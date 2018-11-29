10 subtle signs that someone is planning to propose to you

news

Many people know when their partner is going to propose but others aren't so sure.

They may suddenly be more frugal.

They may also suddenly plan a trip.

The only way to know for sure is to ask — or be surprised.

When you and your partner have been together for long enough, it's natural to start wondering if a proposal is around the corner.

Chances are that you may have had a conversation or two about marriage before anyone pops the question, but it can still be exciting to try and spot the signs of an impending engagement.

Here are a few subtle clues that your partner is planning to propose.

They are suddenly more concerned with sticking to a budget.

Getting married can be expensive, and a big chunk of that expense is likely to come in the form of an engagement ring. Though spending gobs of money on a sparkly rock is definitely not a requirement for a happy marriage, many people feel that giving a beautiful engagement ring is a gesture of love.

If your partner suddenly seems very concerned with sticking to a strict budget or finding ways to be frugal, it might mean they're saving up their pennies for the ring of your dreams.

Your passport is nowhere to be found.

Is your partner the type to plan a show topping proposal overseas? If so, you might want to check on the whereabouts of your passport.

As the Telegraph reported, more and more people are proposing on vacation or planning proposals that revolve around travel. A missing passport may mean that your beloved has temporarily swiped it in order to book plane tickets without your knowledge. Of course, be sure that your passport eventually turns up again before assuming there's a proposal in the works.

Your partner has started commenting on your friends' engagement rings.

According to The Knot's 2017 Jewelry & Engagement study, 66% of grooms report picking out the perfect engagement ring without input from their potential fiancée. This means that your partner will likely try to get some clues from you regarding your style preferences. If your partner suddenly seems obsessed with talking about other people's engagement rings or your taste in jewelry, consider that a pretty heavy hint.

They've scheduled time to hang out with your family or friends without you.

Is your sweetheart suddenly keen on meeting up with your siblings for lunch? Have you caught them sneaking a sly word with your BFF while you've popped to the bathroom?

According to The Vow, this kind of behavior might mean they're gathering intel on your preferences when it comes to a ring or proposal. Family and friends are most likely to know your opinions on engagement matters, so your partner might be trying to avoid disappointing you by consulting with the "experts."

They've been more secretive about their phone and internet usage.

Although secrecy and evasiveness aren't usually stellar signs in a relationship, a bit of sneaking around might be an indicator that your partner is planning to propose.

Wiping their search history and stepping out of the room to use their phone might look like shady behavior, but it might just be their way of keeping their proposal plans a secret.

They want to know your plans way in advance.

Though most proposals are a surprise to one partner, there's usually a fair amount of planning that goes into every detail of the event. That's why you might want to be alert to any unusually specific questions from your partner about your future plans. For example, wanting to know your plans for a particular weekend that is two months away is a pretty sure sign that they have something up their sleeve.

They suggest you get your nails done or give you a gift certificate for a spa day.

Getting a manicure before a suspected proposal date has become a popular way to prep for that all-important Instagram ring shot. If your significant other knows that showing off a shiny new ring on freshly polished fingers would make you happy, they might suggest getting your nails done or heading to the spa before popping the question.

They plan a trip to the beach or reserve a table at a fancy restaurant.

These clues might sound unusually specific, but a survey by post-doctoral fellow Dr. Lisa Hoplock and Science of Relationships revealed that the top two places for marriage proposals (besides the home) are actually by the water or in a restaurant. If your partner suggests a weekend away at the seashore or a surprise dinner at your favorite fancy eatery, a proposal could be on the horizon.

Your partner starts asking you some seriously probing questions.

The time to dig the skeletons out of your respective closets is definitely before you both say "I do," so it's not usual for people with marriage on their minds to start asking their partner some deep questions.

In fact, one study found that while only 29% of couples who experienced rejected proposals talked about marriage in advance, 100% of couples experiencing accepted proposals had discussions about commitment and the future before popping the question. If you're fielding queries about your opinions on children, divorce, finances, and religions, it might be a sign that your partner is planning to propose.

Your parents suddenly seem much more interested or friendly with your partner.

A survey by post-doctoral fellow Dr. Lisa Hoplock reveals that 43% of parents of the proposed-to partner usually knew about the proposal in advance – in fact, 37% were asked for their approval before the engagement was finalized. If your parents suddenly seem to have taken a bigger interest in your partner or they seem to be on warmer terms, it could be that an important conversation has occurred behind the scenes.

