10 things that prove Post Malone may have had the wildest 2018 ever

news

Post Malone had a lot going on this year.

He released his sophomore record, "Beerbongs & Bentleys," which broke a Spotify streaming record.

Then he had a string of bad luck where he was in a car crash and in a plane that had to emergency land.

His parents also apparently told Post's fans to harass a journalist after a negative review.

Post may also be cursed after touching a dybbuk box on a ghost-themed TV show.

Rapper Post Malone hit headlines dozens of times in 2018 — but not only for his music.

While Post, real name Austin Post, has been rapping for several years, the 23-year-old became a household name this year with his sophomore album, "Beerbongs & Bentleys," which was released this past April.

And what followed was a broken Spotify record, an emergency plane landing, a headline-making haircut, and more.

Read more: If you think you're having a bad summer, check out Post Malone's — the rapper was hit with an emergency jet landing, a car crash and a robbery within the span of a month

After a series of unfortunate events this summer, some people believed Post was cursed, while others believe he may have just been in the wrong place and the wrong time.

With a year as wild as this one, we can only hope 2019 is just as interesting for Post.

There was a long wait for Post Malone's "Beerbongs & Bentleys."

Post Malone's second studio album was supposed to be released in December 2017, before being pushed to 2018.

The rapper then told fans it would be released February, but the album was pushed back further and Post promised it would be released in April.

On April 27, 2018, "Beerbongs & Bentleys" was released by Republic Records.

"Beerbongs & Bentleys" broke a Spotify streaming record in its first week.

Post’s sophomore album broke the streaming service’s first-week streaming record with more than 411 million streams world wide.

Post Malone started to have bad luck when a plane he was taking to London had a make an emergency landing.

On August 21, Post's private jet was forced to make an emergency landing after two of its tires blew out.

The jet took off from New Jersey's Teterboro Airport and was headed to London ahead of the Reading and Leeds Festival in England, where he was scheduled to perform.

Instead, the plane, which was carrying 16 people, circled over Connecticut for hours to burn fuel before landing at New York Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, the Associated Press reported at the time.

After making a safe landing, Post thanked his fans who prayed for him and criticized those who "wished death" on him while he was in the air.

"Thank you for your prayers," he said on Twitter. "Can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website."

In September, Post Malone was in a minor car crash in California.

No one was hurt in the September 7 two-vehicle crash, which happened just before 3 a.m., and no traffic report was filed.

But Post, who was a passenger in one of the cars, couldn't help but laugh at his weeks of bad luck.

"God must hate me lol," Post said on Twitter.

Days after the car crash, Post learned his former home was broken into.

In early September, reports emerged revealing that Post's former home in San Fernando Valley, California, was broken into by robbers who believed the rapper still lived there, police sources told TMZ.

Police told the website that three male suspects broke into the home on September 1 and the resident living there was pistol whipped.

One of the three men allegedly yelled "Where's Post Malone?" before taking $20,000 worth of cash, jewelry and phones from the home, police told TMZ.

Some people then suggested Post Malone was cursed.

TMZ floated a conspiracy suggesting that Post was cursed after he faced a string of bad luck.

The conspiracy involved "Ghost Adventures" star Zak Bagans and a dybbuk box, which according to Jewish lore, traditionally used to contain malicious spirits.

In an episode of "Ghost Adventures," Post felt compelled touch the dybbuk box and remove it from its protective case.

While touching the box, he put his hand on Bagans' shoulder, and TMZ said Post was freaked out by the entire encounter.

Post then got a haircut and people suggested he was trying to get rid of the curse.

In early October, Post revealed that he had chopped off his signature long hair and appeared to take on an entirely new identity.

At the same time, Variety reported the rapper would make his acting debut in Mark Wahlberg's Netflix movie "Wonderland."

We learned Post is a huge fan of Postmates.

Post Malone spent more than $40,000 on the food delivery app in the past year alone, making him Postmates number-one customer and a fantastic vessel for sponsored content.

On the company’s " target="_blank"The Receipt" blog, it was revealed that Post has an affinity for Popeyes, which he ordered after performing at Coachella.

The rapper and his family apparently encouraged his fans to harass a journalist.

After a negative review of Post's Fest, Post Malone's namesake music festival, the Washington Post published a negative review.

Then Post and his parents apparently encouraged fans to harass the journalist of the review, Jeff Weiss.

While the tweets have been deleted, Post's father appeared to incite anger among the rapper's fans.

Post's father later walked back on his tweets, saying his parental instinct had kicked in.

"Hate speech, ethnic slander, and bigotry are disgusting and repugnant. No one, including you, should suffer this for any reason," he said. "This tweet is not about vengeance or being angry about the WaPo editorial piece he wrote. Please don't make it into that."

Post Malone also teamed up with Crocs for a new shoe that sold out in less than a day.

Post collaborated with the shoe brand for a limited-edition shoe, and it sold out less than a day after it launched.

The limited-edition clog cost $59.99 on crocs.com.

It was revealed in December that Post was again collaborating with the brand, for the Post Malone X Crocs Barbed Wire Clog. Just in time for Christmas!