as needed, down to the exact degree.

Buy it here.

Sennheiser On-Ear Wireless Headphones with Charging Dock — $79.95

On-ear wireless headphones are a must-have for commuters or regular gym-goers.

Buy it here.

Venum Elite Boxing Gloves — $79.99

Boxing has seen a renaissance in the fitness world, and there's no better time to give a stylish pair of boxing gloves.

Buy it here.

Sodastream Fizzi Starter Pack — $79.99

The Sodastream Fizzi Sparkling Water maker can add carbonation to just about anything, and this Starter Pack — with a cordless maker— comes with everything you need to get going.

Buy it here.

Soho Home Fleece Hooded Robe — $80

He'll feel like he's at a spa — and won't want to leave the house — in this stylish fleece robe from the team behind Soho House.

Buy it here.

Bollinger Champagne Glass Set — $81.57

The holidays deserve Champagne, and the fizz-lover on your list can enjoy a bottle of Bollinger's Special Cuvée Champagne with two flutes in this special gift pack edition pack.

Buy it here.

Ralph Lauren 'Lauren for Her' by Polo Eau de Toilette Spray — $82

Here in a 4 oz. bottle, Lauren for Her is a "classic American fragrance" with a "light bouquet of green florals warmed with rich woods and rare spices."

Buy it here.

Ormonde Jayne Tolu Candle — $85

Made in a studio in London, this candle has a chic gold tin — and burns for over 55 hours.

Buy it here.

Banana Republic Camel & Animal Print Haircalf Leather Gloves — $88

These luxe mixed-materials gloves are lined with soft wool, with a notch cutout at the wrist so they're easy to take off.

Buy it here.

Eberjey Gisele Sleep Shirt — $89

Available in a range of colours, a comfy sleepshirt is a bit more substantial than a nightie, and more comfortable for Christmas morning.

Buy it here.

Allbirds Trainers — $95

Pegged as the most comfortable trainers ever, these wool runners truly do feel like walking on a cloud — and they're stylish to boot.

Buy it here.

S'Well Marble 'The Cocktail Kit' — $95

No home bar is complete without a cocktail set, and this marble pattern shaker, jigger, and two tumbler set is very on-trend.

Buy it here.

littlebits Electronic Music Inventor Kit — $99.99

For the aspiring young musician, this synth guitar can be customized with electronic building blocks.

Buy it here.

Keurig K-Mini — $99.99

Gift this single-serve K-Cup pod coffee maker to someone in your household and you'll get to enjoy it too. Just saying.

Buy it here.

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Spray — $100

A Chanel perfume is the true sign of elegance, and Coco Mademoiselle is described as a "sexy, fresh Oriental fragrance" which "recalls the irrepressible spirit of the young Coco Chanel."

Buy it here.

