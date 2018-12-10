10 viral brain-teasers that stumped the internet — can you spot the hidden images?

news

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás creates puzzles with hidden images.

Can you spot the differences between photos and find the camouflaged items?

If not, scroll down for the solutions.



Gergely Dudás' viral works of art feature adorable cartoon animals and whimsical drawings. But they also challenge people to pay attention to details with hidden images.

He's released two books of brain teasers — one of holiday puzzles called " target="_blank"Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things," and another called "Bear's Spooky Book of Hidden Things."

Here are 10 of his puzzles. Can you solve them?

Here's a crowd of cats with their tails sticking up, camouflaging a lone bunny's long ears. Can you spot the bunny?

There's a bunny hiding in there.

Do you see it?

Here's the solution.

The bunny is hidden by the surrounding cats' tails, but it's the only creature with long ears instead of pointy ones.

Can you find the lollipop in a sea of ice cream?

Find the lollipop.

Do you see it?

If not, that's okay.

Keep trying.

If you want to see the solution, keep scrolling.

Last chance to turn back!

The lollipop's round, pink top blends in seamlessly with the surrounding ice cream scoops, but the stick it rests on gives it away.

It's in the top right corner.

Dudás created two images of a picnic scene with seven differences between them. Can you find them?

The two picnic scenes feature various animals eating ice cream, kicking balls around, and enjoying the summer weather.

Here's the first image close up.

And here's the second one with seven changes.

Did you find the seven differences?

If not, that's okay.

Keep trying.

If you want to see the solution, keep scrolling.

Last chance to turn back!

Here's the answer:

1. The dash in the "Ice-Cream" sign disappears.

2. The rabbit in the bottom left corner has one more scoop of ice cream.

3. The rabbit at the top slightly left of center faces a different direction.

4. "Differences" is missing an "f."

5. The bear in the top right corner has one less scoop of ice cream.

6. The pattern of stripes on the awning changes, starting with a white stripe instead of red.

7. The rabbit towards the bottom right is holding ice cream.

One of these tigers doesn't have a twin — can you spot which one?

There are 25 tigers shown against a blue background with different patterns of stripes — 12 pairs of twins that each have matching stripes, and one tiger that doesn't have a match.

Do you see it?

If not, that's okay.

Keep trying.

If you want to see the solution, keep scrolling.

Last chance to turn back!

This tiger's pattern of stripes is unmatched by any of the others.

Of 12 pairs, the fourth tiger in the fourth row from the top is the odd one out.

This World Cup-themed puzzle contains a hidden soccer ball surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd of pandas. Where is it?

There's a soccer ball in there somewhere.

Do you see it?

If not, that's okay.

Keep trying.

If you want to see the solution, keep scrolling.

Last chance to turn back!

It's on the Croatia side of the crowd.

The soccer ball was on Croatia's side in the final match against France.

Can you find the heart among the elephants?

There is a heart there, we promise.

Do you see it?

If not, that's okay.

Keep trying.

If you want to see the solution, keep scrolling.

Last chance to turn back!

It blends in with butterflies and elephant ears, but it's there.

The small heart is hiding near the ears of a pink elephant.

Where's the card in a pile of gift bags?

Hint: the card is red.

Do you see it?

If not, that's okay.

Keep trying.

If you want to see the solution, keep scrolling.

Last chance to turn back!

Do you see the green bag with the candy canes — in the fourth row all the way on the left side? Count eight cards to the right, and you'll see it.

It's towards the top right corner.

Can you find the magic wand among the cluster of Halloween candy?

With Halloween on its way, Dudás shared one of the illustrations from "Bear's Spooky Book of Hidden Things" to see if people could spot a magic wand hidden within closely-packed Halloween candy. Can you find it?

The wand looks like another piece of candy, but it has a star on top.

It blends right in.

There's a star hidden somewhere in these Jack-o'-lanterns. Can you find it?

Dudás shared another illustration from "Bear's Spooky Book of Hidden Things," this time with a hidden star.

Its tell-tale shape gives it away.

The star almost looks like another eye or mouth on a jack-o'-lantern.

Can you find the snowman hidden in the snowflakes?

There's a snowman in there somewhere.

The other snowflakes have smiling faces, but only one has a body with buttons attached.

It's located on the left side towards the top.

