In any relationship, couples argue, but what they argue about will differ from couple to couple.

Some subjects become recurring fights, such as how one person spends too much money or how one is too messy.

Here, 10 people share what they argue about most in their relationships.

Although every couple argues to some degree, whether they're married or not, what they argue about in their relationships can vary greatly.

Toni Coleman, a psychotherapist, relationship coach, and divorce mediator, told Business Insider that it's common for couples to come into counseling with the primary underlying complaint being a problem with communication.

"This often takes the form of recurring fights that repeat the same dysfunctional dynamics in a seemingly endless loop," she said. "The first thing I emphasize is the need to approach their communication in a different way."

Coleman said that she emphasizes "a need for compromise, which means that no one wins unless both win."

Her solution is for couples to practice reflective listening, where each person is allowed to share their thoughts and feelings uninterrupted, and the other then reflects back what they've heard. "This leads to a much greater understanding of one another — without defensiveness — and an increased willingness to work together and be supportive of one another's needs," Coleman said.

On the topic of recurring fights, here 10 people share what they argue about most with their significant others.