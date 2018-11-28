10 popular movie quotes you're probably misquoting

news

Sometimes we misremember movie quotes because a sequel or the book version was different.

Other times, a misquote gets reinforced by other movies and TV shows misquoting it and reinforcing an incorrect memory in our minds.

Other times, the misquote we remember changes the meaning of the line significantly — see Chief Brody's quote in "Jaws."

Human memory is fallible — and even if you think you have a better grip on pop culture than on, say, what you ate for lunch last Thursday — you probably don't.

The American Film Institute listed their 100 greatest movie quotes of all time — and you might be surprised to see what you're remembering wrong.

Darth Vader may be the father in this situation — but he doesn't even use his son's given name when calling him out.

The movie: "Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back" (1980)

The misquote: "Luke, I am your father."

The real quote: "No. I am your father."

We're most certainly not remembering the correct line from one of the greatest American film classics.

The movie: "The Wizard of Oz" (1939)

The misquote: "I don't think we're in Kansas anymore, Toto."

The real quote: "Toto, I've a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore."

Either way you remember this iconic Bette Davis line, safety first is key.

The movie: "All About Eve" (1950)

The misquote: "Fasten your seatbelts, it's going to be a bumpy ride."

The real quote: "Fasten your seatbelts, it's going to be a bumpy night."

Perhaps the greatest trick the evil queen ever pulled was giving us all that "Mirror, mirror" collective false memory.

The movie: "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" (1937)

The misquote: "Mirror, mirror, on the wall — who's the fairest of them all?"

The real quote: "Magic mirror on the wall, who's the fairest one of all?"

This quote has aged well — although we rarely get it right.

The movie: "Network" (1976)

The misquote: "I'm mad as hell, and I'm not gonna take it anymore!"

The real quote: "I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore!"

Anthony Hopkins never said "Hello, Clarice" in "The Silence of the Lambs."

The movie: "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991)

The misquote: "Hello, Clarice."

The real quote: "Well, Clarice."

For what it's worth, he does say this in Hannibal (2001). AMC also has clips of him saying "Good evening, Clarice." in "The Silence of the Lambs" — which still isn't "Hello, Clarice."

Great satire is an art form — and this film raised the bar, even if its most memorable line gets misquoted all the time.

The movie: "Sunset Boulevard" (1950)

The misquote: "I'm ready for my close-up, Mr. DeMille."

The real quote: "All right, Mr. DeMille, I'm ready for my close-up."

We might all be mad for misremembering this quote from a famous Disney film.

The movie: "Alice in Wonderland" (1951)

The misquote: "We're all mad here."

The real quote: "Most everyone's mad here."

Of course, if you read the book in addition to watching the Disney film adaptation, that line is very much accurate — and could be why you think you heard it in the movie.

It might be remembered as an early American classic, but our memories often remember its famous quote wrong.

The movie: "Casablanca" (1942)

The misquote: "This could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship."

The real quote: "Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship."

People often misquote Chief Brody in "Jaws."

The movie: "Jaws" (1975)

The misquote: "We're gonna need a bigger boat."

The real quote: "You're gonna need a bigger boat."

