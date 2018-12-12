10 surprisingly filling, low-carb foods you can eat on the paleo diet

news

The paleo diet, inspired by our hunter-gatherer ancestors, involves consuming whole vegetables, fruit, meat, and nuts.

Not only can the paleo diet result in weight loss, but it may also benefit those with blood sugar issues, insulin resistance, high cholesterol, and Type 2 diabetes.

Though criticised for restricting foods that keep people satiated, like grains, legumes, and dairy, the paleo diet includes a variety of options that should keep you full until your next snack or meal.

The paleo diet is a popular whole food-based program that mimics the diet we think our caveman ancestors practiced.

Considering the high rates of lifestyle-induced disease we see today in diabetes, obesity, and heart disease, the paleo diet presumes consuming whole vegetables, fruit, meats, and nuts may reduce biological risk factors for these conditions.

A small study published in Cardiovascular Diabetology placed 13 individuals with type 2 diabetes on a paleolithic diet for three months and tracked weight loss and several cardiovascular risk factors. At the end of the three month period, participants lost 6.6 lbs on average, their blood-sugar levels (HbA1c) dropped by 0.4%, and their HDL (good cholesterol) increased by 3 mg/dL.

"In general, the paleo diet can be a great kick-start for someone to eat a diet rich in whole foods, but it isn't for everyone," McKel Hill, registered dietitian and founder of the healthy-living website Nutrition Stripped, told Business Insider over email. "Paleo diets don't celebrate eating grains or legumes, which some people enjoy and do really well on especially if relying on a plant-based diet."

While you're not technically required to limit carbs on the paleo diet, the goal is to limit consumption of processed and refined carbohydrates, since you're not allowed to eat common carb-heavy foods like bread, pasta, or grains, according to Healthline.

Some carbs you can eat on the diet include sweet potatoes, potatoes, and fruits like apples and bananas. But eating too many carbs or excess sugar can lead to a buildup of glycogen, which your body will convert to fat for the long-term storage of energy.

So if you're looking to cut carbs in an effort to improve your health or trim down on the paleo diet, you might want to instead turn to some of the following foods that are lower in carbs.

Here are 11 low-carb, yet surprisingly filling, foods that you can eat on the paleo diet.