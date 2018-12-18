There's nothing like a girls trip to strengthen even the strongest of friendships.

With so many beautiful cities in North America, there are several destinations easy on the eyes and the wallet.

Wine country in New York is a nice change of pace while Mexico 's self-proclaimed surf town are among some of the most underrated cities for a girls getaway.

Traveling with your family or significant other is great, but sometimes it takes more than a happy hour to bond with your girls. Enter girls trips. A much-needed getaway masked as a "bonding experience" for you and several of your closest partners in crime.

You've solidified the crew and decided on a date, but now comes the hardest part figuring out a place that's not only cost-effective but also bustling with endless attractions and trendy restaurants. Las Vegas, Miami and yes, San Diego, are fine. However, there boasts a bevy of underrated cities across North America that not only cater to large crowds of ladies looking to let loose but also don't make a huge dent in one's wallet.

Here are 10 of the most underrated places for a girl's trip.

Oregon's Columbia River Gorge is the perfect place for active ladies who enjoy the outdoors.

Shutterstock

Whether you fancy a dip in a hidden waterfall or a scenic hike up Dog Mountain, the Columbia River Gorge region in Oregon is a low-key yet breathtaking place for a girl's trip. With plenty of wide open road one can cruise on via bicycle or car, the scenery lends itself for plenty of Instagram-worthy shots.

While you're there, take in the craft beer scene of the Pacific Northwest. Not a beer fan? Thankfully, the Willamette Valley located just an hour south boasts over 400 wineries and known for its famous pinot noir. Start planning your trip here .

Squaw Valley, California is home to the largest ski resort in the United States.

Shutterstock

If hitting the slopes sounds more fun than laying on the beach, then Squaw Valley Ski Resort is the ideal place for a girls getaway. It's rare to find so much snow in California, and the developers of this venue have made great use of this asset. There are condo-style suites so everyone stays in one room and some budget-friendly rooms.

Everything you will need is on the property, including nearly 20 shops to fuel some retail therapy. Between The North Face to gourmet chocolate, the stores are diverse.

Sedona, Arizona is for the army of ladies looking to benefit from a relaxing time.

Shutterstock

Located near Flagstaff, Sedona is a haven for ladies interested in escaping their day jobs for some rest and recreation. Aptly nicknamed "Red Rock Country," lodging in Sedona ranges from resorts and cabins to bed and breakfasts.

Sedona is well-known for its spiritual vortexes , which their site describes as "swirling centers of energy that are conducive to healing, meditation, and self-exploration."

People apparently leave feeling inspired, recharged, or uplifted after visiting a vortex. Sound like something fit for you and your girl? Start planning .

Opt for an all-inclusive experience in the Dominican Republic.

Joe deSousa/Flickr

One of the toughest parts about planning any trip is sticking to a budget. Hidden fees upon check-in and added gratuity at dinner could turn any vacation from tranquil to trouble. Thankfully, some destinations are making the planning easier and providing all-inclusive options for their guests to choose from.

Often regarded as a honeymoon destination, the Dominican Republic has plenty of options for non-newlyweds as well. The all-inclusive option at the adults-only Breathless Punta Cana includes a mixologist that will create a signature drink for you and your crew to enjoy during your stay.

Finger Lakes Region, New York is the east coast equivalent of Sonoma Valley.

Shelby L. Bell/Flickr

No one is debating the wonderful reputation of Northern California wine country. Sonoma is unparalleled in providing some incredible wine-tasting excursions. However, the wineries in Finger Lakes , New York are some of the most highly rated this side of the Mississippi.

With over 100 wineries, breweries and distilleries, there's an option for every palette. According to their official tourism site, tastings at most wineries range from $2 - $5 a person and are often refunded with the purchase of a glass or bottle of vino.

Cape Cod, Massachusetts provides a nostalgic New England adventure.

Robert Gray/Flickr

Seafood lovers don't have to be convinced at how appealing the dining choices in Cape Cod would be to any vacationer and her tribe. The arm-shaped hub advertises the beautiful Cape Cod Rail Trail , a 22-mile route where you can bike, hike, rollerblade, or ride horseback to your heart's desire.

After a busy day of physical activity, unwind in the bustling but refined nightlife of Provincetown, which has everything from cozy jazz lounges to upscale dance halls.

Take in the humble sceneries of the Florida Keys.

pulaw/Flickr

Road trips are sometimes the best part of a girl's trip, and a jaunt down to the Florida Keys by car is the perfect way to get everyone on your team ready for an eventful recess. Fly into Miami and embrace the five-hour drive to Florida's most southern city. The views on the Overseas Highway are stunning and stretch for miles.

Catch a tan while you stay at the only resort in the area with a private beach, the Casa Marina Key West . The property is only steps away from the famed Duval Street , which has become a popular nightlife hub for every age group.

Montreal, Quebec is one of Canada's most underrated cities.

Shutterstock

For European feels without the eight-hour flight, Montreal might be the next best thing. With the modern, urban feel of a city and the French-inspired architecture of yesteryear, you can enjoy the benefits of city life without the often distracting noise.

For history buffs in your party, Old Montreal is an old soul's playground, laid with cobblestone walkways and gourmet bistros at every corner. Whether one's desire is luxury at the Ritz Montreal or 19-century renovated rooms at Chteau Versailles, there are a plethora of beautiful hotels to lay your head at night.

Sayulita, Mexico is the opposite of a spring break nightmare.

Shutterstock

Gone are the days of overcrowded beach pools and noisy patrons across the hall. Located approximately 25 northwest of Puerto Vallarta, Sayulita is a quintessential surf town that hasn't been invaded with influencers or spring breakers.

Some of the beach homes and villas spread across town include kitchens, so a night-in cooking classic Mexican food is a great option for a low-key affair. If that isn't your team's style, there are authentic restaurants that are ready to keep you well-fed.

Unleash your inner child at Walt Disney World.

Diana Kelly/Flickr

Disney World as an adult is much different than as a child. You can still enjoy the character brunches you loved as a child, but now you can do so while sipping a mimosa.

With the newly-opened Toy Story Land at Universal Studios and the soon-to-come " Star Wars:" Galaxy Edge arriving in 2019, it's the perfect venue for you and your girls to reminisce about how simple your childhood days were.

Walt Disney World understands how important it is to cater to their 21 and older crowd, so this handy guide is a great starting point for inspiration.

