10 things you might not know attract mice

Some people might think mice are cute — but unfortunately, they can carry a lot of diseases that are dangerous to humans.

Contrary to popular belief, mice don't like cheese as much as they like peanut butter, chocolate, and bacon.

If you take away their food, shelter, and easy access to your home, you make it much less likely that mice will come back once you’ve kicked them out.

Even if you think mice are cute, they're a human health hazard — diseases they can spread include hantavirus, leptospirosis, salmonellosis, and plague. You can get some of the old-fashioned snap traps if you want, or there are other humane options on the market as well. A cat or two may also be able to help rid you of your mouse problem if you don't feel good about killing them yourself.

Two things you probably want to avoid are poison and glue traps. Poison can be dangerous to other animals — and humans, especially children — inside your home, as well as any animal outside that eats a mouse that just ate some poison. Glue traps can cause mice to gnaw off their own body parts to escape, which makes them not very humane at all, according to Popular Science.

Once you know what attracts mice, you can develop a strategy to get them out of your home — and prevent them from coming back.

When you're trying to bait them into traps, skip the cheese — mice love peanut butter and chocolate.

Just like we humans, mice love carbs — and it makes sense if you're an animal trying to pack in as many calories as you can since you don't know if you'll be eating regularly. Chocolate and peanut butter are favorites — and they apparently love hazelnut spread as well, according to Terminix.

Mice love a lot of foods, but of course, they have some they like better than others — and according to Orkin, cheese is lower on the list than you might expect.

Good nesting materials are also very inviting to mice — especially things like cotton, old newspapers, dental floss, and feathers.

Besides food, mice who have come into your home are looking for a good place to set up a home of their own. Making them feel welcome with building materials for their nests can make it easier for you to lure them into traps, according to Victor.

Mice love bacon.

The Illinois Department of Public Health suggests securely tying a small piece of bacon to your trap to lure mice. Terminix agrees and adds that fishing line or dental floss is ideal for the task.

If you have any openings to the outside of your home that are wider than a pencil, not plugging them is like putting out a mouse welcome mat.

That includes gaps around pipes or conduits where wires — electrical, DSL, cable, or anything else — are coming into the building. Michelle Niedermeier of the Pennsylvania Integrated Pest Management Program spoke to Popular Science and said that the largest part of a mouse's body is its skull — which is roughly the width of a pencil.

Use caulk, use steel wool, use anything you can to seal up those holes and cracks — just make sure it's not something a mouse can chew through or use as soft, comfy nesting material. According to Terminix, mice can chew through a lot of things — even improperly-cured concrete, so be careful.

Keeping a clean, tidy home won't get rid of mice if they're already there — but a messy home is definitely inviting to them.

A single mouse is never alone — even if you only see one, he or she has little mouse buddies that are nearby, hiding just out of sight. Just like you, they're looking for a warm, cozy place to call home — and leaving clutter and debris everywhere provides both ample hiding places and a ready supply of nesting material.

Mice reproduce just 20 days after mating, according to Orkin — and can produce as many as 10 litters of babies in a single calendar year.

Tall weeds or other debris around the foundation of your home can be attractive to mice — or mask their home-raiding activities.

Grasses aren't high on a mouse's list of favorite foods, but they can work well as a good place to hide. Leaf litter or other natural debris can mask these tiny invaders as well, according to Terminix — so it's best to clear yard waste as soon as you notice it.

Not securing your garbage and taking it out regularly presents a potential mouse food source.

You might have decided those food scraps had no place on your plate — but to the mice in your home, simply throwing them in an unsecured trash bag or bin is like setting the table for them. Plastic bags present no challenge whatsoever to hungry mice, according to Terminix.

Not cleaning up any kind of food debris — including and especially pet food — is like setting up your own mouse banquet.

You might think you keep a reasonably clean kitchen — but if you don't clean up spilled dry goods like sugar, rice, or oats thoroughly and quickly, even a few grains that slide under a cabinet can be like an engraved invitation for mice.

Similarly, leaving dirty dishes in the sink with bits of food on them, or even putting out a dish of kibble or plate of wet food out for your pets if they don't eat it right away can be major feast points for mice, according to Popular Science.

Not storing food in airtight, durable containers can invite mice to chew through to your food.

Generally speaking, mice are unlikely to get into your fridge or freezer. But if you have bags of flour or sugar or foods in cardboard boxes taking up space in your pantry, now is the time to stock up on airtight plastic or glass containers, according to Terminix.

If you have a car that sits undisturbed for long periods of time, mice might make themselves right at home in all kinds of parts of the vehicle.

That's true whether you keep your car outside or in a garage, according to Victor. When mice go exploring in your car, they're looking for food, water, and a safe place to hide — just like when they come into your house. They'll gnaw up your insulation, upholstery, and wiring — and if they die in your car, you'll have a tough time getting the smell out as well.

If you're someone who has a lot of debris in your car, it's just as inviting to mice in there as it would be in your home — especially if a bunch of old food wrappers are lying around. Get rid of any scraps of food and piles of trash to decrease the temptation for any mice that are in the area.

