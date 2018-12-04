10 surprising things you never knew about 'Younger'

news

"Younger" is a comedy that centers around Liza Miller, a recently-divorced 40-year-old mom who shaves 14 years off her age to apply for a publishing assistant job as a 26-year-old.

Many of the show's cast members came from Broadway.

"Sex and the City" costume designer Patricia Field serves as a costume consultant on "Younger."

"Younger" is a TV Land comedy created by Darren Star (the creator of "Sex and the City") that centers around Liza Miller, a recently-divorced 40-year-old mom from New Jersey played by Sutton Foster. In the show, when Liza runs into trouble re-entering the workforce as a 40-something, she shaves 14 years off her age to apply for a publishing assistant job as a 26-year-old.

Whether you're an established fan or a "Younger" newbie, here are 10 surprising facts you probably never knew about "Younger."

The "Younger" cast is loaded with Broadway stars.

You may not know that Sutton Foster, who stars in "Younger" as Liza Miller, is a musical theater dynamo. She's won Tonys as the title character in "Thoroughly Modern Millie," as Reno Sweeney in "Anything Goes," and originated the roles of Fiona in "Shrek: The Musical" and Inga in "Young Frankenstein."

Foster isn't the only Broadway star to appear on "Younger." Kristin Chenoweth, who guest-starred on "Younger" as a political operative with a very loose definition of "truth," played Glinda in "Wicked" as part of the original Broadway cast opposite Idina Menzel.

Laura Benanti, who played a major role in "Younger's" season five as new Empirical Publishing investor Quinn Tyler, won a Tony as Louise in "Gypsy's" 2008 revival and has appeared in numerous other Broadway productions since.

And Jane Krakowski, better known as Jenna in "30 Rock" and Jacqueline in "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, took a guest turn on "Younger" as former party girl turned author Annabelle Bancroft. But years before that, she won a Tony as Carla in "Nine."

Christian Borle, a Broadway performer whose resume includes featured and starring roles in "Spamalot," "Mary Poppins," "On the Town," "Legally Blonde," and "Peter and the Starcatchers," guest-starred in "Younger" Season five as Don Ridley, a freelance journalist who strikes up a conversation with Liza at a party.

It turns out, Borle and Foster were married from 2006-2010 after meeting as co-stars in "Thoroughly Modern Millie." They still maintain a strong relationship, and Foster told TV Insider that working with Borle again in "Younger" was "really fun."

Debi Mazar, who plays Maggie, became friends with Madonna while working at an NYC dance club in the 1980s.

Before making her major film debut in "Goodfellas," Debi Mazar worked as a backup dancer for hip-hop artists and moonlighted at Danceteria, a legendary (now-closed) dance club in NYC's Chelsea neighborhood. During that time, she struck up a friendship with Madonna. She ended up appearing as a dancer in five of Madonna's videos including "Papa Don't Preach" and "True Blue."

Of their friendship, Mazar told HuffPost Live, "We are old best friends in the sense that we’ve been very close for a very, very long time — like 30 years — before she even cut a record."

Peter Hermann, who plays Charles, was a frequent guest star on "Law and Order: SVU, which is where he met his real-life wife, Mariska Hargitay.

If you're a regular binge watcher of "Law and Order: SVU," you'll definitely recognize the actor who plays Liza's boss's boss, publishing executive Charles Brooks. He's Peter Hermann, arguably best-known for his regular guest-starring role as defense attorney Trevor Langan on "SVU." In real life, however, Hermann and Mariska Hargitay, who plays detective Benson, hit it off on the SVU set and married in 2004.

After 14 years of marriage, the couple shared some advice on how they make their marriage work.

Mariska Hargitay told Entertainment Weekly, "We're all just working through it — whether it’s a relationship that exists in the public eye to some degree or doesn't. Our son plays basketball and his coach says, 'Fundamentals, fundamentals, fundamentals,' and I think when it comes to relationships, the fundamentals, in the end, are not that complicated."

"Younger" creator Darren Star said the show is meant to be binge-watched.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Darren Star said he wants fans to binge-watch "Younger."

"I kind of feel like this show is the perfect show to be binge-watched. It's certainly designed that you want to watch them one after another, hopefully in an addictive way," he said.

Prior to launching "Younger," Darren Star was the force behind "Sex and the City."

The iconic style choices on that show came from the mind of costume designer Patricia Field, and fans of Fields' quirky-yet-super-glam fashion moments won't be surprised to hear that she provided costume consultation on "Younger."

The women's club that "Younger's" Lauren joins in season four is based on a real place.

In Season four, Kelsey's best friend, recently-unemployed publicist Lauren Heller (Molly Bernard), invited Kelsey, Liza, and a new Millennial author to a networking event at The Nest, a women-only social club geared toward career-focused ladies. The space has chic furnishings, designated areas for meditation and yoga, excellent food and cocktails, and a roster of high-powered female executives as members.

The Next isn't just a figment of the show writers' imagination; it's based on The Wing, a private club and co-working space. The Wing features locations in NYC, Washington, DC, San Francisco, and LA, and its beautifully-designed spaces and meticulously-curated events make it an obvious source of inspiration for The Nest.

"It's like a 'Sex and the City' of today, " The Wing co-founder Lauren Kassan told The New York Times of "Younger," and "it's like we were a pretend thing on 'Sex and the City,' which is awesome."

Miriam Shor made her directorial debut in "Younger's" season five.

During season five, Miriam Shor got the opportunity to direct an episode of "Younger." Shor served as the only female director during the show's most recent season, and she relished the experience.

Shor told the International Business Times that it was "amazing. And terrifying. It was a fantastic, fantastic opportunity and I loved it and I hope I get to do it more."

Nico Tortorella, who plays Liza's love interest Josh on "Younger," is lined up to co-host "Just Tattoo of Us" on MTV alongside Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi of "Jersey Shore."

On "Younger," Josh is a tattoo artist who woos Liza. In real life, actor Nico Tortorella has plenty of tattoos of his own, and because he considers tattoo collection a hobby and plays a tat artist on "Younger," MTV recruited him to join "Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi as a host of " target="_blank"Just Tattoo of Us," according to Deadline.

For season six, "Younger" will leave its longtime home at TV Land for a new slot at Paramount Networks.

Since its 2015 premiere, "Younger" has enjoyed a position on TV Land's schedule but according to Hollywood Reporter, starting with season six, the show will switch networks, instead airing on Paramount Networks. Darren Star has another show project in the works at Paramount, so, for the sake of consistency, "Younger" also plans to make the move.

