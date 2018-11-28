10 popular movie quotes you're probably misquoting

Human memory is fallible — and even if you think you have a perfect grip on pop culture, these misquotes might say otherwise.
The American Film Institute listed their 100 greatest movie quotes of all time — and you might be surprised to see what you're remembering wrong.
The movie: "Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back" (1980)
The misquote: "Luke, I am your father."
The real quote: "No. I am your father."
The movie: "The Wizard of Oz" (1939)
The misquote: "I don't think we're in Kansas anymore, Toto."
The real quote: "Toto, I've a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore."
The movie: "All About Eve" (1950)
The misquote: "Fasten your seatbelts, it's going to be a bumpy ride."
The real quote: "Fasten your seatbelts, it's going to be a bumpy night."
The movie: "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" (1937)
The misquote: "Mirror, mirror, on the wall — who's the fairest of them all?"
The real quote: "Magic mirror on the wall, who's the fairest one of all?"
The movie: "Network" (1976)
The misquote: "I'm mad as hell, and I'm not gonna take it anymore!"
The real quote: "I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore!"
The movie: "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991)
The misquote: "Hello, Clarice."
The real quote: "Well, Clarice."
For what it's worth, he does say this in Hannibal (2001). AMC also has clips of him saying "Good evening, Clarice." in "The Silence of the Lambs" — which still isn't "Hello, Clarice."
The movie: "Sunset Boulevard" (1950)
The misquote: "I'm ready for my close-up, Mr. DeMille."
The real quote: "All right, Mr. DeMille, I'm ready for my close-up."
The movie: "Alice in Wonderland" (1951)
The misquote: "We're all mad here."
The real quote: "Most everyone's mad here."
Of course, if you read the book in addition to watching the Disney film adaptation, that line is very much accurate — and could be why you think you heard it in the movie.
The movie: "Casablanca" (1942)
The misquote: "This could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship."
The real quote: "Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship."
The movie: "Jaws" (1975)
The misquote: "We're gonna need a bigger boat."
The real quote: "You're gonna need a bigger boat."
